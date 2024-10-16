Kids Upset That Aunt Feels Her Kid Deserves Better Education Than Them, Plan To Bail Out Of Her Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Families fight; trust me, it’s as natural as breathing because, in the end, it’s only with the people closest to us that we express our anger. Sometimes, it’s wise not to take these family feuds seriously as you might end up doing something rash that you regret later.

Even the original poster’s (OP) kids were caught up in a family feud after their aunt claimed that competition from their private school was making education difficult for her son. After she immediately said that her son’s education was more important, the angry niece and nephew decided to ditch her wedding!

More info: Mumsnet

The poster’s daughter was set to be a bridesmaid and her son an usher in her sister-in-law’s wedding in 3 weeks’ time

During a family dinner, a feud erupted after the poster’s son mentioned how he was planning to apply for the local school and leave his private school

The sister-in-law’s son also wants to apply to the local school, so she got furious with the niece and nephew and said her son deserves better education

Image credits: comfortablynumber

They were angry and refused to attend her wedding, so the poster is now torn as she also understands things from the sister-in-law’s point of being a mom concerned about her kid

Yet again, we dive into a story about a family feud that erupted 3 weeks before OP’s sister-in-law’s wedding, where her daughter was set to be a bridesmaid and her son an usher. Both her kids are in a private school, but her sister-in-law disapproves of this as her kid is in another school.

During a family lunch, the subject of education popped up and the poster expressed how her kids are planning to apply for the local state school for 6th form as the private school is very expensive. This was what set off the kids’ aunt because even her son wants to apply there, but with kids from private schools, the competition may be really fierce.

The aunt said she finds it unfair that her son might not get in, but then she went a step ahead and said that her nephew should go anywhere else as he would do fine. Basically, she blatantly meant that her son should have a better education than them, so, of course, the two kids were angry to find out how little their aunt cares about them.

The poster, on the other hand, is still sympathetic to the aunt’s son as she knows he has really struggled in his school and his grades also haven’t been too good, so the competition will definitely be tough for him. The fight grew so tense that OP’s mother-in-law literally burst into tears and that’s when people calmed down a little.

Now, the real conundrum arose as the poster’s kids simply refused to attend the wedding after what their aunt said to them. The mom knows that the kids love their aunt and they will later regret not going. Also, they’re kids and don’t know the consequences it could have on the entire family.

She posted her problem online and sought advice from netizens, and as usual, they didn’t disappoint.

As per Statista, in 2023, the average fee for one year at a private school in the UK was 16,656 British pounds; no wonder the kids are planning to apply for a local state school. They have every right to do so, and the aunt has no right to blame them for it or state that they don’t deserve a better education.

People also mentioned that they understood the kids’ anger towards her, but they advised that they just see it through for one day, or else they will just intensify the whole conflict. Not to forget, the poster also mentioned that all the wedding preparation is done.

A study states that, on average, a bridesmaid spends around $1200 on a wedding, which is a lot! OP’s daughter is a bridesmaid, so she must’ve spent a lot not just on her but also on her son. Canceling at the last minute in this manner would be very troublesome for the aunt.

Some Redditors commented that they understood the plight of the woman who simply wants a better education for her son, which all parents want. However, they felt that with the stress of the wedding, she displaced her anger in the wrong place, her niece and nephew. They said that the poster must be stuck in a very tricky situation and handling it delicately is key to keeping the family relations intact.

Folks also said that the poster seems very kind as she has thought about the situation from her kids’ as well as their aunt’s perspective. When someone said something nasty about the aunt in the comments, she jumped to her rescue and mentioned that she is actually a good person and she understood why she snapped at that point.

Well, that’s all from our end, now we hand the mic over to you, so just jot down your thoughts in the comments!

Many folks advised that even if the aunt was wrong, the kids should go to the wedding as they may regret it later if they don’t

