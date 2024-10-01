Jennifer Aniston Settles The Viral Debate On True Color Of Her Iconic Friends Dress

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Aniston has finally settled the debate on the real color of an outfit her Friends character wore in the episode “The One Where No One’s Ready.”

The streaming series Max, known formerly as HBO Max, took to social media to share two images from the sitcom, showing the difference between HD and 4K. Immediately, fans called out the difference in color — unsure if Aniston’s fit was mint green or sky blue.

Since then, the actress has posted a story on Instagram, saying, “For the record, the dress was mint green.”

You May Also Like:

Jennifer Aniston addressed the viral debate over the color of her iconic Friends dress

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Aniston

To celebrate the beloved show’s 30th anniversary on September 25, Max posted two side-by-side pictures of Rachel Green and captioned it, “As if @jenniferaniston could be any more perfect. Always there for you. Celebrate 30 years of #Friends now streaming in 4K on Max. #Friends30.”

In the comments, fans were confused about the dress’s true color.

“So her dress was blue all along!” one person commented while another added, “The dress is not blue. The color has been changed with the 4K remaster.”

A fan also joked, “Rachel not so Green.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This later sparked a conversation regarding the slight changes in the show’s coloring, some saying the dress is “proof that not everything has to be 4K.”

“HD is how they intended the series to look,” one fan wrote. “I think recoloring ruins the warm tones of the original.”

The fanbase of the sitcom is still going strong, despite the show ending three decades ago

Share icon

Image credits: Jennifer Aniston

Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004, followed a group of six close friends living in the heart of New York City as they navigated between love, life, and career. It starred Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry.

“It was just magic. Nothing was not exciting,” Aniston told PEOPLE about her time on the show. “And it’s still exciting, but we’ve had more experiences. We’ve learned more lessons. There’s a little more behind us.”

In commemoration, Max is also creating a Friends game show competition series where “fans will relive their favorite moments while being put to the test with trivia, puzzles and games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A release date is yet to be announced.

Matthew Perry is still fondly remembered by the show’s creators, especially following the sitcom’s anniversary

Share icon

Image credits: NBC

When the late actor of Chandler Bing passed away due to an accidental drug overdose on October 28, 2023, series creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane took some time to reflect.

“It’s a huge loss and it does make the 30th a little fraught,” Kauffman said in an interview with Today.

Crane added, “He made us laugh every day.”