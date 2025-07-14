Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"It's A Warning": Multiple Violent Messages Shared On Elmo's X Account By Mystery Culprit
Red Elmo puppet with arms raised against a blue background, related to violent messages on Elmou2019s X account.
Social Issues, Society

"It's A Warning": Multiple Violent Messages Shared On Elmo's X Account By Mystery Culprit

Chaos erupted online as a barrage of offensive slurs and graphic threats was unleashed by Elmo’s social media account.

The Sesame Street sweetheart’s X account posted a series of antisemitic statements to its 646K followers.

One tweet even called the sitting US president a “puppet.”

    Chaos erupted online as Elmo’s X account unleashed a barrage of offensive slurs and graphic threats

    Close-up of Elmo puppet outdoors, related to violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account by unknown culprit.

    Image credits: elmo

    The beloved red monster’s X account was hacked by an unidentified antagonist who then shared the bizarre series of tweets.

    Highlights
    • Elmo’s X account unleashed a barrage of offensive slurs and graphic threats over the weekend.
    • An unidentified culprit reportedly hacked the Sesame Street character's official account.
    • “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages...,” Sesame Workshop said.
    • “Who let Kanye on Elmo’s account?” one commenter wrote online.

    To kick things off, the hacker posted a picture of Elmo on the moon celebrating the crypto toy exchange OnChain Studios.

    “Happy crypto all-time high day, everybody! From Elmo and @onchainstudios,” read the tweet.

    Elmo holding a green ice cream cone in a kitchen setting with a blurred refrigerator and utensils in the background.

    Image credits: Sesame Street

    The tone of the tweets quickly turned violent, with one saying: “K*ll all Jews.”

    Another tweet claimed Jews “control the world” and demanded their extermination.

    The unidentified hacker shared tweets demanding the extermination of Jews and also targeted the sitting US president

    Screenshot of violent messages posted on Elmo’s X account by a mystery culprit warning about hacking activities.

    Image credits: elmo/DreamLeaf5

    The same tweet mentioned conspiracy theories about the US government being a “puppet” to Israel. The message also seemingly referenced the Jeffrey Epstein documents.

    Yet another tweet said, “RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F***ER.”

    Tweet discussing multiple violent messages on Elmo’s X account with an image of Elmo and flames, highlighting the hack incident.

    Image credits: RyanVoutilainen

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account by an unknown hacker.

    Image credits: mysydsterscrown

    It was long speculated that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein had a list of clients and high-profile celebrities who visited his notorious private island, where scores of underage girls and young women were assaulted.

    However, the US Department of Justice and the FBI released a report last week that said he had no client list.

    The US Department of Justice and the FBI said last week that Jeffrey Epstein did not have a list of high-profile celebrities

    Screenshot of violent and threatening messages posted on Elmo’s X account by unidentified culprit, warning tone evident.

    Image credits: elmo/DreamLeaf5

     Screenshot of a Twitter post discussing violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account by an unknown culprit.

    Image credits: cweemyboy_

    The explicit tweets from Elmo’s account were swiftly taken down within an hour of the hacking.

    But by then, the damage had already been done and fans were left stunned to see the unexpected tweets.

    “Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

    “We are working to restore full control of the account,” they added.

    Elmo’s account quickly returned to normal, with the explicit tweets deleted in about an hour

    Elmo puppet sitting indoors with colorful blocks on table, related to violent messages on Elmo’s X account news.

    Image credits: Sesame Street

    Baffled netizens expressed surprise and amusement online.

    “I’m forever scarred … by @elmo,” one wrote. “Words I never expected to utter.”

    Another wrote, “Hacking the official Elmo account gotta be one of the most diabolical things this app has ever seen.”

    The hacker replied to some netizens who expressed surprise over the offensive tweets

    Screenshot of violent and hateful messages posted on Elmo’s hacked X account by an unknown culprit.

    Image credits: elmo/numberonepal

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing FBI investigation into violent messages on Elmo’s hacked X account.

    Image credits: zachsagefox

    “This is a real tweet from the Elmo X account. It has since been deleted,” one wrote. “We’re dealing with depraved immoral sociopaths who target even a beloved children’s character in order to incite violence and hate against Jews.”

    Some sarcastically referenced rapper Kanye West’s history of antisemitic tweets, with one asking, “Who let Kanye on Elmo’s account?”

    “Kanye and Elmo should collab sometime,” wrote another.

    Elmo surrounded by bubbles and flowers in a colorful room, highlighting violent messages shared on Elmo's X account.

