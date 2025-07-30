Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Billie Eilish Slammed For Comment During Ireland Show That People Deemed “Racist”
Billie Eilish at an event wearing a beige vest and black tie, amid controversy over a comment during Ireland show deemed racist
Celebrities, Entertainment

Billie Eilish Slammed For Comment During Ireland Show That People Deemed “Racist”

Racist, or just proud of her ancestry? Those are the questions netizens are asking after a clip of Billie Eilish speaking to a crowd in Ireland has gone viral.

The singer was performing in Dublin when she made the statement.

But what she said is being interpreted in various ways, with some people saying she is about to be in a lot of trouble.

Highlights
  • Billie Eilish’s comments during a recent show in Dublin are prompting some people to call her racist, while others say her comments are simply Irish pride.
  • Elish told the crowd that she enjoyed seeing people who were “as pasty” as she was.
  • She is not the only singer to be involved in race-related controversies, with Kendrick Lamar also being called out for Not Like Us.
  • Last year, Eilish was at the center of a controversy when it was revealed that her parents were actors.
    Billie Eilish took a moment to thank the crowd of Irish people

    Billie Eilish posing at an event, wearing a sleeveless sweater vest over a white shirt and black tie.

    Image credits: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    Billie Eilish performing on stage at a concert, holding a microphone during her Ireland show controversy.

    Image credits: lucie.loire

    On the last leg of her U.K. and European Hit Me Hard and Soft world tour, Eilish played two sold-out shows in Dublin, Ireland.

    In a moment of reflection during the show on July 26th, the 22-year-old expressed how delighted she was to be there.

    The pop star told the crowd that she appreciated being in the land of her ancestors.

    Billie Eilish performing on stage with a guitar, speaking during her Ireland show amid racism controversy.

    Image credits: lucie.loire

    “Well, as you guys know, I’m Irish,” she said as the crowd erupted in applause and cheers.

    “I’m not from here, obvi-duh, but it’s really cool to come somewhere and everybody looks exactly like you,” Eilish told the crowd.

    Then she added an important caveat.

    “You’re just as pasty as me”: Eliish talks about having Irish ancestry

    Crowded narrow Irish street with colorful flags overhead and people walking near pubs and outdoor seating areas.

    Image credits: Anna Church/Unsplash

    Eilish told the crowd: “You’re all just as pasty as me. I love it,” seemingly to imply that the reason she loved Ireland was because everyone had pale skin like hers.

    She continued, “It just makes me feel so seen. Also, a thousand of my relatives are in the crowd right now, I’m pretty sure.”

    She called the crowd “so beautiful” and thanked them for their hospitality.

    “I love it here – it’s so beautiful and you are all so beautiful and I see so many familiar faces out there.”

    “Imagine P.Diddy saying that in Detroit”: Netizens call foul on Eliish’s statement 

    Billie Eilish performing in Ireland, facing backlash for a comment fans deemed racist during her show.

    Image credits: lucie.loire.

    The motive and meaning of Eilish’s statement are now being rapidly dissected online.

    The most accusatory claims are that her comment was racist or praising white people.

    “Her filter dropped for a moment and her true thoughts came out,” said one poster.

    Another said that “even the most avid lefty will admit innately that it’s great to be around your own kind,” implying Eilish was hiding her racism.

    Others expect Eilish will soon offer a mea culpa: “I expect a tear-filled, woke, BS apology momentarily…LOL”

    Billie Eilish wearing glasses and green bandana, posing thoughtfully outdoors with trees in the background

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Some people claimed that online reactions would be different if a brown or black singer had made the statement.

    “Now if Beyoncé went on stage and said something like that, it wouldn’t be a problem at all,” one person said.

    “Imagine P.Diddy saying that in Detroit…” another chimed in.

    Still another said: “And yet other people can literally sing ‘they not like us’, referring to Kendrick Lamar’s hit song.

    Kendrick Lamar has also been accused of being racist in his song Not Like Us

    Billie Eilish performing on stage with a guitar during a concert amid controversy over a comment deemed racist.

    Image credits: bringmethedemi

    As is usually the case with hot-button race-related topics, Eilish’s statement is reopening the public debate about what it means to be proud of one’s heritage.

    At the height of Kendrick Lamar’s public beef with fellow rapper Drake, who is of mixed ethnicity, some people criticized Lamar’s seeming insistence that his heritage as an African American was somehow more credible than Drake’s.

    Journalist Thomas Chatterton Williams described the meaning behind Lamar’s song as “implying that racial categories are real, that behaviors and circumstances (like Drake’s suburban upbringing) correlate with race, and that the very mixedness of Drake’s background renders him suspect.”

    @lucie.loire 🥹 #billieeilish#billie#billieeilishdublin#dublin#billieshow @BILLIE EILISH ♬ son original – lucie

    He called Lamar’s song “an anachronistic line of ad hominem attack that is depressing to encounter a quarter of the way into the 21st century.

    Seeking to smooth out the perception that the song was a racist attack, Lamar discussed it openly during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in October of last year.

    Speaking to singer/songwriter Sza, Lamar said: “Not Like Us is the energy of who I am, the type of man I represent.”

