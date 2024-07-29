Mom Gets Dragged After She Defended “Her Boys” For The Prank They Pulled On Stepsister

ADVERTISEMENT

Few birthdays go without surprises. Whether it’s an unexpected gift, a guest, or a tear-jerking speech, it makes the day that much more special. Some may even decide to pull a lighthearted prank or two. However, to ensure that the celebration doesn’t go awry, it’s important to stick to the golden rule of tricks: if you feel that the person might not enjoy it, don’t do it!

These two boys, unfortunately, didn’t think through how their stepsister would react to their little prank. After she found out they messed with her cake, she burst into tears, feeling like her celebration was ruined.

When choosing to pull a prank on someone, a person should really think about how it all may go down

Even though planning and executing pranks is a great outlet for creativity and often generates laughter, not everyone is a fan of them. In fact, people seem to be equally divided by it, with 40% of 18 to 24-year-olds saying pranks annoy them and 39% reporting they’re amused by them.

For a practical joke to be seen as funny, the ‘victim’ shouldn’t be harmed in any way, has to get it immediately, and be able to quickly join and chuckle along. “What we want to do is laugh together – laughing together creates cohesion in social groups,” says child psychotherapist Rachel Melville-Thomas. “If you’re the victim of a prank, [for it to be funny], you have to very quickly join in and go ‘Ah, that was such a clever prank,’”

“For me, a good prank is funny and believable but harmless with little or no risk to the person being pranked,” comedy expert, writer, and stand-up comedian Ariane Sherine told Bored Panda in a previous interview. “I personally don’t like pranks where anyone gets hurt or upset, but maybe I’m just a bit soft.”

Therefore, she says that she’s generally very conscious of other people’s wishes and feelings. “For instance, if I knew that someone was arachnophobic (had a spider phobia) there’s no way I’d give them a wrapped gift box with a big spider in!” comedy expert Ariane gave us her personal preference.”

“It’s best to try to talk about it rather than pretend it never happened”

Children, in particular, might not find practical jokes funny, as expert psychologists say they haven’t yet developed the sense of humor required to understand them. Their early stages of acquiring it usually revolve around a sense of absurdity. That’s why they may find an elephant with a hat funny, but not a prank that happened out of the blue – that’s just something that doesn’t register in their minds yet.

Parents may also violate their children’s trust if they pull a practical joke on them. “With a little person under five, you are the secure base. You are the secure place where you can always trust that that person will not harm you,” Melville-Thomas says. If that

When a person’s reaction to a prank isn’t as expected, one should try controlling the damage. “It’s best to try to talk about it rather than pretend it never happened,” says Melville-Thomas. Giving an actual explanation is especially crucial for kids. “It doesn’t matter how young, you can do it to a two-year-old. If you’re role modelling your child, you’re modelling how to undo things you regret. And that’s a good thing.”

In the featured story’s case, Alison Huff, a marriage expert, believes that this situation is the prime opportunity for a heartfelt apology from the mom and her boys. “Particularly in scenarios such as this, it isn’t okay to back your child even when they’re wrong—they need to understand that they were wrong so they can make wiser decisions in the future.”

Most readers agreed that the wife was the jerk in this situation

