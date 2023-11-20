ADVERTISEMENT

This is a quick reminder to not forget to do your laundry today. This is also another quick reminder that not everything is washing-machine-and-dryer friendly.

To save you the trouble of finding that out for yourself, the lovely folks at Bored Panda have compiled this listicle to showcase all the nightmarish things that can happen if you don’t watch what you’re throwing into the wash. Or just nightmarish things that can happen, period. Washing machines do be evil like that sometimes.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Is What Happens When You Don't Separate Your Colors And Whites

This Is What Happens When You Don't Separate Your Colors And Whites Shares stats

t.r.a.shh Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are supposed to use water, not fire. Seriously, though always clean lint from you filter in the dryer, imagine you put your clothes to dry before going to bed?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Our Washer Decided To Become A Smoke Machine

Our Washer Decided To Become A Smoke Machine Shares stats

Linolas9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
28points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This

There Were 12 Minutes Left In The Washing Cycle When I Saw This Shares stats

No-Self7717 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST

So, a lot of things can happen in a washing machine if you don’t know what you’re doing. Hopefully, more often than not, the washing machine goes through the entire cycle without you needing to pick up the pieces of whatever that was left inside afterwards (or whatever that is left of the appliance in general).

But to kick off the list, don’t put anything into the washing machine that quite literally isn’t clothing or fabric. And even that comes with its own asterisks.
#4

This Is Why I Can’t Have Nice Things. Two-Week-Old Oversized Jumper Now Fits My Two-Year-Old Because I Accidentally Washed It In The Machine

This Is Why I Can’t Have Nice Things. Two-Week-Old Oversized Jumper Now Fits My Two-Year-Old Because I Accidentally Washed It In The Machine Shares stats

thekatelawler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
diddylavanza avatar
Daniela Lavanza
Daniela Lavanza
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's why I don't but "hand wash only" products. If they can't be cleaned even with special machine cycles, it's just not worth the time spent on washing them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Freaking Cat Shut Off The Washing Machine Mid-Cycle

Freaking Cat Shut Off The Washing Machine Mid-Cycle Shares stats

hawkrew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine

My Grandmother Accidentally Put One Of Her Leather Gloves In The Washing Machine Shares stats

besteella Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

A quick-list of things to avoid putting into a conventional washing machine, that still fits the concept of clothing: suits, embellished clothing, clothes with zippers and buttons, swimsuits and bras, baby socks, throw blankets, sneakers with leather, clothes covered in pet hair, sweaters made out of delicate materials, lace garments, ties and memory foam pillows, just to name a few.

ADVERTISEMENT
#7

I Don't Think I Had To Wash That

I Don't Think I Had To Wash That Shares stats

BugsyShort Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

My Cat Knocked Over 2 Gallons Of Laundry Detergent Onto The Floor While I Was At Work (My Floor Is Not Blue, It’s White)

My Cat Knocked Over 2 Gallons Of Laundry Detergent Onto The Floor While I Was At Work (My Floor Is Not Blue, It’s White) Shares stats

Cadyus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Don’t Wash A Blanket With A Fitted Sheet. Still Suffering From PTSD From The Sound

Don’t Wash A Blanket With A Fitted Sheet. Still Suffering From PTSD From The Sound Shares stats

DocMock Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

If some of these seem a bit strange, or you have been doing it with zero repercussions, then note that it depends. Suits, embellished clothes, and laced garments might seem like a no-brainer, but why are some of the others in this list? They’re there to serve as a warning.

Clothes with zippers and buttons are fine, as long as there is not delicate clothing in the same wash as zippers are notoriously predatory pieces of fastening and can rip thin materials into shreds. And that’s a whole other can of beans that won’t come out in the wash.
#10

My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater

My Mom Washed My Favorite Sweater Shares stats

PhilEshaDeLox Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

The Soap Jug Fell To The Floor In The Laundry Room

The Soap Jug Fell To The Floor In The Laundry Room Shares stats

LemonLawsforPeople Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
tonypott avatar
Heffalump
Heffalump
Community Member
17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That thing on the top you unscrew to get the detergent out of... you do know you're supposed to keep it and screw it back on, right?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Over Two Months Of Laundry Has Generated Thirty Two Unmatched Socks. How?

