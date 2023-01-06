Today we'd like for you to take a look at an Instagram account by the name of "The History Atlas". This page collects interesting and unseen historic images and shares them with its whopping 81K followers on the platform.

In fact, most of these images are rather rare or previously unseen by the public, as they depict people, places, and fascinating events from the past. For some of the images, the page also includes captions and explanations about the images, providing historical context and background information to quench your thirst for knowledge of the human past.

So, if you'd love to see images of the old Cincinnati library before it was demolished, the creation of the central line in 1898, and many other things, then make sure to scroll down below!

#1

A White And A Black Men Leading A Civil Rights March In The Late 1950s

A White And A Black Men Leading A Civil Rights March In The Late 1950s

#2

Police Officer Guarding A Pharmacy In High-Flood Waters, Ontario, 1974

Police Officer Guarding A Pharmacy In High-Flood Waters, Ontario, 1974

Saggi
Saggi
42 minutes ago

That is some commitment. But wouldn't that be dangerous, seeing as everyone else has already evacuated, or what seems like it in the back?

#3

Police Dog On Duty In Side Car. 1930s

Police Dog On Duty In Side Car. 1930s

#4

Snowman On A Soviet Scale. Ussr. Late 1960s

Snowman On A Soviet Scale. Ussr. Late 1960s

JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
54 minutes ago

All hail the Almighty Snowman!

#5

Viet Cong Medics Operate On An Injured Cambodian Solider, 1970

Viet Cong Medics Operate On An Injured Cambodian Solider, 1970

#6

Milk Delivery By Dogcart, Studio City, Ca, Circa 1910

Milk Delivery By Dogcart, Studio City, Ca, Circa 1910

#7

Country Store, North Carolina 1939

Country Store, North Carolina 1939

#8

High School Teenagers 1947

High School Teenagers 1947

#9

Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956

Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956

#10

Kids Playing On The Lower East Side, New York, 1963

Kids Playing On The Lower East Side, New York, 1963

#11

The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955

The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955

#12

The Soldiers Fed The Polar Bears With Condensed Milk Tins. Soviet Union, 1950

The Soldiers Fed The Polar Bears With Condensed Milk Tins. Soviet Union, 1950

Photo taken during a routine military expedition in Chukchi Peninsula, Soviet Union. It isn’t sure if the Chukchi Peninsula has more people or white bears. The climate is very severe and sometimes weather can be so fierce in winter that the temperature falls 60 C degrees below zero (-76 Fahrenheit).

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
51 minutes ago

What wearing a hoodie with strings feels like around cats:

#13

A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, With The Presidio And San Francisco In The Background. 1935

A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, With The Presidio And San Francisco In The Background. 1935

#14

Boys Sidewalk Sledding On Steep San Francisco Hill Street, 1952

Boys Sidewalk Sledding On Steep San Francisco Hill Street, 1952

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
35 minutes ago

nooo concrete wounds are like one of my worst nightmares 😭😭 it's like they hurt 2x worse than normal wounds

#15

Daytona Beach 1903

Daytona Beach 1903

#16

Charitable Chinese Man Feeding A Criminal In A Cangue. Ca. 1905

Charitable Chinese Man Feeding A Criminal In A Cangue. Ca. 1905

Petty criminals were sentenced to wear the canque, often for a couple of months, and display themselves in public places. At best they were humbled by dependence on others to be fed, at worst, they might starve to death. The sign on the cangue describes the man's crime.

Saggi
Saggi
30 minutes ago (edited)

For petty crimes!? What happened for extreme ones. Do I even wanna know?

#17

Kids Playing In A Fire Hydrant In NYC In The Summer Of 1954

Kids Playing In A Fire Hydrant In NYC In The Summer Of 1954

Saggi
Saggi
37 minutes ago

I have always wanted to try that. Didn't they make it illegal though?

