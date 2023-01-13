Céad míle fáilte! A hundred thousand welcomes! You’d be hard-pressed to find someone on Planet Earth who hasn’t at least heard of Ireland. However, just how much do any of us actually know about the Emerald Isle?

Many people rely on stereotypes and rumors. Thankfully, the r/ireland subreddit exists to give everyone a more in-depth peek at what life there is really like. From posts about news, politics, culture, history, and society to snippets of great Irish humor and memes, the members of the group touch on a bit of everything.

Scroll down for some of the best and funniest posts from the online group, upvote the ones that you enjoyed the most, and consider joining the subreddit for some more great social insights and jokes. Meanwhile, Bored Panda got in touch with the friendly moderator team running r/ireland, as well as travel and adventure blogger Keith O’Hara, who runs ‘The Irish Road Trip.’ You’ll find both of our interviews below.

When you’ve enjoyed the list to the fullest, consider checking out Bored Panda’s earlier feature about r/ireland, over here.