Over Two Months Of Laundry Has Generated Thirty Two Unmatched Socks. How? Shares stats

colemanjanuary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT

Baby socks, like many other tiny clothes, can easily get sucked into the innards of the washing machine; bikinis and anything with elastic can become less elastic really quickly; bras can get hooked on internal washing machine parts easily; many blankets are surprisingly dry wash only, so watch the tag; pet hair can quickly suffocate your washing machine; leather accents often peel off of clothes (and then get gobbled up by the crevices of the drum), and things like sweaters made of wool, velvet or cashmere demand delicacy in general—just hand-wash them.
#13

My Daughter Used Markers To Put “Makeup” On Her Dolls. I Tried To Wash Them. Cinderella Had An Especially Rough Night

My Daughter Used Markers To Put “Makeup” On Her Dolls. I Tried To Wash Them. Cinderella Had An Especially Rough Night Shares stats

stephidabefida5 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks like she cried too hard when the prince realized he only wanted to date the Godmother version of her, and not post pumpkin Cindy.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

David Bowie Cushion And Dog Blanket In Washing Machine

David Bowie Cushion And Dog Blanket In Washing Machine Shares stats

Douglasqqq Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch

My Wife Said She Had Something Crazy To Show Me After We Ate Lunch Shares stats

bigandy1105 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
aerose101 avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a new one to me. I never really thought about that being a possibility.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Washing machines function very similarly to humans in the sense that everything has to be done in moderation. Hence, too little or too much laundry detergent or soap might lead to disappointing washing results. Since a lot of the machine’s cleaning efficiency depends on clothes rubbing against each other, too much soap might reduce friction to a degree where it doesn’t really clean itself. And too little detergent is self-explanatory.
#16

My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants' Pocket

My Wife Left A Pen In Her Pants' Pocket Shares stats

Crrrrraig Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#17

Washing Machine Decided To Eat Itself

Washing Machine Decided To Eat Itself Shares stats

nomaddd79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
cl_4 avatar
C L
C L
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well if you'd clean the gasket once in a while so I don't have to

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#18

Accidentally Forgot My Fiancée’s Favorite Stuffed Animal In The Clothes While Doing Laundry, I’m In For A Rough Night

Accidentally Forgot My Fiancée’s Favorite Stuffed Animal In The Clothes While Doing Laundry, I’m In For A Rough Night Shares stats

_BARONVOND3LTA Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides that, too much detergent, yet not enough water to rinse it off in the end might also lead to skin irritation while wearing the clothes. It might even lead to dermatitis.

Oh, and, apparently, too much detergent might also mean your clothes might smell bad in the end. How? If there’s not enough water to rinse it off, that means both the detergent and whatever odor-causing bacteria that’s present there won’t come off. So, that nasty stain you got there on your sweater might become even nastier without you really noticing it.
#19

Shrunk My Favorite Top But There Was A Silver Lining

Shrunk My Favorite Top But There Was A Silver Lining Shares stats

Far-Ad3429 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Received On March 13th. Washed And Dried On March 17th. Fastest $205 I've Ever Lost

Received On March 13th. Washed And Dried On March 17th. Fastest $205 I've Ever Lost Shares stats

CatDadMilhouse Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Guess Who Forgot Car Keys In The Jeans' Pocket... On A Laundry Day

Guess Who Forgot Car Keys In The Jeans' Pocket... On A Laundry Day Shares stats

madmakeror1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

But that’s just one side of the coin—the washing machine wants some love and care too.

To finish off with the previous point of too much detergent, using the right detergent and less of it is also key to keeping the washing machine healthy. Modern detergents are designed for modern machines, which use less water with higher efficiency. Otherwise, there’s going to be a lot of suds out there.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Put Our Clothes In The Communal Dryer. They Came Out With Someone’s Dog Hair On Everything

Put Our Clothes In The Communal Dryer. They Came Out With Someone’s Dog Hair On Everything Shares stats

CheekyLilKunt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Putting Towels Covered In Dish Washing Liquid Into A Washing Machine Was A Bad Idea

Putting Towels Covered In Dish Washing Liquid Into A Washing Machine Was A Bad Idea Shares stats

WitotU Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Putting These Shoes In The Dryer Was A Bad Idea

Putting These Shoes In The Dryer Was A Bad Idea Shares stats

Bmchris44 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Besides that, keeping the washing machine level means it’s not gonna lose balance and go for a stroll. Or collapse altogether.

