BoredPanda
“I Effing Knew It”: Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News
Celebrities, Entertainment

“I Effing Knew It”: Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News

Binitha Jacob
BoredPanda staff
Jenna Fischer, who recently revealed her breast cancer diagnosis, spoke about a “salty” celebrity friend who was part of her support system while receiving treatment.

The 50-year-old actress said it was none other than Christina Applegate, who was one of the first people she called after being diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December 2023.

Highlights
  • Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer in December, 2023.
  • 'The Office' star revealed that Christina Applegate was one of the first people she called after receiving her diagnosis.
  • Jenna said she embarked on her journey “together” with the survivors Christina put her in touch with.
  • She also revealed how she spoke to her children about her cancer.

After undergoing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, The Office alum was able to say that she was cancer-free.

    In December 2023, Jenna Fischer was diagnosed with Stage 1 triple-positive breast cancer and underwent surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation

    "I Effing Knew It": Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A "Salty" Reaction To Cancer News

    Image credits: Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

    "I Effing Knew It": Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News

    Image credits: TODAY

    While speaking about her phone conversation with Christina, 52, she recalled how the fellow actress put her in touch with other cancer survivors.

    Christina has also been candid about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis over the years and her struggles with the condition.

    “I called her, and she answered the phone, and she said, ‘Which one is it?’ And I said, ‘It’s breast cancer.’ And she said, ‘I effing knew it.’” Jenna recalled during a conversation with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb, which aired on Monday, October 21.

    The Office star told TODAY’s Hoda Kotb that fellow actress, Christina Applegate, was one of the first people she called after receiving her diagnosis

    "I Effing Knew It": Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News

    Image credits: Jenna Fischer

    "I Effing Knew It": Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News

    Image credits: Jenna Fischer

    “She’s salty. Salty language that one. I love her for it,” she added.

    Jenna said she embarked on her journey “together” with the cancer survivors Christina put her in touch with.

    The Hall Pass actress revealed that she was on a hike all by herself when she received the results for her biopsy.

    The 50-year-old actress revealed she was alone on a hike when she received her biopsy results

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

    “I checked the portal on the hike, and that’s when I saw words like ‘invasive,’ ‘ductal,’ ‘carcinoma,’ ‘malignant,’” she said on the show. “And I was like, ‘Those words sound like cancer words.’”

    She said she then phoned her husband Lee Kirk before confirming with the doctor later that day that it was cancer.

    “I think the word that really got me was when we found out that I was triple-positive and my oncologist said chemotherapy. That was when I really lost it,” she added.

    “My husband Lee was absolutely incredible,” Jenna said about the love and support she received during her treatment

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by TODAY (@todayshow)

    "I Effing Knew It": Jenna Fischer Says Christina Applegate Had A “Salty” Reaction To Cancer News

    Image credits: Jenna Fischer

    Jenna also spoke about how she wanted to be “honest” with her children, Weston Lee, 13, and Harper Marie, 10.

    “They’re 10 and they’re 13, and they were going to be living in the house while I went through this. They’re going to see it,” she told Hoda.

    “The biggest thing that I wanted them to know was that any ways that I seemed sick during this process were side effects of treatments. They weren’t cancer making me sick,” the actress went on to say.

    “That distinction, I think, really put them at ease. And then we just kind of did it together. And they were amazing,” she added.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Susie Elle
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago

    Salty? F**k cancer, anyone's allowed to react salty to a cancer diagnosis, whether it's your own or a friend's.

    More about Entertainment
    Related on Bored Panda
