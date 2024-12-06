Sarah kindly took the time to walk us through her creative process: "My process begins with thumbnail sketches to explore ideas and compositions. Sometimes I sketch in a sketchbook; other times, I use Procreate on my iPad. I usually create several thumbnails before settling on the one that feels just right.

"Once I’ve chosen a thumbnail, I refine it in Procreate, focusing on clean linework and adding colors to visualize how the final piece will look. At this stage, my digital illustration closely resembles how I envision the paper version, down to the pencil details.

"Next, I prepare the design for the paper. This involves carefully analyzing the shapes, layers, and how they’ll fit together. Once I’ve mapped everything out, I start cutting and assembling the piece."

The artist explained that the time required varies depending on the complexity of the project. "Some pieces take just a day or two, while others—especially those with intricate details—can take much longer."