Regularly inspecting the water-fill hoses for cracks, cleaning the dispenser drawer and the lint filter of any suds and lint buildup, and preventing mold by doing a drum clean cycle every month are key to a healthy washing machine. Otherwise, the smell is going to be the least of your concern.
#25

My Amazing Boyfriend Tried To Help Out By Putting The Wet Blackout Curtains In The Dryer On High. I Love Him

My Amazing Boyfriend Tried To Help Out By Putting The Wet Blackout Curtains In The Dryer On High. I Love Him Shares stats

TheCatWranglerX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

My Mom Has This Hanging Above The Dryer In Her Laundry Room

My Mom Has This Hanging Above The Dryer In Her Laundry Room Shares stats

Sn34kyMofo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Somehow Chucked A Dirty Nappy In The Washing Machine This Morning

Somehow Chucked A Dirty Nappy In The Washing Machine This Morning Shares stats

couldntdecidemyname Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

But if you take care of your machinery and need a different takeaway from this listicle, why not throw these fun washing machine facts in casual conversation:

ADVERTISEMENT

The first commercially-available washing machine for regular Joes in the U.S. was called Thor and it was released in 1908; the first ever washing machine was rolled out in the 1760s and it was basically a manual-rotation wooden box; it took 4 decades of innovation to reduce water consumption per cycle from 181 liters to just 45.
#28

Tried To Wash My Pillows. They Exploded And Filled My Washing Machine With Sticky Blue And Green Pillow Fluff

Tried To Wash My Pillows. They Exploded And Filled My Washing Machine With Sticky Blue And Green Pillow Fluff Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Forgetting To Remove Paper From Your Pocket Before Doing The Laundry

Forgetting To Remove Paper From Your Pocket Before Doing The Laundry Shares stats

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Have any washing machine nightmares of your own (whether it was just a dream or you experienced it firsthand)? Share your stories in the comment section below!

But if you haven’t had your fill of washing machine campfire horror stories, you can always jump into the Bored Panda rabbit hole to see another disastrous laundry listicle.
#30

Let’s Just Say That We Ended Up With Very Clean Laundry Room Floor. And Yes, I’m An Idiot

Let’s Just Say That We Ended Up With Very Clean Laundry Room Floor. And Yes, I’m An Idiot Shares stats

lyricmeowmeow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#31

My Neighbor Is Doing Some Laundry

My Neighbor Is Doing Some Laundry Shares stats

Tom-o-matic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Clothes Were Ripped To Shreds Because The Laundry Machine Shattered

My Clothes Were Ripped To Shreds Because The Laundry Machine Shattered Shares stats

Buzzy009 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Did The Laundry Today. Dryer Caught On Fire 30 Minutes Later

Did The Laundry Today. Dryer Caught On Fire 30 Minutes Later Shares stats

Doom-M Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Anyone Else Have To Remove Their Washer Agitator Because They Washed A New Box Of Staples, Or Is It Just Me?

Anyone Else Have To Remove Their Washer Agitator Because They Washed A New Box Of Staples, Or Is It Just Me? Shares stats

kungfoofighter80 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

I Washed A Blanket With My Clothes And It Basically Disintegrated

I Washed A Blanket With My Clothes And It Basically Disintegrated Shares stats

NikkiThunderdik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

When Your Husband Does The Laundry. Those Used To Be Pacs

When Your Husband Does The Laundry. Those Used To Be Pacs Shares stats

iwillsurvivor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Missed My Pocket Knife In The Laundry

Missed My Pocket Knife In The Laundry Shares stats

paramedTX Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

I've Accidentally Shrunk My Husband's Jacket. Husband For Scale

I've Accidentally Shrunk My Husband's Jacket. Husband For Scale Shares stats

gielind Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

I Can’t Do My Laundry At My Apartment Because The Internet Is Down

I Can’t Do My Laundry At My Apartment Because The Internet Is Down Shares stats

Hot_Local_Single Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is reason 2342 why we don't need every bleeping connected to the internet.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

Found This In The Washing Machine In My Building

Found This In The Washing Machine In My Building Shares stats

MonkyThrowPoop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Guess I Didn’t Need To Watch TV Tonight

Guess I Didn’t Need To Watch TV Tonight Shares stats

marefo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

A Brand New Full-Size Spiral Notebook In A Load Of Darks (Pic Taken After 2nd Wash)

A Brand New Full-Size Spiral Notebook In A Load Of Darks (Pic Taken After 2nd Wash) Shares stats

LoIIip0p Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Doing Laundry Is Exhausting

Doing Laundry Is Exhausting Shares stats

BaxterTheMoose Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Accidentally Washed $10

I Accidentally Washed $10 Shares stats

BocceBurger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Washing Machine Moved A Few Inches While Washing And Now The Door Won’t Open. Help

Washing Machine Moved A Few Inches While Washing And Now The Door Won’t Open. Help Shares stats

vampirethursday Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You're gonna have to unscrew the hinges, if you can get at them