#18

Drive-In Theatre. Chicago 1951

Drive-In Theatre. Chicago 1951

#19

Finnish Cavalry Training 1930s

Finnish Cavalry Training 1930s

A.Ham
A.Ham
44 minutes ago

There is nobody that I trust THAT MUCH

#20

On Oct. 22, 1895, The Express Train From Granville To Paris

On Oct. 22, 1895, The Express Train From Granville To Paris

On Oct. 22, 1895, the express train from Granville to Paris was running late.
Hoping to arrive on time, the driver increased the speed of the steam locomotive, which was carrying 131 passengers.
As it entered the Montparnasse terminal, the train was traveling approximately 25 to 37 miles per hour.
The air brake either failed or was applied too late, and the conductor was too preoccupied with paperwork to throw the hand brake in time. The train crashed through the buffers at the end of the track, crossed the 100-foot concourse and burst through the wall of the station, tumbling onto the street below.
A woman on the sidewalk who was minding her husband's newsstand was killed by falling masonry. Five people on board the train were injured.
For four days, the train stood intact outside the station, drawing crowds of curious onlookers.

The driver was fined 50 francs.

#21

An Elevator Parking Lot In New York. C.1920

An Elevator Parking Lot In New York. C.1920

#22

A Lot Of People Think That Hemp Is Some New Trend, Truth Is It Dates Back As Early As The 1800’s

A Lot Of People Think That Hemp Is Some New Trend, Truth Is It Dates Back As Early As The 1800's

#23

The Barge "Marine Angel" Negotiates A Turn Through The Upraised Michigan Ave. Bridge, Chicago, 1953

The Barge "Marine Angel" Negotiates A Turn Through The Upraised Michigan Ave. Bridge, Chicago, 1953

#24

Gypsy Children Being Taught To Play The Violin In A Courtyard Of One Of The Poorer Houses. Budapest, Hungary, 1939 By William Vandivert

Gypsy Children Being Taught To Play The Violin In A Courtyard Of One Of The Poorer Houses. Budapest, Hungary, 1939 By William Vandivert

#25

Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939

Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939

#26

R.m.s. Mauretania 1909

R.m.s. Mauretania 1909

#27

Delta Delta Delta Sorority Sisters, University Of Texas, Austin, 1944

Delta Delta Delta Sorority Sisters, University Of Texas, Austin, 1944

Saggi
Saggi
31 minutes ago

Ok, this may be a dumb question, but what exactly are sorority's and fraternity's? I never understood the concept of them, like do they just host parties, are they like social groups or what?

#28

Three Boys Are Fishing For Change During The Great Depression, New York, 1930

Three Boys Are Fishing For Change During The Great Depression, New York, 1930

all 4 paws
all 4 paws
49 minutes ago

the grates look funny when i scroll

#29

People Sleeping On The Crowded Platform Of Elephant And Castle Tube Station While Taking Shelter From German Air Raids During The London Blitz

People Sleeping On The Crowded Platform Of Elephant And Castle Tube Station While Taking Shelter From German Air Raids During The London Blitz

#30

Couples Dancing In The Grand Foyer Of The Paris Opera House At A Victory Ball

Couples Dancing In The Grand Foyer Of The Paris Opera House At A Victory Ball

Saggi
Saggi
29 minutes ago

Reminds me of Downton Abbey.

#31

Here We See The Creation Of The Central Line In 1898

Here We See The Creation Of The Central Line In 1898

here are a million fascinating facts and figures about the London Underground, but this rarely seen photograph reminds us just what an engineering feat the construction process was.

#32

Sunday At Coney Island 1949

Sunday At Coney Island 1949

#33

A New York Construction Worker Walks Along A Girder High Above The City Streets, Circa 1950

A New York Construction Worker Walks Along A Girder High Above The City Streets, Circa 1950

Saggi
Saggi
34 minutes ago

Incoming intrusive thoughts in 3, 2, 1…

#34

Vintage Tennis Photo Women Smoking Cigarettes 1930s

Vintage Tennis Photo Women Smoking Cigarettes 1930s

#35

Tourists Sunbathing And Drinking Tea On Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, 1938

Tourists Sunbathing And Drinking Tea On Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, 1938

a fruity dream of delusion
a fruity dream of delusion
33 minutes ago

is it just me or do we see this photo on like every "antique photo" post-

#36

Paris Viewed From The Top Of Notre Dame, 1955

Paris Viewed From The Top Of Notre Dame, 1955

Saggi
Saggi
28 minutes ago

I'm just going to borrow this entire list for my bucket list.

