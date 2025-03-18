“How Sad”: Taylor Swift’s Godson Banned By Court From Being Alone With Mother

ADVERTISEMENT

Taylor Swift‘s godson can no longer be in a room alone with his mother, actress Jaime King, as per a judge’s new order.

After 13 years of marriage, Jaime had filed for divorce from director Kyle Newman in 2020 and was locked in a heated custody battle over their two sons, James, 11, and Leo, 9.

The Pearl Harbor actress named her longtime friend Taylor as Leo’s godmother in 2015, saying the singer “will forever be looking over our new baby.”

Highlights Taylor Swift’s longtime friend and actress, Jaime King, cannot be alone in a room with her two sons, as per a new court ruling.

The judge ruled that it was necessary for Jaime to undergo a six-month rehab program.

The actress shares sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, with director Kyle Newman.

She filed for divorce from him in 2020 after 13 years of marriage.

People Also Ask How did Taylor Swift and Jaime King become friends? Taylor Swift and Jaime King reportedly met at a Golden Globes party in 2014. Jaime’s ex-husband Kyle Newman directed the music video for the singer’s hit song, Style. The two besties also participated in the Ice Bucket Challenge together.

Who are the godmothers to Jaime King’s two children? Jaime King, who shares sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, with Kyle Newman, revealed that fellow actress Jessica Alba was the godmother to her older son. She announced in 2015 that Taylor Swift was the godmother of her younger son.

RELATED:

Taylor Swift’s longtime friend Jaime King cannot be alone in a room with her two sons after a judge’s order

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jaime_king

A recent judge ruling deemed that it was necessary for Jaime to undergo a six-month rehab program and is not allowed to be alone with her children until certain requirements are fulfilled.

The judge ordered that she and her ex-husband would share legal custody of their sons. However, the Barely Lethal director would reportedly have tie-breaking authority over legal custody as well as sole physical custody of the boys.

The actress shares sons James, 11, and Leo, 9, with director Kyle Newman

Share icon

Image credits: jaime_king

As Jaime completes the required six-month rehab program, she will be allowed supervised visits with her children.

The judge ruled she could visit her children three times a week in the presence of specified individuals, including her grandmother, Nancy King, her sister, Sandy Larson, and her brother-in-law, Andy Larson, and others.

These visitation arrangements would continue “until ordered unsupervised by a Court,” as per court documents obtained by E! News.

The judge ruled that the Pearl Harbor actress could only visit her children in the presence of specified individuals

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Araya Doheny/Getty Images

Jaime is also required to undertake weekly testing, aftercare, a 2-step program, and a 26-week parenting program, among other requirements.

The 45-year-old actress, who tied the knot with Kyle in 2007, filed for divorce in 2020. She had also filed a domestic violence prevention petition and an emergency motion related to child custody and visitation.

At the time, she accused the director of staging an “intervention” after telling people she was struggling with dependence.

Share icon

Image credits: jaime_king

Despite claiming she didn’t have dependence issues, she said she agreed to go to a treatment facility back then. But she said she was allowed to go home within a few days because no alcohol or illicit substances were found in her system.

In his own petition in 2020, Kyle described his ex-wife as a “chronic” substance user who “refuses to acknowledge that she has a problem, let alone seek meaningful treatment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaime was described by her ex-husband as a “chronic” substance user who refused to acknowledge she had a problem

Share icon

Image credits: kyle_newman

After Jaime gave birth to Leo in July 2015, Taylor flew to LA to meet the newborn baby in the middle of her 1989 World Tour.

“Meeting my boy,” she wrote in the caption of a picture with the little one.

A month after his birth, she also dedicated the song Never Grow Up to her godson on stage while performing at a California show.

Jaime listed out the reasons why she named Taylor Swift as her son’s godmother

Share icon

Image credits: taylorswift

When Jaime was asked how the Love Story singer was with her children, she told Us Weekly in 2016, “She’s amazing.”

“She’s great! As she is with everybody around her,” added the Hart of Dixie alum.

When asked about why she chose the Grammy winner as her son’s godmother, she said it was because she is “incredibly thoughtful.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: jaime_king

ADVERTISEMENT

“Choosing a godmother is a very sacred and important thing in our family,” she told Elle in a 2015 interview.

“They’re going to be guiding your child, and they’re responsible for them if something was to ever happen,” she continued. “We try and choose people who we know would raise our child the way that we would raise our child.”

She recalled asking the singer to be Leo’s godmother when they were hanging out on a couch one day. She said “yes” and cried, Jaime recalled.

The actress said Taylor cried when she asked her to be Leo’s godmother

Share icon

Image credits: jaime_king

The actress revealed that pop star’s “uninhibited” way of giving was one of the major reasons behind choosing her as a godmother.

Taylor’s “thoughtfulness,” “kindness,” “authenticity,” and the way she’s “generous” with her loved ones and fans are “so powerful,” Jaime said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She’s so uninhibited in her giving—the presents she gives to her fans, she wraps every single one, she paints the stuff. It’s all her. It’s just beyond,” she told the outlet.

It is believed the Grammy winner is also a godmother to Blake Lively’s children

Share icon

Image credits: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“She’s so clear with what it is that she wants to do yet at the same time she leaves herself so vulnerable. It is really powerful to me,” she went on to say. “That’s why I feel like she’s going to be the perfect godmother.”

It is believed the Cruel Summer singer is also a godmother to Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ children.

When she praised Ryan last year for the release of his movie Deadpool & Wolverine, she wrote, “Shout out to Wade Wilson, aka my godkids’ sperm donor,” making a reference to his character’s name.

“I noticed Taylor Swift stopped publicly hanging out with her,” a social media user said

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: taylorswift

Following the news about the latest judge ruling related to Jaime and her children, netizens said the actress would be “grateful one day.”

“It’s for her own good and the child’s,” one said.

Another wrote, “I noticed Taylor Swift stopped publicly hanging out with her.”

“It was a tragedy waiting to happen,” a social media user said

ADVERTISEMENT