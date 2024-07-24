Dad Builds Greek Restaurant In His Backyard, It Becomes A Local Hotspot, Attracts Visitors Worldwide

ADVERTISEMENT

Food has always been a big part of various human cultures. It has connected people through the ages, and thus, it’s only natural that it can also help us remember the ones close to us who have already passed away.

But sometimes, a simple way of commemorating someone can become something much more. For example, this one man decided to build a restaurant honoring his dad in his own backyard. What he did not expect was that one day, his little place would go viral and start attracting visitors from all over the world. Scroll down to read the full story!

Food connects people, and if done right, it can help us keep the memory of those who have passed alive

A man decided to build a restaurant in his backyard to commemorate his late dad, who passed away a couple of years ago

Roughly 10 years ago, a man by the name of Panikos Panayiotou decided to build a Greek restaurant in his own backyard. It took around 2 months to finish this wonderful 861-square-foot structure, and soon after, it started serving its first customers.

His dad’s dream was to build a little taverna in his home village, but he couldn’t finish it when he lost his battle against cancer

However, the idea behind Lakis Greek Kitchen was never to run it as a business. With the power of giving back embedded in his mind by his parents from a young age, the 44-year-old man wanted to create a charity that could raise money for the ones in need. It was also the most wholesome way of commemorating his late dad, who passed away just a couple of years earlier.

Lakis Panayiotou, whose honor the restaurant is named after, always had a dream of building his own little taverna in his home village in Cyprus. He had already started the process and took a good few steps toward his goal when, unfortunately, he fell to small-cell lung cancer back in 2012.

Honoring his father, the man dedicated his restaurant to him and decided that he would donate most of his earnings to various charities around the country

“Our traditions are to have a relationship with your loved ones in the afterlife, so you do good deeds in memory of them. And this is what we do here every year, this is for him,” Panikos told SWNS while remembering his dad. “My father always wanted to run a traditional Greek taverna from his home, and so it’s a way of keeping his memory alive and raising much-needed money for charity.”

And so, the memory of Lakis lives on, shining brighter than ever. Despite the restaurant running for only 6 weeks a year, the team has already raised around £64,000 ($82,000) for various local charities, and the programs they run go year-round.

The restaurant serves traditional homemade dishes and only operates for 6 weeks a year, but it is always booked months in advance, with people coming from all over the world

The short working period also doesn’t stop people from being interested in Lakis Greek Tavern. In fact, it’s quite the opposite, as the restaurant is usually booked months in advance, serving roughly 200 customers a night, all coming to have a taste of homemade, traditional Greek food.

“When we started, we didn’t expect to be doing it for this long,” concluded Panikos, adding that now he hopes to keep the restaurant running for at least 10 more years and help as many people as he can along the way. “We believe in the power of food and heritage to bring people together and create a positive change.”

The man hopes to keep his restaurant running for at least 10 more years and help many more in need

If you’re curious to check it out yourself and perhaps, one day, would like to visit and have a taste of Lakis Greek Kitchen, you should start by heading to its website, Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok pages, where you can find all you need to know about this wonderful restaurant.

The psychology of food shows a deep connection between eating and our minds and emotions, making it clear why this act is so embedded in our cultures

There is quite an interesting psychology of food that shows deep connections between the act of eating and our minds and emotions. According to Greg Morgan of Medium, this activity can create connections and experiences and strengthen existing bonds between people.

The process of sharing food with those around us comes from our very roots, evoking a primal instinct from way back when communal meals were highly significant to our survival.

However, as time went by and people evolved, survival became a little easier. And yet, the traditions and culture surrounding this act of eating never faded. These days, the rituals and customs that we often connect to food and its preparation bring us a sense of identity and belonging in a community, whether it be a family, a friend group, or anything else.

Since, in one way or other, probably every one of us grows up surrounded by these and similar traditions, food also becomes something we turn to for both the special moments, when we celebrate whatever we’re joyous about, and equally so for the sad times, when we’re looking for something to comfort us and help take away the sorrow.

Food helps us feel connected, as it brings a sense of identity and belonging while also providing comfort when we need it the most

Of course, just like for pretty much everything else, there is a scientific explanation. To put it simply, food’s magic, which brings us all together, is all thanks to the oxytocin that gets released when we eat and share meals with others.

Often referred to as the ‘bonding hormone,’ oxytocin tends to make people feel more trusting, emphatic, and socially connected. This, combined with various flavors, aromas, and textures, can make for a powerful combination that brings out memories and emotions, which only further makes the bonding process more potent.

Ultimately, while food is something that we need to survive, it has always been more than that. Enjoying a nice meal together with the people you care about can create some of the most wonderful memories, where you can forget all your worries and everything is perfect, if only for that moment. And when places that serve food are made with all heart and no profit in mind, just like Lakis Greek Kitchen, everything can be easily multiplied tenfold.

What did you think about this story? Would you like to visit Lakis Greek Kitchen yourself? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

