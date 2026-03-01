Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At ‘Cruel’ Trolls With Scathing Post After Brit Awards Look Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne has responded sharply to the fresh backlash over her appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Just hours after stepping onto the Manchester red carpet alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to honor her late father Ozzy Osbourne, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on March 1 to address the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her weight loss.

Highlights Following her viral BRIT Awards appearance, Kelly Osbourne slammed critics on Instagram.

Kelly and mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the dramatic transformation is a direct result of crippling grief following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing.

While Kelly labeled the comments as "dehumanizing abuse," many fans pushed back, arguing that their observations were rooted in genuine medical concern.

Sharon Osbourne also faced criticism on her thinner frame.

Kelly Osbourne addressed “cruel” trolls with a scathing post following severe backlash on her weight loss

Kelly Osbourne posing at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a striking black feathered outfit.

Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

“There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories.

“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

She continued, “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”

Kelly Osbourne wearing a black feathered outfit and layered necklaces at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a blunt bob hairstyle.

Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: Julieliciousme

“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”

Her post came after images from the BRIT Awards red carpet circulated widely online, reigniting intense commentary about her noticeably slimmer frame.

Kelly’s BRIT Awards appearance sparked renewed debate over weight loss

Kelly Osbourne at two different events, showing a dramatic transformation in style and appearance between 2012 and 2026.

Image credits: Glendaragnarson

As previously reported by Bored Panda, Kelly faced intense scrutiny following her appearance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 28, where she wore a figure-hugging black velvet gown while supporting Sharon during Ozzy Osbourne’s Lifetime Achievement tribute.

Following her scathing reaction, many social media users argued that their comments were rooted in concern rather than malice.

“It’s not all body shaming, this is scary thin,” one wrote, while another added, “There’s a huge difference between body shaming and genuine concern.”

Kelly Osbourne at an event wearing a black dress and gold necklaces, responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look and reactions from social media trolls.

Image credits: royallyrealME

Here’s the full look of Kelly at the awards. This is so bad. Someone needs to step in. pic.twitter.com/touFT3EX3S — Sabirah Lohn 💕🦕🦖 (@SabirahLohn) March 1, 2026

“No one is trolling, girl—people are genuinely concerned,” a third added.

“Acknowledging reality and expressing concern for someone who looks like they’re quite ill is not merciless body shaming,” said the fourth user.

Days earlier, Kelly had already responded to a separate comment comparing her to a “d*ad body,” writing, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of a*use!”

Kelly had previously linked her weight loss to grief after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

Kelly Osbourne with short blonde hair and bold makeup responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: Draxal91

Kelly has repeatedly addressed speculation about her health in the months since her father’s passing in July 2025.

“I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down,” she said in December 2025. “I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”

Social media post showing a heartfelt apology addressing cruelty and support after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: LauraannWillia3

Kelly Osbourne posing with another woman at an event, showcasing her viral Brit Awards look.

Image credits: aclownreborn

“The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”

She also reiterated her denial of weight-loss medication speculation at the time, sharing that the loss of her father has made moving forward an uphill battle. Sharon also publicly defended her daughter, stating, “She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”

Besides Kelly, Sharon Osbourne has also been criticized over her thinner looks

Twitter user praising Kelly Osbourne, calling her beautiful and vibrant after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: octohouston2000

Tweet criticizing Kelly Osbourne’s health and plastic surgery in response to Brit Awards look going viral.

Image credits: rhg345

Kelly isn’t the only Osbourne member to face intense criticism surrounding weight loss injections.

Her mom, Sharon, who has been open about her long history of weight management, having tried everything from gastric band surgery to various strict diets, was also called out on her recent appearance.

The 73-year-old has previously admitted to using GLP-1 medication, following which she lost 42 pounds in less than nine months. However, she later confirmed that the sudden weight loss became difficult to control.

Kelly Osbourne wearing layered gold necklaces and black dress reacting at an event amid Brit Awards trolls controversy.

Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Screenshot of a tweet replying to a discussion about Kelly Osbourne firing back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Image credits: alexandria_mile

She also noted that the weight loss left her feeling “too gaunt” and she struggled to put weight back on even after stopping the injections, per People.

By early 2024, Sharon confirmed that she was done with weight-loss medications and cosmetic procedures. But she also issued warnings to others using the medications.

“You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous,” she told the Daily Mail.

Even her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, voiced his fears during this period, stating the extreme physical transformation.

The dramatic facial changes seen in Kelly and Sharon Osbourne have been often linked to rapid fat loss using weight loss medications

Kelly Osbourne addresses cruelty and trolls with a powerful message amid struggles following Brit Awards viral look.

Image credits: kellyosbourne

OMFG, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne. They look like Louis and Lestat from Interview With the Vampire.

They look like vampires, Jesus Christ, what is happening? pic.twitter.com/SRCZRXh1lv — MeMonkey (@MonkeyMajick) March 1, 2026

The heightened concerns over Kelly and Sharon’s frail look are often referred to as “Oz*mpic face”.

According to UCLA Health, weight-loss medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, resulting in the body losing fat everywhere.

While it happens quickly, the skin often loses its elasticity, leading to a hollowed appearance around the eyes and temples. It also results in more visible wrinkles, sagging jowls, and a “sunken” look than can make a person appear significantly older or ill.

Beyond the face, rapid weight loss also makes the hands appear disproportionately large and skeletal as the fat cushioning the skin on the back of the hands disappears. This is often known as “crepey” skin, which has a thin, crinkled texture similar to paper.

“This is serious cry for help,” wrote one netizen

Comment from Debbie Moore questioning if the discussion is body-shaming or concern for health after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look went viral.

Comment from Jenny Barber Humphrey responding to Kelly Osbourne fires back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

Comment from Michelle McLean discussing concerns about body shaming and the dangers of eating disorders.

Social media comment discussing concerns about Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look amid online trolling.

Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after her Brit Awards look went viral online.

Comment on social media expressing disbelief that the person shown is Kelly Osbourne amid viral Brit Awards look discussions.

Comment expressing empathy for Kelly Osbourne amid social media backlash over her Brit Awards look.

Kelly Osbourne responds to cruel trolls with a strong message after her Brit Awards look gains viral attention.

Comment from Lindsay Lea expressing concern about Kelly Osbourne’s health amid public comments on her appearance.

Comment by Bob Eldredge humorously questioning if a statement is a serious cry for help or about a ham sandwich.

Comment expressing concern for Kelly Osbourne’s health amid reactions to her Brit Awards look.

Comment reading That's Kelly?!? in a social media post about Kelly Osbourne Brit Awards look going viral.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern amidst Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look going viral.

Comment from Mary Aguirre criticizing someone’s ability to attend a red carpet event while grieving after Brit Awards.

Facebook comment by Nicole Green saying Man, I know shes grieving but man with 5 likes in a blue comment box.