#37

Moving A House Using Horses. San Francisco, 1908

Moving A House Using Horses. San Francisco, 1908

#38

San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge

A stunning technological and artistic achievement, opens to the public after five years of construction. On opening day–“Pedestrian Day”–some 200,000 bridge walkers marveled at the 4,200-foot-long suspension bridge, which spans the Golden Gate Strait at the entrance to San Francisco Bay and connects San Francisco and Marin County. On May 28, the Golden Gate Bridge opened to vehicular traffic.

#39

The Grand Prix In Monaco, 1937

The Grand Prix In Monaco, 1937

Gul Dukat
Gul Dukat
14 minutes ago

Looks totally safe for everyone involved!

#40

Mount Adams Incline And Price Hill Incline. Cincinnati Ohio 1906

Mount Adams Incline And Price Hill Incline. Cincinnati Ohio 1906

#41

New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach, Right, Watching Agents Pour Liquor Down A Manhole Following A Raid During Prohibition 1921

New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach, Right, Watching Agents Pour Liquor Down A Manhole Following A Raid During Prohibition 1921

#42

Rms Mauretania (Also Known As The "Maury") Was An Ocean Liner Of The Cunard Line, Launched On 20 September 1906

Rms Mauretania (Also Known As The "Maury") Was An Ocean Liner Of The Cunard Line, Launched On 20 September 1906

At the time, she was the largest and fastest ship in the world. Mauretania became a favourite among her passengers. After capturing the Blue Riband for the fastest transatlantic crossing during her 1907 inaugural season, Mauretania held the speed record for 22 years.

#43

This Is Believed To Be The Earliest Photograph Of NYC. Taken At Broadway Between Franklin And Leonard Streets, May 1850

This Is Believed To Be The Earliest Photograph Of NYC. Taken At Broadway Between Franklin And Leonard Streets, May 1850

Saggi
Saggi
35 minutes ago

Was this while it was still under construction or did something happen?

#44

Los Angeles Development Boom Of The 1950s

Los Angeles Development Boom Of The 1950s

#45

Second Class Saloon, Nome, Alska, July 1, 1901

Second Class Saloon, Nome, Alska, July 1, 1901

Marion
Marion
27 minutes ago

What was a second class saloon?

#46

The Beatles' Rooftop Concert In 1969

The Beatles' Rooftop Concert In 1969

#47

Times Building Under Construction, 1903

Times Building Under Construction, 1903

#48

Fashion Show On Board The New York, New Haven, And Hartford Railroad's Show Train, 1949

Fashion Show On Board The New York, New Haven, And Hartford Railroad's Show Train, 1949

#49

Belgium Coal Miners Crammed Into A Coal Mine Elevator, Coming Up After A Day Of Work, Circa 1900

Belgium Coal Miners Crammed Into A Coal Mine Elevator, Coming Up After A Day Of Work, Circa 1900

Uncanny
Uncanny
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The things people were/are made to do to put food on the table.

#50

Window Cleaners Cleaning High Rise On Madison Avenue. 1957

Window Cleaners Cleaning High Rise On Madison Avenue. 1957

#51

In The 1920s And 1930s, Sheep Were Routinely Introduced Into London Parks To Keep The Grass Under Control And Reduce Mowing Costs

In The 1920s And 1930s, Sheep Were Routinely Introduced Into London Parks To Keep The Grass Under Control And Reduce Mowing Costs

Shepherds competed for the privilege of grazing their flocks on Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Clapham Common and other pastures around the city. Sheep are like a lawn care multi-tool. As they cut your grass, they also aerate the lawn with their hooves and spread fertilizer in the form of urine and manure. Sheep don’t require gasoline and oil changes, and although they are certainly not maintenance-free, grass-fed sheep are a sustainable alternative to lawn mower.

#52

30 Men Prove The Strength Of The Dkw 'Front Reichsklasse' Type F7 Car, Amazingly Built By Wooden Coachwork 1930s

30 Men Prove The Strength Of The Dkw 'Front Reichsklasse' Type F7 Car, Amazingly Built By Wooden Coachwork 1930s

