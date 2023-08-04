Although usually, a creature of green complexion with webbed toes and an enormously long, sticky tongue does not evoke tons of love from people, there’s one such creature we all collectively love. Want to guess who that is?

Why of course, it’s the loveable amphibian and by far the most iconic Muppet by the name of Kermit the Frog! In fact, we love him so dearly that the Internet is just brimming with all sorts of funny Kermit the Frog memes. After all, why limit yourself to only watching dear Kermit’s on-screen performances when you can have him in cool memes, too? That’s right; this is our list dedicated to Kermit the Frog memes, so get yourself ready for some very ribbeting humor.

From very relatable daily struggles to social commentary, Kermit memes truly deliver a dose of humor that transcends age and fandoms. Remember the meme where he’s drinking a cup of tea while contemplating life? We’ve all been there, and Kermit is by far the best, if not also the funniest, representation of each of us. Kermit, like some brave ancient warrior, becomes a real messenger of our collective thoughts in these funny memes. And that’s just the way we like it!

Here’s another thing we love about these Muppet memes - they’re all so positive! Even if Kermit’s going through some struggles in them, they always cheer us up nevertheless. It might be because of the frog’s adorable wide-eyed gaze or even the memories we have of the show from our childhoods. Either way, we hope you can agree that a day with Kermit in it is always a good one.

That said, we’re hoping that these relatable Kermit memes will have just the effect on your day! Of course, we won’t know that unless you scroll down below, check out the amusing frog memes, and vote for the one you liked the best. Lastly, you might want to consider sharing these internet-famous Kermit memes with your friends, too. Who knows, you might just make their day!