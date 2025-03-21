Who Is Billie Eilish Dating, And Why Is She Staying Silent About It?

ADVERTISEMENT

Billie Eilish has captivated the world with her music, but she remains an enigma in her personal life — especially her relationships. Despite being one of the most recognizable artists of her generation, the 23-year-old singer has mastered the art of keeping her love life under wraps.

Though Eilish has recently been linked to a few partners, she rarely publicly discusses her romantic relationships. Outside of the occasional red-carpet appearance or cryptic interview mention, she has clarified that she prefers to keep that part of her life private. But that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

So, who is Billie Eilish dating now, and why does she refuse to talk about it? This article dives into her dating history, the rare glimpses she’s shared, and the real reasons behind her decision to stay silent about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History

Image credits: @billieeilish

Billie Eilish has been involved in three significant relationships, each attracting a different level of public attention. The contrast in publicity for each of these relationships is quite striking.

Brandon Quentin Adams (2018–2019)

The “Bad Guy” singer’s first boyfriend was rapper Brandon Quentin Adams, who goes by his stage name 7:AMP. While the exact timeline of Eilish’s relationship with the rapper is hazy, he appeared in her Apple TV documentary The World’s A Little Blurry in 2021.

The documentary captured sweet moments between Eilish and the rapper, who she referred to as “Q.” One such moment had the “xanny” singer professing her love to him on the phone before her Coachella performance as the couple exchanged sweet nothings.

The documentary gave viewers a peek at the ups and downs of the couple’s relationship, including instances that captured tense moments between them. These included a scene where they seemed to have a lover’s quarrel, which resulted in the “bad guy” singer throwing her phone on the floor in frustration, and a scene where Eilish confessed that Adams hadn’t gifted her anything for Valentine’s Day.

The duo called it quits toward the end of the documentary, and the young singer reflected on why things didn’t work out between her and Adams. She confessed that she wasn’t happy in the relationship and revealed that they wanted different things in life.

Image credits: Gettyimages / Koury Angelo

Eilish added, “I don’t think you should be in a relationship super excited about things that the other person couldn’t care less about.” She expressed that she could no longer overlook Adams’ immense lack of effort despite still being in love with him.

In a June 2021 interview with The Rolling Stone, the singer revealed that she had been in two relationships, and they influenced her album, Happier Than Ever. Specifically, the title track that she wrote when she felt that she was thriving on tour after her breakup with her partner.

While fans theorized that her song “Your Power” from the album — which mentions a relationship between a teen girl and an older man — was about her ex-boyfriend, Eilish put those rumors to rest. She defended her past relationship by stating that the documentary only showed viewers a microscopic vision of her relationship with 7:AMP.

Image credits: @mtvsevenamp

Elish wished fans “could just stop and see things and not have to say things all the time.” After her breakup in 2019, she tried to work on herself and her “clingy” behavior as she attempted to exist alone for two years. While in the relationship, Eilish appeared on the cover of 7:AMP’s album, Bleaupro.

Matthew Tyler Vorce (2021–2022)

In April 2021, Eilish sparked romance rumors with actor Matthew Tyler Vorce when the duo were spotted on a coffee run in Santa Barbara, California (per People). Eilish and Vorce were pretty hush-hush about their relationship while they dated and only addressed it publicly amid their split in May 2022.

Rumors mills were churning with news that the actor had cheated on Eilish. He took to his Instagram stories at the time to deny the allegations of infidelity, stating for Harper’s Bazaar, “Nobody cheated on anyone. Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

In a 2022 interview with Vanity Fair, the singer reflected on her relationship with the actor, noting that she was grateful for it and was happy to know that he was in a much happier place.

Jesse Rutherford (2022–2023)

Image credits: Gettyimages / Lionel Hahn

Eilish’s most public relationship was with The Neighbourhood singer Jesse Rutherford. The pair were spotted engaging in PDA after having dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in pictures released by Entertainment Tonight in October 2022.

