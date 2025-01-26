Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Newlyweds Book One Taxi For 100 Guests, Bride Freaks Out When Some Leave Early
Occasions, Wedding

Newlyweds Book One Taxi For 100 Guests, Bride Freaks Out When Some Leave Early

Transportation is an important part of any wedding. After all, how can there be a ceremony if nobody shows up?

However, when Reddit user Parking_Big_7493 was invited to join their old friend’s celebration, it wasn’t the arrival but rather the departure that caused problems.

As more and more guests decided to leave, they learned that there was only one car to drive them. Because of this, a long line formed at the exit, and to top everything off, the bride started obstructing their attempts to resolve the issue.

RELATED:

    There’s no such thing as a perfect wedding, so it’s not the lack of problems but their resolution that truly matters

    Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    And this story perfectly illustrates how even the best intentions can backfire

    Image credits: Nikos Kavvadas / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Parking_Big_7493

    Normally, good planning can prevent such situations, but adaptability is also key

    A wedding is an extremely expensive party (sorry for using that word, Monica Geller), and transportation can add a fair chunk to the cost.

    This is one of the reasons why many skip it altogether — only 35% of American couples book transportation for their big day. After reading the Reddit post, it seems like this time, asking the guests to figure out the logistics themselves may have been a better choice than getting that one cab, too.

    Michelle Norwood, the principal designer and planner of Michelle Norwood Events, says the privilege doesn’t necessarily need to be extended to everyone. At least organize a ride “for VIPs and wedding party [members because] it’s best to keep all of these people together so [they] aren’t all over the place,” she explains.

    However, the headcount of this group must be taken in advance. That way, it’s easier to determine what kind of vehicles are needed and make sure that nobody ends up in a situation like the one we just read about. For many weddings, that means the couple, their wedding party, parents, siblings, and grandparents. It’s not uncommon for close relatives and out-of-towners to be considered.

    According to the expert, 30 minutes is a reasonable cutoff. If the trip is shorter, asking people to make their own arrangements is okay. If it’s longer, you might want to organize something so that they aren’t inconvenienced.

    On average, the cost of wedding transportation in the U.S. is $980. That said, pricing can vary dramatically based on when, where, and what couples book.

    The bride may have tried to provide what she could, and her emotions might have gotten the best of her when she realized it wasn’t working out, so it’s hard to judge her without knowing all the details. Either way, thoughtfulness and adaptability usually beat rigidity and micromanagement.

    Image credits: Kari Bjorn Photography / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    People have had a lot of reactions to the story

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Gabija Saveiskyte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