    Image credits: Sesame Street

    Last year, Elmo’s X account went viral for a much more wholesome reason.

    Everyone’s favorite fuzzy friend simply asked, “Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?”

    Written in Elmo’s signature third-person voice, the tweet triggered a wave of wild responses.

    Some made explicit confessions, while others sarcastically posted cries for help.

    Elmo’s X account went viral last year for simply asking people, “How is everybody doing?”

    Screenshot of Elmo’s X account tweet showing a message as violent messages posted by a mystery culprit.

    Image credits: elmo

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Elmo, highlighting multiple violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account by a mystery culprit.

    Image credits: David_Leavitt

    “I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking,” one wrote.

    “Not feeling too tickled about life rn, Elmo,” another quipped.

    “It’s been a tough time since we left the street and entered the workforce, Elmo.”

    Tweet reply to Elmo’s X account mentioning a violent warning message by a mystery culprit on social media platform X.

    Image credits: TABYTCHI

    Person in a brown outfit standing in a white room with walls showing damaged panels, referencing Elmo’s X account warning.

    Image credits: BookCameo

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to Elmo’s X account amid multiple violent messages shared by a mystery culprit.

    Image credits: MissGinaDarling

    Brands like Domino’s Pizza UK and RITZ Crackers also jumped on the bandwagon.

    “Maybe it’s best if u save this question for a different time,” wrote RITZ Crackers.

    Brands like Domino’s Pizza UK and RITZ Crackers took a moment to respond to Elmo’s tweet

    Domino’s Pizza employees working by a conveyor belt with pizzas spilling out and a large flame in the kitchen area.

    Image credits: Dominos_UK

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply on Elmo’s X account highlighting multiple violent messages from a mystery culprit.

    Image credits: VROnTheWeb

    Screenshot of Ritz Crackers replying to Elmo on X with a warning message amid multiple violent posts from a mystery culprit.

    Image credits: Ritzcrackers

    Earlier this year, Sesame Street struck a deal with Netflix after the US president pulled funding from public broadcasters PBS and NPR.

    The Netflix deal also came after Warner Bros. Discovery opted not to renew its contract to stream the series on HBO Max.

    Elmo puppet with arms raised against a blue sky background, related to violent messages on Elmo’s X account warning.

    Image credits: Sesame Street

    “For more than a half a century, ‘Sesame Street’ has been a beloved cornerstone of children’s media, enchanting young minds and nurturing a love of learning,” a May press release said.

    “Now Elmo, Cookie Monster, Abby Cadabby, and all their friends are coming to Netflix later this year, with Sesame Street’s all-new, reimagined 56th season—plus 90 hours of previous episodes—available to audiences worldwide,” the statement continued.

    “It’s a warning,” one netizen wrote, while another said the US president is “about to get Sesame Street canceled”

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account by a mystery culprit.

    Comment from Kristina Gonzalez questioning if Elmo’s X account was hacked amid multiple violent message warnings.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about violent messages posted on Elmo’s X account by an unknown culprit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Elmo’s voice amid multiple violent messages on Elmo’s X account.

    User comment on Elmo’s X account mentioning suspicion about Musk amid multiple violent messages from mystery culprit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment saying Brought to you by the letter F with reaction emojis below.

    Screenshot of a social media comment joking about Sesame Street being canceled related to violent messages on Elmo’s X account.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Elmo’s X account amid multiple violent messages from a mystery culprit.

    Screenshot of a message warning about violent threats shared on Elmo’s X account by a mystery culprit.

    Comment by Tim Wright questioning if YE or Grok hacked Elmo’s X account amid violent messages controversy.

    Comment expressing horror over violent messages on Elmo's X account shared by a mystery culprit.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing violent messages linked to Elmo’s X account by a mystery culprit.

    Comment by Adam Deborah Mundy criticizing violent messages linked to Elmo’s X account by an unknown culprit.

    Screenshot of a violent message posted on Elmo's X account by a mystery culprit, warning of aggressive behavior.

    Comment from John Lloyd discussing the impact of money being cut off, related to violent messages on Elmo’s X account.

    A screenshot of a social media comment stating suspicion about Elmo with multiple violent messages shared on Elmo’s X account.

    Comment by user Jae Logan labeled top fan, discussing possible reasons behind messages on Elmo’s X account.

    Comment by Tabitha Harris Vaughn expressing frustration over using kids-related content to reach children on social media platforms.

    Kanye west
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    While it's just some Internet vandalism the US is kind of a puppet to foreign interests at the moment if they know how to stroke Trumps ego in the right way. Feeling bad for everyone who didn't vote for the orange ego.

