A Billie Eilish look-alike fooled a crowd of people at a mall in California.

Sporting glasses and a snapback and channeling the singer’s oversized style in a baggy Lakers shirt, the Billie impersonator was filmed at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in Los Angeles County.

The woman appeared to be walking beside a group of “security guards” and “bodyguards” after leaving a Vans store at the mall. In true celebrity fashion, she kept her gaze down as she walked past the excited crowd, who tried to take photos of her with their smartphones.

Share icon A Billie Eilish look-alike fooled shoppers at the Los Cerritos Center mall in California, dressed in oversized clothing and walking with “security guards”



Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

“I’m screaming that looks nothing like her 😭😭😭” one viewer commented on the short clip of the prank posted on TikTok.

“That’s Tilly Eyelash,” another quipped, while a third added that the woman wasn’t “remotely similar” to the pop star.

Another fan said the pranksters didn’t really think their plan through. “1. Billie hated vans 2. Billie doesn’t shop with security 3. She doesn’t shop alone; she’s always with friends or family 4. That isn’t Billie’s walk.”

However, netizens quickly realized the woman wasn’t Billie Eilish

Image credits: diegoxmc_

Image credits: diegoxmc_

Others deemed the shoppers’ reactions to meeting “Billie” disrespectful. “Why is everyone’s first reaction to pull out their phones and record?? This is a person… it’s not like she’s performing or anything.”

A separate fan shared: “Dude I saw them at Venice yesterday and I clocked she was fake so fast lmaoo.”

Some even asked fake Billie for a photo to send to their loved ones

Image credits: Mightyaud

In addition to turning heads at the mall, fake Billie posed for photos outside with people who wanted to surprise their loved ones but weren’t too familiar with what the 23-year-old singer looked like.

“I got a text from my in-laws yesterday that they saw a celebrity at a mall in Cerritos, CA, with crowds of people following her, along with security guards around her,” one disappointed fan shared on Reddit.

“They asked someone who it was and they told them, ‘It’s Billie Eilish’ and they proceeded to run to meet her in the parking lot. They sent me photos and… it’s not her.”

Image credits: Mightyaud

According to some comments, the prank appears to be part of an upcoming video by YouTuber Victor Galvan, aka VicInTheGame. His channel, which has over 550,000 subscribers, features a popular series on fake celebrity pranks.

In one video, he collaborated with a French Justin Bieber look-alike named Dylan to fool crowds at a Los Angeles mall, causing it to shut down temporarily. Victor and Dylan also duped fans at other busy locations like CityWalk and the Santa Monica Pier.

To pull off the stunt, Victor hired fake bodyguards, paparazzi, and fans and dressed Dylan in outfits that Justin would typically wear.

People speculate that the stunt is part of an upcoming video by YouTuber VicInTheGame, who is known for staging fake celebrity pranks

Image credits: Billie Eilish

Everything was going according to plan until real security guards started following fake Justin and his entourage, eventually escorting them out.

His series also includes a fake Taylor Swift prank at Venice Beach and Downtown Disney, as well as pranks featuring fake Sabrina Carpenter, fake Zendaya, and fake Patrick Mahomes.

While not everyone can meet their favorite celebrities, some fans seem content with taking a selfie with their look-alike. In recent months, celebrity look-alike contests have been held in various parts of the United States, turning into a pop culture phenomenon.

Image credits: billieeilish

Timothée Chalamet found the idea so amusing that he crashed his own look-alike contest in New York and took photos with his doppelgangers.

The crowded competition in New York City led to one arrest and a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest” that the Dune actor reportedly paid.

Billie’s last post, shared on March 19, was a photo dump from her tour in Australia

Image credits: billieeilish

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Dublin, a crowd at Smithfield Square crowned a tall man with a brown mullet and green eyes who most closely resembled Paul Mescal.

The winner, Jack Wall O’Reilly, was presented with a giant cheque made out to €20 “or three pints,” as per The Guardian. Jack became the fan favorite after reciting a line of dialogue from Paul’s film Normal People.

Watch the video of Billie’s impersonator below



As for Billie, a look-alike contest is set to take place on March 28 at the Beercade bar in Alberta, Canada, with a C$1000 (approx. $700) first-place prize.

“I’m not even a fan and I immediately knew that isn’t her,” one viewer wrote

Image credits: eumariareis

Image credits: Mathhzzs

Image credits: gfscarlizzie

Image credits: luscaslevi

Image credits: luilicat

