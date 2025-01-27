Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Would You Wear This? Internet Split Over This Dramatic Wedding Dress And Veil
Lifestyle, News

Would You Wear This? Internet Split Over This Dramatic Wedding Dress And Veil

The Internet has always proven that they can spark debate and conversation over the tiniest things and this time, those words are centering around a wedding dress

As María Undo tied the knot with her husband Daniel de Villanueva near picturesque San Antonio de Benagéber in Spain, she shared her beautiful gown on social media in excitement.

Highlights
  • María Undo shared her wedding dress online, which sparked conversation.
  • Her dress featured a voluminous skirt and ballet-style shoes, all custom-designed by her.
  • Some people noted the veil's high cost and wondered if it could set unrealistic expectations for future brides.
  • Some praised the dress as a 'beautiful haunting vision.'
    “Would you wear it?” was the question posed towards María Undo’s wedding dress

    Bride in a dramatic wedding dress with veil, seated in a car, creating a fashion statement.

    Image credits: undomaria

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by maría undo (@undomaria)

    In the pictures, the happy bride could be seen wearing an eye-catching white cinched bodice that fanned out into a connecting skirt that held lots of volume.

    The entire design was customized by Undo and her former pattern-making teacher Mari Carmen Francés López, who also helped her with her shoes, which were designed in the style of ballet slippers. It was meant as a nod towards her time as a ballerina. 

    It’s no surprise she was in love with the entire outfit, but a few users also felt the need to express their opinion, as reported by Daily Mail.

    Her big day was celebrated in Spain

    Bride in a dramatic wedding dress, assisted by a woman, showcasing elegance and style.

    Image credits: undomaria

    One person, Caroline Crawford Patterson, thought Undo looked amazing, but those looking at her dress from inspiration should probably turn their heads toward something more affordable.

    “Do you know how expensive fabric for a veil is? It’s almost ungodly, because it’s just a way to rake in cash,” she said. “Nobody makes a veil that is this long. This veil, easily like five grand.”

    She later added that they were being “scammed and fooled” when seeing designs like this as it created an unrealistic expectation for future brides due to the veil cost.

    Woman in dramatic wedding dress with veil, standing by a large mirror, displaying the back of the gown in a stylish setting.

    Image credits: undomaria

    But it seemed Patterson did like the proportions of it all, saying it followed the ‘bouquet rule.’

    “I believe she also followed [the bouquet] rule, bouquet width is not wider than waist width,” she shared. “Even though the bouquet does swallow the dress, you could say, vertically.”

    Others chimed in with their thoughts.

    Some users only focused on the veil, guessing how expensive the material must have been

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by maría undo (@undomaria)

    “I feel like she’s drowning,” one person said. 

    Another noted, “It’s the right way to wear but I’d feel so claustrophobic.”

    A third observed, “It’s beautiful but dont see her i see her flowers i see fabric but i dont see HER… sorry not for me.”

    Woman in dramatic wedding dress and veil, holding white flower bouquet, standing against a plain background.

    Image credits: undomaria

    Of course, there were also nicer compliments that thought the entire piece was perfect.

    “Like a beautiful haunting vision!” one user exclaimed. “That’s how I wanna look! Like draped in fabric.”

    “This bride!” a netizen gushed. “The whole look and vibe is perfection for me.”

    “A haunting vision” described one person

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by maría undo (@undomaria)

    In a piece she wrote for The Wed, Undo was able to peel the curtain back on how her dress was crafted while she shared every little detail about her big day.

    She talked about her dress design, saying it felt very much like herself.

    Bridal party posing, bride in a dramatic wedding dress and veil, with bridesmaids in black dresses holding white flowers.

    Image credits: undomaria

    “I wanted something simple that I would still love 30 years from now, while also reflecting my style 100%,” she said. “The volume was inspired by my favorite movie, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette, and I chose a champagne-colored silk duchesse fabric.”

    In an Instagram video, she also gave a brief breakdown of the cost of her dress and, contrary to what Patterson thought, Undo said her veil wasn’t very expensive as she instead bought a large piece of fabric so she could fashion everything herself.

    Conversation sparked around Undo’s entire outfit

    Comment praising a dramatic wedding dress and veil with a heart emoji reaction.

    Comment reacting to a dramatic wedding dress, stating "my jaw literally dropped" with 69 likes and a heart emoji reply.

    Comment praising dramatic wedding dress and veil, saying, "My jaw dropped... you looked GORGEOUS✨" with 34 likes.

    Comment applauding dramatic wedding dress, praising its style and elegance; received 1409 likes.

    Comment on dramatic wedding dress with veil, expressing excitement with "THIS IS MY SUPERBOWL" and heart emoji reaction.

    Comment praising the dramatic wedding dress vision and resourcefulness, with 544 likes, posted 1 day ago.

    Comment on dramatic wedding dress and veil: "Am I engaged? NO. Did I save this? YES!

    Comment on dramatic wedding dress and veil debate, with emojis.

    Comment praising dramatic wedding dress and veil, comparing it to Dior and a Disney princess.

    User comment praising a dramatic wedding dress and veil, calling it beautiful and ethereal, with 412 likes and a heart emoji.

    A social media comment praising a source about a dramatic wedding dress and veil, with 5903 likes.

    A humorous comment about saving a video of a dramatic wedding dress and veil, with heart reactions.

    joann-f avatar
    Jo Firth
    Jo Firth
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    None of my business - I certainly didn't ask for opinions on my dress. People need to step away from judgement.

    jasmine_hinziwin avatar
    CD Mills
    CD Mills
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care for the material bunched up at the hips, it looks a bit sloppy. The rest of the dress was fairly unremarkable(but pretty) to me. It looked like thousands of other wedding dresses. The veil looks goofy, like they got the material the day of the wedding and just unwrapped all of it and threw it over her. I imagine the bodice was fairly restrictive, but I'd bet 75% of wedding dresses are. Def not my style, but if she is happy with it why should I care?

