Lady Gaga Halts Concert To Deliver Bold ICE Speech That No One Saw Coming

ADVERTISEMENT

During her Tokyo Dome show on January 28, Lady Gaga brought the concert to a sudden halt for a reason no one in the crowd expected.

Sitting at her piano, the pop icon paused the setlist to address the escalating immigration enforcement crisis unfolding back home in the United States. She delivered a raw speech, condemning ICE and expressing solidarity with communities living in fear.

Highlights Lady Gaga halted her Tokyo Dome concert mid-show to deliver a raw and emotional speech condemning the current ICE enforcement crisis in the U.S.

The pop icon specifically referenced the fatal shootings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good.

Despite performing in Japan, Gaga stressed that the struggle for safety and dignity transcends borders.

Gaga joined a growing list of stars, including Bruce Springsteen and Natalie Portman, who are using their platforms to protest what some have called "state terror."

“I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us,” she said during The Mayhem Ball concert.

RELATED:

Lady Gaga paused her Tokyo show to address ICE violence in America

Lady Gaga close-up portrait wearing black outfit with long straight hair, known for bold ICE speech at concert event.

Image credits: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga performing on stage in a dramatic outfit, delivering a bold ICE speech during a concert.

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

“I want to take a second to talk about something significant to me,” the 39-year-old told the crowd, as her tone shifted the mood of the room instantly.

She noted that she would soon be returning to the U.S., and the thought of what awaited her there had been weighing heavily on her.

“In a couple of days, I’m gonna be heading home, and my heart is aching thinking about the people — the children, the families — all over America who are being mercilessly targeted by ICE,” she said.

Twitter post showing a user commenting on Lady Gaga halting a concert to deliver a bold ICE speech.

Image credits: M_Saravanan09

ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Gaga in dramatic black outfit and glove raising hand during concert delivering bold ICE speech on stage.

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m thinking about all of their pain and how their lives are being destroyed right in front of us.”

Though the concert was taking place in Japan, Gaga stressed that the moment transcended borders.

“I know we’re not in America right now,” she added, “but we are with our community, and we love you.”

Gaga’s speech came following the fatal encounter of Alex Pretti and Renee Good with ICE

Lady Gaga performing on stage with guitar and dancers in dark outfits during bold ICE speech at her concert.

Image credits: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user KUBVM316 replying to gagadaily, stating support for Lady Gaga speaking out during her concert about ICE issues.

Image credits: JakubM316

Tweet criticizing Japan's prime minister on mass deportations, with a reply to Lady Gaga's bold ICE speech during concert.

Image credits: Nicktohot1

During her speech, Gaga referenced Minnesota, where two fatal encounters involving ICE agents have sparked national outrage and ongoing investigations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When entire communities lose their sense of safety and belonging, it breaks something in all of us,” Gaga said, directly addressing the “fear” in Minnesota. “People are searching for answers on what we all should do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Police officer in tactical gear and face covering outside near houses and snow, related to bold ICE speech incident.

Image credits: ProudSocialist

Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old ICU nurse, was fatally sh*t by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on January 24 during an immigration enforcement operation.

His passing came less than three weeks after Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, was sh*t by ICE during a separate operation in the same city.

While federal authorities claimed agents acted in self-defense, bystander footage and independent analysis have raised serious questions about those narratives.

Gaga dedicated Come to Mama to those grieving and called for accountability

ICE officers escorting a young man in a white shirt during an enforcement operation in a snowy residential area.

Image credits: Alcesarlosuyo

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment discussing Lady Gaga halting concert to deliver bold ICE speech outside the US.

Image credits: MainStUSAFan

ADVERTISEMENT

Following her speech, Gaga dedicated a performance of Come to Mama from her 2016 album Joanne to those impacted by the violence.

“I’d like to dedicate this song to everyone who is suffering, to everyone who’s feeling alone and helpless,” she said. “Anyone who’s lost a loved one and is having a difficult time — an impossible time — seeing when the end will be near.”

Lady Gaga performing at piano during concert, delivering bold ICE speech that surprised the audience unexpectedly.

