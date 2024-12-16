ADVERTISEMENT

Mikaela Bartlett is an artist who creates intricate needle-felted animal sculptures. Using wool and a special needle, she brings animals to life with incredible detail. Her work captures everything from realistic fur textures to expressive faces, showing her love for animals and nature. Each sculpture feels full of personality, making her art both beautiful and unique.

What makes Mikaela’s work special is how much care she puts into every piece. Her animals look so real that they feel like they could come alive. Whether it’s a playful dog or a wise-looking owl, her sculptures are full of charm and character.

More info: Instagram | mikaelabartlettfelt.com | Facebook