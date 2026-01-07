“Brunette Sydney Sweeney”: Billie Eilish New Look Sparks Buzz As She Admits She Never ‘Felt Beautiful’

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish has sparked a fresh wave of online chatter after ditching her signature baggy style for a low-cut polka dot top in a new Instagram post shared on January 6.

The same outfit was previously seen in mid-December, when her friend, Lucy Healey, shared a photo of the 24-year-old at a holiday gathering. The timing also resonated with fans as the new look came shortly after her raw admission that she has “never really felt beautiful”.

Billie Eilish stunned fans by stepping out of her baggy look into a low-cut polka-dot top in a new post

In the latest photo, Eilish posed with a dramatic hip-pop stance while wearing a blue-and-white polka dot top that hugged her frame.

She paired the top with dark-wash jeans, minimal makeup, a delicate necklace, and sunglasses perched atop her head, with her dark brunette hair pulled back casually as she held a cookie.

The same top had earlier appeared on December 15, when the singer reshared a photo posted by her musician friend. The image featured Eilish posing in a kitchen while sipping from a baby bottle.

Almost immediately after Eilish shared a post in the same attire, comparisons flooded in, with many netizens likening her look to actress Sydney Sweeney.

“A brunette Sydney Sweeney, perhaps? Similar eyes,” one user wrote.

“Billie Eilish is like the gothic pu*k version of Sydney Sweeney,” another commented.

Others were less kind, claiming, “Sydney Sweeney is the beautiful, feminine, non-crazy version of Billie Eilish.”

However, several other fans pushed back against the comparisons and instead chose to celebrate the singer on her own terms.

“She’s so god da*n beautiful,” one admirer wrote.

“Billie never fails to slay,” added another, “Wow, just wow. Billie Eilish is absolutely stunning,” a third gushed.

Billie Eilish’s feminine look followed her brutal honesty about never feeling beautiful

In an April 2025 interview with British Vogue, Eilish made a raw admission about never truly seeing herself as attractive.

“I’ve never really felt very beautiful or seen myself in that way,” she shared. “I’ve had to really convince myself that I am beautiful. Being a woman is hard.”

Eilish has long spoken about using baggy clothing as a form of protection, both from body scrutiny and from being boxed into expectations.

In past interviews, she explained that oversized outfits helped her feel comfortable and allowed her music to take center stage rather than her body. However, over time, she has begun experimenting more freely with fashion.

“People decided that I was this one thing,” she said in a past interview with Complex. “So, of course, classic me, I had to completely reverse everything and prove that I can do whatever I want.”

The Grammy winner is now gearing up for the March 2026 release of her 3D concert film, Billie Elish- Hit me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D), directed by James Cameron.

This is not the first time Billie Eilish and Sydney Sweeney have been compared

The comparisons between Eilish and Euphoria star didn’t begin with Ocean Eyes singer’s latest post.

The roles were, in fact, reversed in 2024 when Sweeney attended the Met Gala wearing a custom Miu Miu tulle gown. The actress ditched her famous blonde locks for a jet-black à la Joan Jett with blunt baby bangs.

Apparently, the resemblance was so striking that many viewers genuinely thought Eilish had walked the carpet.

“I thought that was Billie Eilish!” one fan commented at the time.

“Sydney Sweeney looks just like Billie Eilish with her new black bob haircut,” another wrote.

“Did Sydney cosplay Billie this year or sum?” joked a third, “Billie Eilish doppelgänger with her new do,” one quipped.

Now, with Eilish’s new look, fans have flipped the narrative once again.

Netizens shared divided reactions over Billie Eilish’ new feminine look