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#46

My Pocket Detached From My Jeans In The Wash

My Pocket Detached From My Jeans In The Wash Shares stats

1nnovated Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

It’s Raining Inside. Washing Machine Drain Hose Detached Somehow And Flooded Both Bathrooms

It’s Raining Inside. Washing Machine Drain Hose Detached Somehow And Flooded Both Bathrooms Shares stats

Jedi_Mind_Chick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Accidentally Washed A Beanie My Aunt Gave Me For Christmas. Those Tiny Yarn Strands Are Everywhere

Accidentally Washed A Beanie My Aunt Gave Me For Christmas. Those Tiny Yarn Strands Are Everywhere Shares stats

TheBeanAndTheBug Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Somehow Put "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Pt. 1" Into The Washer With My Clothes. Now Everything's Covered In Pulp And I Lost A Good Read

Somehow Put "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows Pt. 1" Into The Washer With My Clothes. Now Everything's Covered In Pulp And I Lost A Good Read Shares stats

Disboiactually Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

My Wife Opened A Washing Machine Full Of Towels And Found It Just Like This After The Cycle

My Wife Opened A Washing Machine Full Of Towels And Found It Just Like This After The Cycle Shares stats

Rittmeister7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Pillow

Boyfriend Tried To Wash A Pillow Shares stats

splanderson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

My New Roommate Was Complaining About Her Dryer Not Working Very Well, So I Checked The Lint Trap. Coin For Size Reference

My New Roommate Was Complaining About Her Dryer Not Working Very Well, So I Checked The Lint Trap. Coin For Size Reference Shares stats

Mofat_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
cl_4 avatar
C L
C L
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What is it with people that they don't clean the lint trap every time? Not only this, but huge fire hazard

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#53

I Didn't Check For Stray Diapers Before Running The Wash

I Didn't Check For Stray Diapers Before Running The Wash Shares stats

thewetbandito73 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

My Mom Left Cigarettes In Her Pocket While I Was Washing My Blankets And Her Pants, Now I Don’t Have Blankets

My Mom Left Cigarettes In Her Pocket While I Was Washing My Blankets And Her Pants, Now I Don’t Have Blankets Shares stats

PrettyboyJax Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
libstak avatar
Libstak
Libstak
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People, use the professional blanket and donate washers at your nearest laundromat for these. They really can cause serious damage to regular domestic washing machines, not worth the risk.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Our Dark Towels Always Eventually Get These “Bleach Spots”. Despite The Fact That We Don’t Use Bleach In Our Laundry At All And None Of Our Clothes Get These Spots

Our Dark Towels Always Eventually Get These “Bleach Spots”. Despite The Fact That We Don’t Use Bleach In Our Laundry At All And None Of Our Clothes Get These Spots Shares stats

loveofGod12345 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#56

My Wife (And The Rest Of The House) Also Heard A Noise In The Laundry Room

My Wife (And The Rest Of The House) Also Heard A Noise In The Laundry Room Shares stats

Blaaamo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

6 Pieces Of Clothing Knotting In The Dryer

6 Pieces Of Clothing Knotting In The Dryer Shares stats

Commander_Meat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Love This For Me

Love This For Me Shares stats

Massive_Wash_9528 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Half Of These Pants Shrunk In The Wash

Half Of These Pants Shrunk In The Wash Shares stats

vestahound Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

Our Dryer Was Making A Strange Noise. My Mom Took It Apart And Collected The Contents

Our Dryer Was Making A Strange Noise. My Mom Took It Apart And Collected The Contents Shares stats

THORneedsANOTHER Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
david2074 avatar
David
David
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Most of this thread wouldn't exist if folks followed a few basic rules. 1. Check all pockets / shake out large items like blankets and sheets. 2. DO NOT store the soap on top of the machines. 3. Clean the lint trap. And apparently 4. Don't wash pillows except I've washed a number of pillows over the years and never had a problem. The only issue (for me) is drying them on low and then letting them sit for a couple days to finish air drying.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#61

The Result Of Me Accidentally Closing The Dryer Door On The Bottom Of A Shirt

The Result Of Me Accidentally Closing The Dryer Door On The Bottom Of A Shirt Shares stats

gp133 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Left My Covid Vaccine Card In My Pocket On Laundry Day

Left My Covid Vaccine Card In My Pocket On Laundry Day Shares stats

FuzzyG Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Completely Forgot About The Lint Trap In Our Dryer And Wondered Why Our Clothes Were Taking 3 Cycles To Dry

Completely Forgot About The Lint Trap In Our Dryer And Wondered Why Our Clothes Were Taking 3 Cycles To Dry Shares stats