ADVERTISEMENT

Sarah Capon is an illustrator from Australia who creates detailed artwork using layered paper. She carefully cuts each piece of paper into the perfect shape and layers them together to bring her illustrations to life. Her work is full of personality and charm, capturing the beauty of everyday moments in a unique way.

Sarah’s art is all about spreading joy. She creates bright and cheerful scenes, often featuring landscapes, people, or animals. Keep scrolling to see her work for yourself!

More info: Instagram | sarahcapon.com.au | sarah-capon.myshopify.com | Facebook | tiktok.com | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Layered paper illustration of a cute orange fox surrounded by blue flowers and bees.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda reached out to Sarah Capon to learn more about her. We wanted to find out how she started as an artist and what made her choose layered paper as her medium.

"I’ve been drawing ever since I was a kid, experimenting with different mediums and techniques as I grew. During the 2020 lockdown, I was working as a freelance visual development artist and animator, primarily creating digital art. When the world came to a standstill, I lost a project opportunity and suddenly had a lot of free time. On a whim, I decided to try paper art. Honestly, I can’t recall exactly what inspired me to start—it just happened! I shared my first attempts online, and the response was overwhelmingly positive. The encouragement from my online community kept me motivated to explore, learn, and refine this new medium. It’s been a rewarding journey that has brought me to where I am today."
#2

Layered paper art depicting a cute dog leaping through a vibrant field of colorful flowers under a blue sky.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#3

Layered paper illustration of a person walking six playful dogs on a sunny day.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Sarah kindly took the time to walk us through her creative process: "My process begins with thumbnail sketches to explore ideas and compositions. Sometimes I sketch in a sketchbook; other times, I use Procreate on my iPad. I usually create several thumbnails before settling on the one that feels just right. 

"Once I’ve chosen a thumbnail, I refine it in Procreate, focusing on clean linework and adding colors to visualize how the final piece will look. At this stage, my digital illustration closely resembles how I envision the paper version, down to the pencil details. 

"Next, I prepare the design for the paper. This involves carefully analyzing the shapes, layers, and how they’ll fit together. Once I’ve mapped everything out, I start cutting and assembling the piece." 

The artist explained that the time required varies depending on the complexity of the project. "Some pieces take just a day or two, while others—especially those with intricate details—can take much longer."
#4

Layered paper illustration of a cute bear driving a packed car with colorful background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Layered paper illustration of a lantern surrounded by fireflies, showcasing a cute artistic design.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Creative work comes with its own set of challenges. Sarah told us that paper can be forgiving—until it’s glued. "The biggest challenge comes when I make a mistake or decide I don’t like an element after it’s been adhered to. At that point, my options are limited: I either accept the imperfection or remake the entire piece to fix it. It’s a lesson in both precision and patience."
#6

Layered paper art featuring a cute landscape with pink clouds and green hills.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Layered paper illustration depicting a vibrant landscape with trees and hills.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

"I create art with the goal of spreading joy. I hope people feel uplifted when they see my work, whether it’s the vibrant colors, the thoughtful design, or the tactile depth and texture of the piece. Even if they’re looking at a print of the original, I want them to sense the care and positivity that went into creating it."

ADVERTISEMENT
#8

Layered paper illustration of cute, colorful animals with stars and circles on a multicolored background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Layered paper artwork of cute flower illustrations with a bee on green background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Layered paper art depicting a scenic landscape with a winding river, trees, and houses in a colorful, cute illustration style.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Layered paper illustration of two blue birds on a branch with orange fruits and green leaves.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Layered paper illustration of a sunset seascape with rocks and reflections in warm orange hues.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Layered paper owl illustration with colorful stars and leaves on a branch.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Layered paper art illustration of cute crocodiles in party hats, with confetti, on a white background surrounded by green and purple paper.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Layered paper art of a girl with orange hair in a blue dress, holding a cup, with a fox resting on her head among stars.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
#16

Layered paper art depicting a cute girl with glasses, colorful outfit, and a playful dog in the background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Layered paper art of a cute fox lying on green grass with pink stars and dots, showcasing paper illustration techniques.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Layered paper illustration of a woman reading on a green chair with a cat and stars.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Layered paper illustration of colorful hills and trees with an artist painting on a canvas.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Layered paper illustration of a heart with pink flowers and green leaves on a crafting table.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Layered paper art of colorful flowers and bees on blue background, showcasing cute illustrations.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

Layered paper illustration featuring colorful geometric shapes in a modern artistic style.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Layered paper illustration of a cute deer on a pink background, showcasing intricate artwork.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#24

Layered paper illustration featuring a colorful and cute design of a house, trees, flowers, and a fox on a geometric background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#25

Layered paper snake illustration with colorful yarn and stars.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Layered paper art of three colorful characters dancing, with star shapes in the background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Layered paper illustration of a colorful village scene with houses, a river, and trees.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#28

Layered paper art of cute frogs and stars stacked on colorful backgrounds.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Layered paper art illustration of a girl in an orange hat and dress, holding a horse toy, with a magical pink silhouette background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Layered paper art of a cute red crab illustration on colorful background.

eyepicturedthis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!