Humor helps us learn far more about the world than if we were super serious all the time. Grab some facts and social insights, throw in a bunch of comedy, add a good dash of current events, mold everything into the shape of a meme, and you have something truly special.

That’s where the r/2westerneurope4u online community comes in. It’s a popular subreddit that encourages people to post memes about life in Western Europe. They encourage users to make and share ironic memes about the countries in the region, and they are absolutely hilarious. You’re bound to enjoy them whether you’re living in Europe or just went to visit the Old World on holiday. We’ve collected some of their funniest memes to share with you, Pandas, so scroll down to check them out.

We got in touch with the friendly team running r/2westerneurope4u. The head moderator, u/rex-ac, explained to Bored Panda that the subreddit is a "European oasis," shed some light on the community's "rough past," and how the members still have regular discussions about what countries should be added to the list of Western European ones. Read on for our interview with u/rex-ac.