Naming a baby is a big deal and requires careful consideration. Most parents don’t just thrust a name onto their child; they tend to pick ones that are meaningful, unique, or family-oriented. But what they don’t seem to realize is that not everybody will adore the moniker they’ve picked.

This happened to an expecting mother who got a reality check when she announced the name she’d picked for her baby. Unfortunately, things did not go according to plan, and her sister burst out laughing after hearing the extremely unique name.

More info: Reddit

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her 26-year-old sister is expecting her first child and wanted to announce the baby’s name at their family dinner

Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)

The woman also mentioned that she has a tendency to laugh at inappropriate times and finds it hard to filter her words or emotions because of her autism

Image credits: Drazen Zigic (not the actual photo)

After the family dinner, the poster burst out laughing when her sister announced that her baby name idea for a girl is Brookleeigh-Willow Rose

Image credits: Liza Summer (not the actual photo)

The 28-year-old’s parents banned her from all future family dinners because she scoffed at her sister’s idea

Image credits: throwaway210991

The woman realized her mistake and called her sister to apologize, admitted that she shouldn’t have used her disability as an excuse, and even treated her to lunch

The poster shared that her sister is obsessed with aesthetics. She has colored her whole house and nursery beige and grey and will not accept colorful gifts for the baby. She probably wants her child’s name to follow her similar aesthetic ideas. Her sister picked the name Brookleeigh-Willow Rose for a girl because it sounds “very nature-like and [flows] nicely” and “she wanted to name the child ‘Righlee’ (as in Riley) if it was a boy.”

Many moms share that their family or friends hate their baby’s name and would pass judgment before or after the kid’s birth. But they also add that “what mattered was who we thought our child was.” Parents ultimately have the last say about what their children should be called, and nobody else has the right to mock their ideas or put them down for their choices.

Of course, there are instances where expecting parents regret the name they’ve given their kids after they are born. According to a survey, although 18% of parents regret the name they gave their child, only 2% made any effort to get it changed. Another study found that one of the main reasons behind the regret was the issue other folks had pronouncing the name.

That’s why naming experts state that parents should take the time to explain why they’ve chosen that particular moniker and why it’s so special to them. This helps the child develop a connection with it and gives other folks a better understanding as well. If people still pass judgment, then that’s their problem to deal with.

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

According to Business Insider, “when it comes to important life decisions, everyone has an opinion. Sadly, outside pressure when it comes to baby naming is a real thing.” Parents are often forced to name their child after a family member or discouraged from giving their baby a unique title.

The expecting mother must have felt bad when her sister could not stop laughing at her name idea. Although netizens also did not like the name the sister had chosen, they could not side with the woman’s bad behavior. They felt that she was using her autism as an excuse to mock her pregnant sister.

It’s possible that the poster has pulled stunts like this in the past because she told commenters: “my family will react like that, and these ‘bans’ usually only last a few months.” But luckily, her idea to post the dilemma online helped her get the reality check she deserved. She graciously accepted the comments she received.

The woman also later apologized to her sister and tried to make things right. Brookleeigh-Willow Rose and Righlee are certainly unique names, but the new mom has a right to give her baby any name she wants. Who knows, maybe in a decade or so the kid will make a post on Reddit about their name. Then, we can finally judge the mom’s decision.

Despite not loving the name, most people called out the poster for not caring about her sister’s feelings and using her autism as an excuse to mock her