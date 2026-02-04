ADVERTISEMENT

Before its mainstream surge in 2023, Ozempic was not a household name unless you had diabetes. But thanks to celebrity influence, it’s become the quick fix for those who want to lose excess pounds. 

Some people have even posted before-and-after photos of themselves since making the medication a part of their lives. Here are a few examples from those who seem to have no qualms about the “Ozempic face.” 

People will have varying opinions about this new health trend, and we would like to hear yours in the comments.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes and weight loss during an Ozempic face transformation journey.

Katherine Cares Report

8points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic face weight loss journey.

    Caitlin Bradshaw Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman during her Ozempic weight loss journey.

    Chanel🪩🎧☁️ Report

    7points
    POST

    One of the first times Ozempic was mentioned in a wider public sphere was during the Academy Awards in 2023, when host Jimmy Kimmel looked around a room filled with Hollywood A-listers and quipped, “When I look around this room, I can't help but wonder: Is Ozempic right for me?”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    At the time, Kimmel described the medication as the “worst-kept secret in Hollywood” as some of the biggest names began admitting to using it. 
    #4

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from Ozempic face during the Ozempic weight loss journey.

    amyinhalf Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Before and after photos of a young woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey.

    kmmcclure21 Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss and slimmer face.

    Shannon Report

    5points
    POST

    Since it became a health trend that many regular folks soon followed, the “Ozempic face” also drew attention. While it’s not a medically recognized condition, it has become a cause for concern. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In a nutshell, the Ozempic face is the result of sudden facial fat loss, often characterized by sunken cheeks, accentuated wrinkles, and sagging skin.

    #7

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic journey in a woman smiling confidently.

    ✨🌺GloryGlo🌺✨ Report

    5points
    POST
    #8

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face weight loss journey.

    itsmaceyxo0 Report

    5points
    POST
    #9

    Before and after photos of a man showing dramatic facial changes during his Ozempic journey.

    Javy Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The term “Ozempic face” has become problematic in itself, according to medical professionals. As Mayo Clinic endocrinologist Dr. Aoife Egan states, it makes light of the underlying conditions for which the medication is intended, namely diabetes and obesity. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “People with obesity have been referred to in various derogatory terms. This is just another way that has the potential to cause harm to a vulnerable group of people,” Dr. Egan said.

    #10

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable slimming effects.

    kellymolly31 Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic journey featuring Ozempic face transformation.

    Brandy Burnett Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Lyndsay Jane Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The facial transformations brought on by Ozempic use may give the person a superficial boost. However, skin sagging also accelerates signs of aging, such as fine lines. 

    It’s why experts like endocrinologist Dr. Vinni Makin advise against rapid weight loss of any kind.

    #13

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes from Ozempic face transformation journey in two women.

    brookemakaylab Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    ellnesswithshawna Report

    4points
    POST
    #15

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman during her Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    victoria.loses Report

    4points
    POST

    “You can also minimize these side effects by using your medication in combination with a healthy diet and exercise regimen,” Dr. Makin told the Cleveland Clinic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Makin says cosmetic fillers and skin-tightening procedures are also viable options for minimizing wrinkles and sagging skin.

    #16

    Before and after portraits showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face weight loss journey.

    Sara Sue Report

    4points
    POST
    #17

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes and effects of Ozempic face on a woman’s appearance.

    ceoofwieiad Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss and skin improvement.

    withpader Report

    4points
    POST
    #19

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    Caroline Baker Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during the Ozempic journey in weight loss transformation.

    Brandi Fincher Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman during her Ozempic face weight loss journey.

    BingShing💜 ☀️✨✨✨✨✨ Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Man wearing sunglasses and a yellow polo shirt showing dramatic facial changes after Ozempic journey by the sea.

    jholden3 Report

    4points
    POST
    #23

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face journey in before and after comparison.

    Acinnamontaste Report

    4points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss.

    Victoria Avalos Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    plushyve Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic face journey.

    fmk_fam Report

    3points
    POST
    #27

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Kay🩶 Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable skin and weight differences.

    ChelseaMarie Report

    3points
    POST
    #29

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman’s Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss and slimming.

    lifeafterthe_jab Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    Before and after portraits showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face journey shared by users.

    ojonicole93 Report

    3points
    POST
    #31

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    strivewithtrae Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman's Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Jenny’s GLP1 Journey Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Before and after portraits showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Brooke Samantha Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #34

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss effects.

    hella._.hannah Report

    3points
    POST
    #35

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss effects.

    Paige Bates Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey, highlighting Ozempic face effects.

    kaseytwyman Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Side-by-side photos of a man showing dramatic facial changes during his Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    strivewithtrae Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with visible weight loss effects.

    Sara Fuchs Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic weight loss journey in two women.

    tiff Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Destani Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from Ozempic face on a woman wearing glasses.

    Wildflower Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    Side-by-side photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey with noticeable slimming.

    Vanessa and Lawrence Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes and weight loss during an Ozempic journey for facial transformation.

    Kendall | healthy mom life Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes and weight loss in a woman’s Ozempic face transformation journey.

    jennsouth Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    itsjulie.cole Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey.

    chelsea_mcdaniel28 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic face journey.

    terrikrishawn Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic face transformation journey.

    theofficialcatream Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman during her Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss.

    therealwitchymommie Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Before and after photos of a man showing dramatic facial changes from his Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    Ryan T. Miller Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes on a woman during her Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Alejandra Sánchez Report

    2points
    POST
    #52

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from Ozempic face during a weight loss journey.

    Rachellemarie 💛 Report

    2points
    POST
    #53

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes in a woman’s Ozempic face journey and weight loss transformation.

    Katie Loyd Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Raquel91 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Connie Report

    2points
    POST
    #56

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic face journey.

    Caitlin GLP & Maintaining Report

    2points
    POST
    #57

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic journey, highlighting Ozempic face transformation.

    A(me) Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #58

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes in women during their Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss and slimmer faces.

    BrittD007 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey with noticeable slimming effects.

    𝑴𝒊𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍𝒆 ᥫ᭡ Report

    2points
    POST
    #60

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic journey with noticeable slimming effects.

    Barbara Hoskins Eddlemon Report

    2points
    POST
    #61

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    Shady Haize Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #62

    Before and after photos of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey and Ozempic face transformation.

    Jaimie Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey between March and December 2025.

    Bliss Acres Farm Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face weight loss journey.

    LemusRoberto87 Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes during the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    louise085 Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from Ozempic face during weight loss journey.

    JoZempy Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #67

    Side-by-side photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey highlighting Ozempic face transformation.

    hopiedopiee1 Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Side-by-side before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey.

    "I'll take Ozempic Face"

    lesliestag Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey shared by users.

    healthandkaty Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic face transformation over one year.

    Tarsha Mayden Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #71

    Before and after images showing dramatic facial changes during an Ozempic face transformation journey.

    Miss Pocahontas ♥️ Report

    1point
    POST
    #72

    Side-by-side selfies of a woman showing dramatic facial changes from her Ozempic face journey with peace signs and pursed lips.

    Lily Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from an Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss and slimmer face.

    Marie Angeles Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes of a woman on her Ozempic journey experiencing Ozempic face.

    Samanthasuzanne 🌻🌸 Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Before and after photos of a man showing dramatic facial changes from his Ozempic journey.

    Chris-TickyTocky Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Before and after portraits of a woman showing dramatic facial changes during her Ozempic journey with noticeable weight loss effects.

    Lynsay_Reilly Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Before and after photos showing dramatic facial changes from the Ozempic face transformation journey in two women.

    MIKAONAMISSION | G L 🫛 🌻✨ Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!