The pair dated for seven months and made several public appearances. The singer had even hard-launched their relationship on her Instagram (since deleted) with a picture featuring the couple in a Halloween costume. Eilish was dressed as a baby and Rutherford as an old man — possibly as a humorous take on their controversial 11-year age gap.

Eilish and Rutherford debuted on the red carpet as a couple at the 2022 Lacma Gala in Los Angeles, making a fashion statement in matching Gucci sleepwear.

In her interview with Vanity Fair, Eilish opened up about her relationship with Rutherford and expressed her excitement. She proudly celebrated her attractive boyfriend, stating, “Can we just—let’s give a round of applause for me? Thank you! Jesse Rutherford, everyone!”

Image credits: Gettyimages / Michael Kovac

The duo seemed to be living the dream with their whirlwind romance, but things ended abruptly in May 2023. A rep for Billie Eilish told PageSix that the pair had split amicably and decided to remain friends. The rep also noted that, despite the rumors, there was no infidelity involved.

Eilish discussed the split during an Instagram Q&A in August 2023. She clarified that they were “very, very good friends only” and that he would be her “homie forever” (per Teen Vogue).

Who Is Billie Eilish Dating in 2025?

As of March 14, 2025, Billie Eilish hasn’t openly confirmed dating anyone. However, in April 2024, a fan circulated a video on X where the singer was spotted kissing influencer Quentin Blackwell at Coachella.

Billie Eilish spotted kissing Quenlin Blackwell at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/vS5F2FpXlw — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2024

It was during a DJ set that Eilish debuted her song “Lunch,” with the lyrics to the song being about a relationship between two women.

This comes after the singer revealed in her 2024 interview with The Rolling Stone that she was attracted to women and had been in love with women for the majority of her life.

Eilish had first opened up about her sexuality to a Variety reporter in 2023 during the press cycle for “What Was I Made For?” just six months after her breakup with Rutherford.

She noted how she relates to girls and is “attracted to them as people.” She was also questioned if she planned on coming out, but the singer denied these assumptions and stated that she thought it was quite obvious that she was queer.

Image credits: Gettyimages / @billieeilish

The singer’s dating rumors with Blackwell must be taken with a grain of salt since Eilish has yet to confirm the romance publicly.

Why Billie Eilish Says She’ll Never Talk About Her Dating Life Again

Image credits: Gettyimages / Frazer Harrison

During her November 2024 cover story interview for Vogue, Billie Eilish confessed that she regrets being open and honest about her relationships and sexuality.

She took a firm stance on how she’ll keep the public in the dark, proclaiming,” And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again.”

Image credits: @billieeilish

Eilish believes that anything she says tends to be blown out of proportion and affects her directly or indirectly. She’s in a sweet spot where she finally managed to balance her private life and her public persona.

From her attire to her relationships and even her sexuality, the anxiety about the public perception surrounding it was not good for her mental health.

In a 2020 appearance on the British radio show Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, Eilish discussed her desire to keep her relationships private. She noted that she has regretted showing the world snippets of her relationships more than once.

In a 2021 interview with Elle, she broached the topic of her dating life and how it became “everyone else’s business.”

Eilish found it difficult to adjust to her sudden fame and to determine how much of her personal life she was comfortable sharing with fans. During this time, she had some important realizations: “The more famous I become, the more I understand why my favorite celebrities couldn’t do all the things I wanted them to do.”

After her interview with Variety, the singer felt immense pressure to define herself and fit into a specific label. The interview generated significant buzz on social media and in tabloids, prompting Eilish to take to Instagram to criticize the outlet for focusing on her personal life rather than discussing more important topics. She called them out for “outing her on a red carpet at 11 a.m.” instead of addressing relevant issues that truly matter.

Frustrated, the singer declared that she is attracted to both boys and girls and couldn’t fathom why this had become a topic of public debate. In her 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, she expressed concern that the world was crafting narratives about her that she couldn’t control.