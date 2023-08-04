Although usually, a creature of green complexion with webbed toes and an enormously long, sticky tongue does not evoke tons of love from people, there’s one such creature we all collectively love. Want to guess who that is?

Why of course, it’s the loveable amphibian and by far the most iconic Muppet by the name of Kermit the Frog! In fact, we love him so dearly that the Internet is just brimming with all sorts of funny Kermit the Frog memes. After all, why limit yourself to only watching dear Kermit’s on-screen performances when you can have him in cool memes, too? That’s right; this is our list dedicated to Kermit the Frog memes, so get yourself ready for some very ribbeting humor. 

From very relatable daily struggles to social commentary, Kermit memes truly deliver a dose of humor that transcends age and fandoms. Remember the meme where he’s drinking a cup of tea while contemplating life? We’ve all been there, and Kermit is by far the best, if not also the funniest, representation of each of us. Kermit, like some brave ancient warrior, becomes a real messenger of our collective thoughts in these funny memes. And that’s just the way we like it!

Here’s another thing we love about these Muppet memes - they’re all so positive! Even if Kermit’s going through some struggles in them, they always cheer us up nevertheless. It might be because of the frog’s adorable wide-eyed gaze or even the memories we have of the show from our childhoods. Either way, we hope you can agree that a day with Kermit in it is always a good one. 

That said, we’re hoping that these relatable Kermit memes will have just the effect on your day! Of course, we won’t know that unless you scroll down below, check out the amusing frog memes, and vote for the one you liked the best. Lastly, you might want to consider sharing these internet-famous Kermit memes with your friends, too. Who knows, you might just make their day!

#1

screaming Kermit meme

#2

Kermit the frog contemplating memes

#3

Kermit working meme

#4

Kermit near a rainy window meme

Report

12points
POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
The ones I sent down the wrong way on a one way street usually come right back to me.

#5

Kermit the frog contemplating meme

#6

Scared Kermit meme

#7

Kermit looking left and right meme

#8

Kermit looking over a city meme

imgur.com Report

Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Tähtikarhu (he/him) 🇫🇮
Okay, but here's a legit counterpoint to "who asked": "no one needs to"

#9

Kermit bed meme

#10

Kermit riding scooter meme

#11

Kermit with cup meme

#12

Kermit laying tired meme

#13

Evil Kermit meme

aaannnnyyyyaaaa Report

#14

Kermit on the phone meme

#15

Kermit on respirator meme

#16

Kermit sleeping meme

imgur.com Report

#17

Evil Kermit meme

imgur.com Report

Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
Pro tip: keep the dog's water bowl near the fridge.

#18

Evil Kermit meme

#19

Kermit in supermarket meme

#20

Kermit hugging phone meme

memes_be_like__ Report

#21

Kermit writing meme

imgur.com Report

#22

Kermit sipping tea meme

#23

Kermit reading book meme

#24

Kermit bed meme

#25

Screaming Kermit meme

#26

Kermit writing meme

#27

Kermit writing meme

#28

Kermit bed meme

#29

Sad Kermit meme

#30

Kermit bed meme

#31

Kermit the frog meme

#32

Evil Kermit meme

#33

Evil Kermit meme

#34

Kermit holding milk meme

ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
That milk better have an expiration date from 1986 LOL

#35

Thinking Kermit meme

#36

Broke Kermit meme

saltymemelordis Report

#37

Kermit window meme

imgur.com Report

#38

Kermit the frog meme

#39

Kermit the frog meme

#40

Kermit on couch with remote meme

imgur.com Report

#41

kermit mirror meme

#42

Kermit window meme

#43

Kermit the frog meme

#44

Evil Kermit meme

#45

Evil Kermit meme

Report

6points
POST
#46

Kermit consoling Robin meme

#47

Evil Kermit meme

glow_for_it Report

#48

Scared Kermit meme

#49

Kermit on couch meme

#50

Kermit driving meme

POST
Sam Juan
Sam Juan
"Why you taking all my blessings?!"

#51

Kermit window meme

#52

Evil Kermit meme

CoryTownes Report

#53

Kermit thinking meme

#54

Kermit sipping tea meme

#55

Kermit window meme

