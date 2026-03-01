Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At ‘Cruel’ Trolls With Scathing Post After Brit Awards Look Goes Viral
Kelly Osbourne close-up with bold makeup and short blonde hair, reacting to trolls after Brit Awards look went viral.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kelly Osbourne Fires Back At ‘Cruel’ Trolls With Scathing Post After Brit Awards Look Goes Viral

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
1

26

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Kelly Osbourne has responded sharply to the fresh backlash over her appearance at the 2026 BRIT Awards.

Just hours after stepping onto the Manchester red carpet alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, to honor her late father Ozzy Osbourne, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram Stories on March 1 to address the ongoing scrutiny surrounding her weight loss.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Following her viral BRIT Awards appearance, Kelly Osbourne slammed critics on Instagram.
    • Kelly and mother Sharon Osbourne revealed the dramatic transformation is a direct result of crippling grief following Ozzy Osbourne’s passing.
    • While Kelly labeled the comments as "dehumanizing abuse," many fans pushed back, arguing that their observations were rooted in genuine medical concern.
    • Sharon Osbourne also faced criticism on her thinner frame.

    Kelly Osbourne addressed “cruel” trolls with a scathing post following severe backlash on her weight loss

    Kelly Osbourne posing at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a striking black feathered outfit.

    Kelly Osbourne posing at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a striking black feathered outfit.

    Image credits: Ian West/Getty Images

    “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,” Kelly wrote on Instagram Stories.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.”

    She continued, “None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.”

    Kelly Osbourne wearing a black feathered outfit and layered necklaces at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a blunt bob hairstyle.

    Kelly Osbourne wearing a black feathered outfit and layered necklaces at the Brit Awards with bold makeup and a blunt bob hairstyle.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/Getty Images

    Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: Julieliciousme

    “I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanized in such a way!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her post came after images from the BRIT Awards red carpet circulated widely online, reigniting intense commentary about her noticeably slimmer frame.

    Kelly’s BRIT Awards appearance sparked renewed debate over weight loss

    Kelly Osbourne at two different events, showing a dramatic transformation in style and appearance between 2012 and 2026.

    Kelly Osbourne at two different events, showing a dramatic transformation in style and appearance between 2012 and 2026.

    Image credits: Glendaragnarson

    ADVERTISEMENT

    As previously reported by Bored Panda, Kelly faced intense scrutiny following her appearance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on February 28, where she wore a figure-hugging black velvet gown while supporting Sharon during Ozzy Osbourne’s Lifetime Achievement tribute.

    Following her scathing reaction, many social media users argued that their comments were rooted in concern rather than malice.

    “It’s not all body shaming, this is scary thin,” one wrote, while another added, “There’s a huge difference between body shaming and genuine concern.”

    Kelly Osbourne at an event wearing a black dress and gold necklaces, responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne at an event wearing a black dress and gold necklaces, responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/Getty Images

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look and reactions from social media trolls.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look and reactions from social media trolls.

    Image credits: royallyrealME

     

    “No one is trolling, girl—people are genuinely concerned,” a third added.

    “Acknowledging reality and expressing concern for someone who looks like they’re quite ill is not merciless body shaming,” said the fourth user.

    Days earlier, Kelly had already responded to a separate comment comparing her to a “d*ad body,” writing, “Literally can’t believe how disgusting some human beings truly are! No one deserves this sort of a*use!”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly had previously linked her weight loss to grief after Ozzy Osbourne’s passing

    Kelly Osbourne with short blonde hair and bold makeup responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Kelly Osbourne with short blonde hair and bold makeup responding to trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: Draxal91

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly has repeatedly addressed speculation about her health in the months since her father’s passing in July 2025.

    “I am ill right now. My life is completely flipped upside down,” she said in December 2025. “I don’t understand why people expect me to bounce back and look like everything is just fine in my life when it’s not.”

    Social media post showing a heartfelt apology addressing cruelty and support after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Social media post showing a heartfelt apology addressing cruelty and support after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: LauraannWillia3

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne posing with another woman at an event, showcasing her viral Brit Awards look.

    Kelly Osbourne posing with another woman at an event, showcasing her viral Brit Awards look.

    Image credits: aclownreborn

    “The fact that I’m getting out of bed and facing my life — trying — should be more than enough.”

    She also reiterated her denial of weight-loss medication speculation at the time, sharing that the loss of her father has made moving forward an uphill battle. Sharon also publicly defended her daughter, stating, “She’s lost her daddy. She can’t eat right now.”

    Besides Kelly, Sharon Osbourne has also been criticized over her thinner looks

    Twitter user praising Kelly Osbourne, calling her beautiful and vibrant after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Twitter user praising Kelly Osbourne, calling her beautiful and vibrant after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: octohouston2000

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet criticizing Kelly Osbourne’s health and plastic surgery in response to Brit Awards look going viral.

    Tweet criticizing Kelly Osbourne’s health and plastic surgery in response to Brit Awards look going viral.

    Image credits: rhg345

    Kelly isn’t the only Osbourne member to face intense criticism surrounding weight loss injections.

    Her mom, Sharon, who has been open about her long history of weight management, having tried everything from gastric band surgery to various strict diets, was also called out on her recent appearance.

