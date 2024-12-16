30 Needle-Felted Animal Sculptures By Mikaela Bartlett That Look Incredibly RealInterview With Artist
Mikaela Bartlett is an artist who creates intricate needle-felted animal sculptures. Using wool and a special needle, she brings animals to life with incredible detail. Her work captures everything from realistic fur textures to expressive faces, showing her love for animals and nature. Each sculpture feels full of personality, making her art both beautiful and unique.
What makes Mikaela’s work special is how much care she puts into every piece. Her animals look so real that they feel like they could come alive. Whether it’s a playful dog or a wise-looking owl, her sculptures are full of charm and character.
More info: Instagram | mikaelabartlettfelt.com
Bored Panda reached out to Mikaela to gain insight into her creative process and learn more about her as an artist. "I discovered needle felting eight years ago after coming across a short video showing someone making a tiny cartoon cat and decided to give it a go," the artist shared when asked how needle felting came into her life.
Mikaela developed the technique of wrapping wool around wire armatures and sculpting the fiber with a single barbed needle. "I love the possibilities of blending wool for instant color and adding fine details," she added.
Mikaela told us that she draws inspiration from wildlife, finding joy in exploring each animal's unique behavior and personality. "I try to capture movement and expression in each form, celebrating its beauty and importance in our world."
Mikaela explains how she works through the challenges of sculpting: "I always find that a sculpture will go through an ‘ugly stage’ but by trusting the process and much persistence, I hope I manage to capture the essence of each animal."
According to the artist, each piece can take between one and three weeks depending on the detail. "I find the repetition of making individual spines for a hedgehog or feathers for a bird very therapeutic."