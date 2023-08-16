Billie Eilish Divides Fans After Showing Off Her Diamond Grills

Grammy-winning artist, Billie Eilish, stirred up a heated debate among her fanbase after demonstrating her new diamond grills earlier this week.

The “Ocean Eyes” hitmaker posted several pictures on Monday where she can be seen showing off her sparkly dental wear, mostly associated with rappers.

The initial image presented in the series of snapshots features the 21-year-old reclining in the softly illuminated front seat of a car, accompanied by a wide, radiant smile. Here, she playfully reveals her new purchase, all while donning a hoodie adorned with a skull pattern.

In another photograph, Billie proudly showcases her fresh looks with a close-up self-portrait. She’s seen sporting a graphic tee and a lively orange cap.

Billie Eilish has sparked a debate among her fans after showcasing her new diamond grills on Instagram

Image credits: billieeilish

Image credits: billieeilish

Image credits: billieeilish

However, not all responses were in favor of this bold fashion statement. One follower commented, “WTF she did it with her teeth,” while another added, “I know it looks dumb as hell.”

Yet another fan expressed their support despite their opinion on the look: “She looks like an old man with her new tooth but I still love her.”

Some fans defended Eilish’s choice by pointing out its roots in hip-hop culture. As one user wrote: “It’s obviously Hip-Hop influenced. She’s always done the big clothes but let’s not stray from the fact that the jerseys, Jordan’s, and grills are common hip-hop troupes.”

A range of beloved pop icons, including Rihanna, Katy Perry, Beyoncé, as well as Madonna and Miley Cyrus, have effectively thrust grills into the spotlight of popular culture. And so, what once was a polarizing accessory sported predominately by male rappers, has now been embraced by the stylish and influential female stars of the pop world.

Billie also opened up about her split with The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford

Image credits: billieeilish

Image credits: billieeilish

Image credits: billieeilish

In addition to sharing photos of herself sporting her new accessories and striking poses with fellow artists such as Armani White, Billie also gave fans a peek into more personal aspects of life including past hairstyles and relationships.

Billie and The Neighbourhood frontman, Jesse Rutherford, were first linked last year in October but confirmed that they had “amicably” gone their separate ways.

“We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends,” Eilish’s spokesperson told DailyMail in May. The exes were last seen together at Coachella in April.

In an Instagram Q&A session last weekend, when a fan inquired if Billie is seeing anyone, the artist responded with a resolute “NO SIRRRRRR.” When the topic of Jesse came up, she affectionately referred to him as “my homie forever.”

Of course, not everyone was on board with Eilish’s new look