52 Of The Most Interesting Historical Photos From “The History Atlas” Instagram Page
Today we'd like for you to take a look at an Instagram account by the name of "The History Atlas". This page collects interesting and unseen historic images and shares them with its whopping 81K followers on the platform.
In fact, most of these images are rather rare or previously unseen by the public, as they depict people, places, and fascinating events from the past. For some of the images, the page also includes captions and explanations about the images, providing historical context and background information to quench your thirst for knowledge of the human past.
So, if you'd love to see images of the old Cincinnati library before it was demolished, the creation of the central line in 1898, and many other things, then make sure to scroll down below!
A White And A Black Men Leading A Civil Rights March In The Late 1950s
Police Officer Guarding A Pharmacy In High-Flood Waters, Ontario, 1974
Police Dog On Duty In Side Car. 1930s
Snowman On A Soviet Scale. Ussr. Late 1960s
Viet Cong Medics Operate On An Injured Cambodian Solider, 1970
Milk Delivery By Dogcart, Studio City, Ca, Circa 1910
Country Store, North Carolina 1939
High School Teenagers 1947
Woman Hailing A Cab In New York City, 1956
Kids Playing On The Lower East Side, New York, 1963
The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955
The Soldiers Fed The Polar Bears With Condensed Milk Tins. Soviet Union, 1950
Photo taken during a routine military expedition in Chukchi Peninsula, Soviet Union. It isn’t sure if the Chukchi Peninsula has more people or white bears. The climate is very severe and sometimes weather can be so fierce in winter that the temperature falls 60 C degrees below zero (-76 Fahrenheit).
A Man Standing On The First Cables During The Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, With The Presidio And San Francisco In The Background. 1935
Boys Sidewalk Sledding On Steep San Francisco Hill Street, 1952
Daytona Beach 1903
Charitable Chinese Man Feeding A Criminal In A Cangue. Ca. 1905
Petty criminals were sentenced to wear the canque, often for a couple of months, and display themselves in public places. At best they were humbled by dependence on others to be fed, at worst, they might starve to death. The sign on the cangue describes the man's crime.
Kids Playing In A Fire Hydrant In NYC In The Summer Of 1954
Drive-In Theatre. Chicago 1951
Finnish Cavalry Training 1930s
On Oct. 22, 1895, The Express Train From Granville To Paris
On Oct. 22, 1895, the express train from Granville to Paris was running late.
Hoping to arrive on time, the driver increased the speed of the steam locomotive, which was carrying 131 passengers.
As it entered the Montparnasse terminal, the train was traveling approximately 25 to 37 miles per hour.
The air brake either failed or was applied too late, and the conductor was too preoccupied with paperwork to throw the hand brake in time. The train crashed through the buffers at the end of the track, crossed the 100-foot concourse and burst through the wall of the station, tumbling onto the street below.
A woman on the sidewalk who was minding her husband's newsstand was killed by falling masonry. Five people on board the train were injured.
For four days, the train stood intact outside the station, drawing crowds of curious onlookers.
The driver was fined 50 francs.
An Elevator Parking Lot In New York. C.1920
A Lot Of People Think That Hemp Is Some New Trend, Truth Is It Dates Back As Early As The 1800’s
The Barge "Marine Angel" Negotiates A Turn Through The Upraised Michigan Ave. Bridge, Chicago, 1953
Gypsy Children Being Taught To Play The Violin In A Courtyard Of One Of The Poorer Houses. Budapest, Hungary, 1939 By William Vandivert
Man Standing In The Lumberyard Of Seattle Cedar Lumber Manufacturing, 1939
R.m.s. Mauretania 1909
Delta Delta Delta Sorority Sisters, University Of Texas, Austin, 1944
Three Boys Are Fishing For Change During The Great Depression, New York, 1930
People Sleeping On The Crowded Platform Of Elephant And Castle Tube Station While Taking Shelter From German Air Raids During The London Blitz
Couples Dancing In The Grand Foyer Of The Paris Opera House At A Victory Ball
Here We See The Creation Of The Central Line In 1898
here are a million fascinating facts and figures about the London Underground, but this rarely seen photograph reminds us just what an engineering feat the construction process was.
Sunday At Coney Island 1949
A New York Construction Worker Walks Along A Girder High Above The City Streets, Circa 1950
Vintage Tennis Photo Women Smoking Cigarettes 1930s
Tourists Sunbathing And Drinking Tea On Top Of The Great Pyramid Of Giza, 1938
Paris Viewed From The Top Of Notre Dame, 1955
Moving A House Using Horses. San Francisco, 1908
San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge
A stunning technological and artistic achievement, opens to the public after five years of construction. On opening day–“Pedestrian Day”–some 200,000 bridge walkers marveled at the 4,200-foot-long suspension bridge, which spans the Golden Gate Strait at the entrance to San Francisco Bay and connects San Francisco and Marin County. On May 28, the Golden Gate Bridge opened to vehicular traffic.
The Grand Prix In Monaco, 1937
Mount Adams Incline And Price Hill Incline. Cincinnati Ohio 1906
New York City Deputy Police Commissioner John A. Leach, Right, Watching Agents Pour Liquor Down A Manhole Following A Raid During Prohibition 1921
Rms Mauretania (Also Known As The "Maury") Was An Ocean Liner Of The Cunard Line, Launched On 20 September 1906
At the time, she was the largest and fastest ship in the world. Mauretania became a favourite among her passengers. After capturing the Blue Riband for the fastest transatlantic crossing during her 1907 inaugural season, Mauretania held the speed record for 22 years.
This Is Believed To Be The Earliest Photograph Of NYC. Taken At Broadway Between Franklin And Leonard Streets, May 1850
Los Angeles Development Boom Of The 1950s
Second Class Saloon, Nome, Alska, July 1, 1901
The Beatles' Rooftop Concert In 1969
Times Building Under Construction, 1903
Fashion Show On Board The New York, New Haven, And Hartford Railroad's Show Train, 1949
Belgium Coal Miners Crammed Into A Coal Mine Elevator, Coming Up After A Day Of Work, Circa 1900
Window Cleaners Cleaning High Rise On Madison Avenue. 1957
In The 1920s And 1930s, Sheep Were Routinely Introduced Into London Parks To Keep The Grass Under Control And Reduce Mowing Costs
Shepherds competed for the privilege of grazing their flocks on Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, Clapham Common and other pastures around the city. Sheep are like a lawn care multi-tool. As they cut your grass, they also aerate the lawn with their hooves and spread fertilizer in the form of urine and manure. Sheep don’t require gasoline and oil changes, and although they are certainly not maintenance-free, grass-fed sheep are a sustainable alternative to lawn mower.