    Lamar said that this hypothetical “man” can “recognize his mistakes and not be afraid to share them and can dig deep down into fear-based ideologies or experiences to express them without feeling like he’s less of a man.”

    “If I’m thinking of  Not Like Us, I’m thinking of me and whoever identifies with that,” he concluded.

    The questions were part of a larger, heartfelt discussion between the two artists on the topic of mental health, masculinity, and what it takes to remain authentic in the music industry.

    Another controversy surrounding Eilish is that she’s a nepo-baby

    Billie Eilish performing on stage, interacting with fans during a live show amid racial comment controversy.

    Image credits: _boyscrytoo

    Questions may persist about the meaning behind Billie Eilish’s latest words. 

    But it’s not the first time she’s been at the center of controversy. 

    In 2024, a clip from the 1990s TV series Friends resurfaced showing Billie Eilish’s mother playing a small role.

    When netizens learned that Eilish’s mother was a working actor, whispers of “nepo-baby” began circulating.

    Billie Eilish at an event with a male companion, both dressed stylishly, amid media coverage on her Ireland show controversy.

    Image credits: Amy Sussman/WireImage

    Addressing the topic in an interview with Glamour later that year, Eilish’s mother Maggie Baird said: 

    “My husband and I are working-class actors. We eked out a meager living, and it afforded us a lot of time with our kids, which was awesome,” she said, continuing that they had no idea what real stardom was until their children, Billie and her brother and composer Finneas became A-listers. 

    Then, in March of this year, a Billie Eilish look-alike made headlines for appearing at a mall in California.

    Billie Eilish performing on stage with fans holding up phones during concert amid controversy over comment in Ireland.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    It’s become a popular trend for celebrity impersonators to dress up as their favorite star, then walk around in public surrounded by an entourage who are dressed to resemble bodyguards. 

     At the time, Eilish put out a statement on her social media page telling people to “please stop” because it’s not safe and was “making me look bad.” 

    Netizens question the meaning and motive of Billie Eilish’s comments during her show in Dublin recently

    Image showing a social media comment by Robert J. Ortiz-Pizarro questioning Billie Eilish's statement during an Ireland show.

    Comment on social media about Billie Eilish slammed for comment during Ireland show, viewed as controversial and racist by some.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Vincent Sullivan reacting to Billie Eilish's controversial Ireland show remark.

    Comment by Sam Keens reacting to Billie Eilish slammed during Ireland show for remarks deemed racist.

    Comment from Felipe Iturrieta discussing a controversial statement related to Billie Eilish during Ireland show backlash.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Billie Eilish during her Ireland show over a controversial remark deemed racist.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Billie Eilish and a controversial remark during her Ireland show.

    Comment by Gerard Limbo questioning if others have the same superior jeans, related to Billie Eilish controversy in Ireland.

    Comment section screenshot showing user Larry Murphy discussing Ireland in relation to a Billie Eilish Ireland show controversy.

    Comment from Teresa Foster criticizing Billie Eilish for creating controversy during Ireland show amid racism debate.

    Comment from Anthony Searles debating Billie Eilish’s nationality during controversy over Ireland show remarks.

    Social media comment about people in Ireland, related to controversy involving Billie Eilish during her Ireland show.

    Comment from Chris Mallires seen on social media about Billie Eilish show controversy in Ireland, discussing reactions and opinions.

    Alt text: Social media comment defending Billie Eilish amid backlash for Ireland show remarks deemed racist.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing backlash over Billie Eilish racist remarks during Ireland show.

    Comment from Tracey Swain-Chapman on social media criticizing backlash against Billie Eilish during Ireland show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Billie Eilish criticized for a controversial remark during Ireland show.

    Comment from Taiwo John discussing Billie Eilish’s controversial remarks during Ireland show causing backlash.

    Comment from John Tirado defending Billie Eilish, discussing intentions behind alleged racist comment during Ireland show.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Billie Eilish during her Ireland show amid claims of racism.

    Comment from Aye Gee comparing reactions to Billie Eilish and Beyoncé, referencing controversy during Ireland show.

    Comment by Liam Padawan Coën discussing a viewpoint related to Billie Eilish being slammed during Ireland show.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    Julie Christine Noce

    Julie Christine Noce

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hola! I’m a Julie, a giant panda currently living in the lush green bamboo groves of Barcelona. I spend my days lounging in the shade, munching on snacks, and trying to avoid becoming an Instagram influencer. Life’s good. BP is my absolute favorite place to find funny, weird, and heartwarming stories. I especially love the animal content (have you seen the dog wearing a panda costume? 🤣 You know he didn't put that on himself! Oh humans) I might be a panda, but even I get bored sometimes—so BP to the rescue! 🐼💻✨

    Read less »
    cattriggerman avatar
    VNES101
    VNES101
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm Black and I don't see anything racist about this. Imagine an African American person performing in Ghana or any African country, they might feel the same kinship. Does not mean they feel negatively about the people they interact with in America.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I suppose BP can find people on twitter who will say anything for views and then BP turns it into a click bait headline for more views.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
