A Billie Eilish look-alike fooled a crowd of people at a mall in California.

Sporting glasses and a snapback and channeling the singer’s oversized style in a baggy Lakers shirt, the Billie impersonator was filmed at the Los Cerritos Center shopping mall in Los Angeles County.

The woman appeared to be walking beside a group of “security guards” and “bodyguards” after leaving a Vans store at the mall. In true celebrity fashion, she kept her gaze down as she walked past the excited crowd, who tried to take photos of her with their smartphones.

Highlights
  • A Billie Eilish impersonator went viral after drawing a crowd of excited fans at a mall in Cerritos, California
  • Though many shoppers took photos of “Billie” and asked her for selfies, netizens did not fall for the prank
  • The impersonator wore Billie's signature oversized clothing and was surrounded by her “security guards”
    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    “I’m screaming that looks nothing like her 😭😭😭” one viewer commented on the short clip of the prank posted on TikTok.

    “That’s Tilly Eyelash,” another quipped, while a third added that the woman wasn’t “remotely similar” to the pop star.

    Another fan said the pranksters didn’t really think their plan through. “1. Billie hated vans 2. Billie doesn’t shop with security 3. She doesn’t shop alone; she’s always with friends or family 4. That isn’t Billie’s walk.”

    Image credits: diegoxmc_

    Image credits: diegoxmc_

    Others deemed the shoppers’ reactions to meeting “Billie” disrespectful. “Why is everyone’s first reaction to pull out their phones and record?? This is a person… it’s not like she’s performing or anything.”

    A separate fan shared: “Dude I saw them at Venice yesterday and I clocked she was fake so fast lmaoo.”

    Billie Eilish look-alike in a yellow jersey takes photos with fans at a crowded outdoor event.

    Image credits: Mightyaud

    In addition to turning heads at the mall, fake Billie posed for photos outside with people who wanted to surprise their loved ones but weren’t too familiar with what the 23-year-old singer looked like.

    “I got a text from my in-laws yesterday that they saw a celebrity at a mall in Cerritos, CA, with crowds of people following her, along with security guards around her,” one disappointed fan shared on Reddit.

    “They asked someone who it was and they told them, ‘It’s Billie Eilish’ and they proceeded to run to meet her in the parking lot. They sent me photos and… it’s not her.”

    Image credits: Mightyaud

    According to some comments, the prank appears to be part of an upcoming video by YouTuber Victor Galvan, aka VicInTheGame. His channel, which has over 550,000 subscribers, features a popular series on fake celebrity pranks.

    In one video, he collaborated with a French Justin Bieber look-alike named Dylan to fool crowds at a Los Angeles mall, causing it to shut down temporarily. Victor and Dylan also duped fans at other busy locations like CityWalk and the Santa Monica Pier.

    To pull off the stunt, Victor hired fake bodyguards, paparazzi, and fans and dressed Dylan in outfits that Justin would typically wear.

    Person in a red hat and glasses pointing, wearing a basketball jersey, causing chaos described as a Billie Eilish look-alike.

    Image credits: Billie Eilish

    Everything was going according to plan until real security guards started following fake Justin and his entourage, eventually escorting them out.

    His series also includes a fake Taylor Swift prank at Venice Beach and Downtown Disney, as well as pranks featuring fake Sabrina Carpenter, fake Zendaya, and fake Patrick Mahomes.

    While not everyone can meet their favorite celebrities, some fans seem content with taking a selfie with their look-alike. In recent months, celebrity look-alike contests have been held in various parts of the United States, turning into a pop culture phenomenon.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    Timothée Chalamet found the idea so amusing that he crashed his own look-alike contest in New York and took photos with his doppelgangers.

    The crowded competition in New York City led to one arrest and a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest” that the Dune actor reportedly paid.

    Billie Eilish look-alike videos on a device screen, featuring pranks and public reactions in a mall setting.

    Image credits: billieeilish

    A person resembling Billie Eilish in a yellow jersey and cap, holding a microphone outdoors.

    Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

    In Dublin, a crowd at Smithfield Square crowned a tall man with a brown mullet and green eyes who most closely resembled Paul Mescal.

    The winner, Jack Wall O’Reilly, was presented with a giant cheque made out to €20 “or three pints,” as per The Guardian. Jack became the fan favorite after reciting a line of dialogue from Paul’s film Normal People.

    Watch the video of Billie’s impersonator below

    As for Billie, a look-alike contest is set to take place on March 28 at the Beercade bar in Alberta, Canada, with a C$1000 (approx. $700) first-place prize.

    Tweet by @eumariareis about a Billie Eilish look-alike causing chaos, timestamped 10:40 PM with 35 views.

    Image credits: eumariareis

    Tweet discusses Billie Eilish look-alike, denying any resemblance, suggests it's a YouTube prank involving other celebrity doubles.

    Image credits: Mathhzzs

    Screenshot of tweet debating a Billie Eilish look-alike's resemblance, questioning their similarities.

    Image credits: gfscarlizzie

    Tweet expressing doubt a Billie Eilish look-alike resembles the singer.

    Image credits: luscaslevi

    Tweet with a comment about Billie Eilish sauce, viewed 357 times.

    Image credits: luilicat

    Comment questioning Billie Eilish look-alike's resemblance, expressing doubt.

    Comment discussing differences between Billie Eilish and her look-alike regarding lifestyle and behavior.

    Comment by queen ivy on a look-alike, saying "Y'all wrong for that," with 39 likes.

    Comment comparing Billie Eilish look-alike with humor in a playful tone.

    Comment asking why Billie Eilish would be at Cerritos mall, referencing other malls burning down.

    Comment on Billie Eilish look-alike wearing a music video outfit, generating reactions.

    Comment on Billie Eilish look-alike causing mall chaos, discussing public respect for celebrities.

    Comment expressing thoughts on impersonators, highlighting reactions to Billie Eilish look-alike at a mall event.

    Comment about a Billie Eilish look-alike causing chaos at a mall, questioning authenticity due to her being on tour.

    Comment critiquing a Billie Eilish look-alike, stating they aren't similar, with a user icon of a sleeping baby.

    Comment on celebrity look-alike impact, mentioning "celebrity worship" as a societal issue.

    Comment questioning resemblance, mentions baggy clothes influencing Billie Eilish look-alike perceptions.

    Comment about a Billie Eilish look-alike saying, "That's Tilly Eyelash," with 2622 likes shown.

    Comment questioning why people fall for pranks, related to Billie Eilish look-alike chaos.

    Comment about Billie Eilish look-alike's store preference with 1236 likes.