Image credits: gagadaily

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by user My Name Is James reacting to Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during a concert, emphasizing her genuine activism online.

Image credits: _JamesGtfo

Tweet screenshot showing a user commenting on Lady Gaga halting concert to deliver a bold ICE speech during a Japan show.

Image credits: yihanfan

She further issued a direct appeal to national leadership, calling for an immediate return to safety and accountability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaga argued that “good people shouldn’t have to fight so hard and risk their lives for well-being and respect.”

She urged those in power to heed the public’s pleas and shift toward a more compassionate course of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

A group of people wearing tactical gear arresting a person on the street, related to ICE enforcement action.

Image credits: PopBase

Tweet by Simsar replying to PopCrave about music saying something real, related to Lady Gaga bold ICE speech at concert.

Image credits: simsarxt

“I hope our leaders are listening. I hope you’re listening to us asking you to change your course of action swiftly and have mercy on everyone in our country,” she stated.

Gaga shared that she wanted to leave the audience with hope.

“At a time where it doesn’t feel like it’s easy to have hope, it is my community — my friends, my family — that hold me up. So, I would like to sing a song that does have some hope in it, to try to give us a little bit tonight,” she said, before beginning the song.

ADVERTISEMENT

Besides Gaga, several other celebrities pushed back against ICE, including Bruce Springsteen and Natalie Portman

Two people on a snowy street with one person restraining another, related to a bold ICE speech incident.

Image credits: vprazx

ADVERTISEMENT

Gaga’s speech comes amid growing opposition from high-profile celebrities to ICE’s actions.

Bruce Springsteen recently released a protest song titled Streets of Minneapolis, explicitly naming Alex Pretti and Renee Good and condemning what he called “state terror”.

Lady Gaga performing at concert, wearing headset microphone and playing piano during bold ICE speech.

Image credits: gagadaily

Lady Gaga condemns ICE in heartfelt speech at the MAYHEM Ball in Tokyo tonight: “I want to take a second to talk about something that’s extremely important to me. Something important to people all over the world and especially in America right now. In a couple of days, I’m gonna… pic.twitter.com/UmfXmZIKPy — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) January 29, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Natalie Portman, Zoey Deutch, Edward Norton, and Olivia Wilde have also spoken out in recent weeks, using awards stages, film festivals, and social media to voice their outrage.

At Sundance, celebrities wore “ICE Out” pins. Portman described the agency’s actions as “the worst of the worst of humanity.”

Norton also echoed the fury, warning that “an illegal army is being mounted against U.S. citizens.”

“Mother always keeping it real,” wrote one netizen praising Gaga’s speech

Tweet about mixed reactions to Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during concert, mentioning celebrity activism and security concerns.

Image credits: meggothealien

Tweet discussing Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during concert with mixed audience reactions and political context.

Image credits: mo23736

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet replying to a Lady Gaga fan account referencing a bold ICE speech during her concert, urging to take notes from Nicki.

Image credits: GagaAvasMAYHEM

Screenshot of a social media reply praising Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during her concert performance.

Image credits: Shaeefind

Tweet criticizing Lady Gaga halting concert in Tokyo to deliver bold ICE speech about America’s issues during performance.

Image credits: SoCalRuss1983

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media reply questioning Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during concert and its impact on American politics abroad.

Image credits: Samsonh94

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet screenshot from david praising Lady Gaga, highlighting her bold ICE speech and authenticity during concert moment.

Image credits: realdavidonline

Screenshot of a social media post praising Lady Gaga for delivering a bold ICE speech during her concert.

Image credits: allurequinn

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing Lady Gaga halting concert to deliver a bold ICE speech on immigration.

Image credits: onbrandviews

Twitter user pop culture gal praising Lady Gaga for her bold ICE speech during a concert with strong support.

Image credits: allurequinn

ADVERTISEMENT

User tweet praising Lady Gaga’s bold ICE speech during concert, showing respect for her platform use.

Image credits: keaaaaley

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from user AJ reacting to Lady Gaga halting concert to deliver bold ICE speech, expressing confusion about Japan’s connection.

Image credits: swiftie0430