    The 73-year-old has previously admitted to using GLP-1 medication, following which she lost 42 pounds in less than nine months. However, she later confirmed that the sudden weight loss became difficult to control.

    Kelly Osbourne wearing layered gold necklaces and black dress reacting at an event amid Brit Awards trolls controversy.

    Kelly Osbourne wearing layered gold necklaces and black dress reacting at an event amid Brit Awards trolls controversy.

    Image credits: JMEnternational/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a discussion about Kelly Osbourne firing back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to a discussion about Kelly Osbourne firing back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Image credits: alexandria_mile

    She also noted that the weight loss left her feeling “too gaunt” and she struggled to put weight back on even after stopping the injections, per People.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    By early 2024, Sharon confirmed that she was done with weight-loss medications and cosmetic procedures. But she also issued warnings to others using the medications.

    “You can lose so much weight and it’s easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous,” she told the Daily Mail.

    Even her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, voiced his fears during this period, stating the extreme physical transformation.

    The dramatic facial changes seen in Kelly and Sharon Osbourne have been often linked to rapid fat loss using weight loss medications

    Kelly Osbourne addresses cruelty and trolls with a powerful message amid struggles following Brit Awards viral look.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Kelly Osbourne addresses cruelty and trolls with a powerful message amid struggles following Brit Awards viral look.

    Image credits: kellyosbourne

    The heightened concerns over Kelly and Sharon’s frail look are often referred to as “Oz*mpic face”.

    According to UCLA Health, weight-loss medications reduce appetite and slow digestion, resulting in the body losing fat everywhere.

    While it happens quickly, the skin often loses its elasticity, leading to a hollowed appearance around the eyes and temples. It also results in more visible wrinkles, sagging jowls, and a “sunken” look than can make a person appear significantly older or ill.

    Beyond the face, rapid weight loss also makes the hands appear disproportionately large and skeletal as the fat cushioning the skin on the back of the hands disappears. This is often known as “crepey” skin, which has a thin, crinkled texture similar to paper.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “This is serious cry for help,” wrote one netizen

    Comment from Debbie Moore questioning if the discussion is body-shaming or concern for health after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look went viral.

    Comment from Debbie Moore questioning if the discussion is body-shaming or concern for health after Kelly Osbourne's Brit Awards look went viral.

    Comment from Jenny Barber Humphrey responding to Kelly Osbourne fires back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Jenny Barber Humphrey responding to Kelly Osbourne fires back at cruel trolls after Brit Awards look goes viral.

    Comment from Michelle McLean discussing concerns about body shaming and the dangers of eating disorders.

    Comment from Michelle McLean discussing concerns about body shaming and the dangers of eating disorders.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment discussing concerns about Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look amid online trolling.

    Social media comment discussing concerns about Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look amid online trolling.

    Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after her Brit Awards look went viral online.

    Kelly Osbourne responding to cruel trolls with a scathing post after her Brit Awards look went viral online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief that the person shown is Kelly Osbourne amid viral Brit Awards look discussions.

    Comment on social media expressing disbelief that the person shown is Kelly Osbourne amid viral Brit Awards look discussions.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing empathy for Kelly Osbourne amid social media backlash over her Brit Awards look.

    Comment expressing empathy for Kelly Osbourne amid social media backlash over her Brit Awards look.

    Kelly Osbourne responds to cruel trolls with a strong message after her Brit Awards look gains viral attention.

    Kelly Osbourne responds to cruel trolls with a strong message after her Brit Awards look gains viral attention.

    Comment from Lindsay Lea expressing concern about Kelly Osbourne’s health amid public comments on her appearance.

    Comment from Lindsay Lea expressing concern about Kelly Osbourne’s health amid public comments on her appearance.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by Bob Eldredge humorously questioning if a statement is a serious cry for help or about a ham sandwich.

    Comment by Bob Eldredge humorously questioning if a statement is a serious cry for help or about a ham sandwich.

    Comment expressing concern for Kelly Osbourne’s health amid reactions to her Brit Awards look.

    Comment expressing concern for Kelly Osbourne’s health amid reactions to her Brit Awards look.

    Comment reading That's Kelly?!? in a social media post about Kelly Osbourne Brit Awards look going viral.

    Comment reading That's Kelly?!? in a social media post about Kelly Osbourne Brit Awards look going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern amidst Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look going viral.

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing concern amidst Kelly Osbourne’s Brit Awards look going viral.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from Mary Aguirre criticizing someone’s ability to attend a red carpet event while grieving after Brit Awards.

    Comment from Mary Aguirre criticizing someone’s ability to attend a red carpet event while grieving after Brit Awards.

    Facebook comment by Nicole Green saying Man, I know shes grieving but man with 5 likes in a blue comment box.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Facebook comment by Nicole Green saying Man, I know shes grieving but man with 5 likes in a blue comment box.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Celebrities

    26

    1

    26

    1

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    marie_henderson avatar
    Marie Henderson
    Marie Henderson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is no one is being held accountable for their negative comments.

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    marie_henderson avatar
    Marie Henderson
    Marie Henderson
    Community Member
    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The problem is no one is being held accountable for their negative comments.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Celebrities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Celebrities
    Homepage
    Next in Celebrities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT