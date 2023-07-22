Did you know that the first Tour de France happened in 1903? Or that there existed a Fat Men's Club in New York, whose members had to weigh over 200 pounds and learn a secret handshake and password to enter? These are only a few facts from the Facebook group 'History Images'. The group serves us as a window to the past through various pictures.

It consists of more than 544,000 people who are engaging in discussions, exchanging information and gathering their knowledge.

Bored Panda has gathered some of the finest pictures for your curiosity, so without further ado, see them below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

A Indigenous Man Topples A Statue Of Spanish Conquistador Diego De Mazariegos On The 500th Year Anniversary Of The Discovery Of The Americas. Chiapas, Mexico, 1992

A Indigenous Man Topples A Statue Of Spanish Conquistador Diego De Mazariegos On The 500th Year Anniversary Of The Discovery Of The Americas. Chiapas, Mexico, 1992

History Images Report

23points
POST
Hazel Sage
Hazel Sage
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ooh, I wish I’d been there!

1
1point
reply

Photos provide us with a powerful lens through which we can see and understand history. This Facebook page's 'History Images' act as visual documentation, capturing significant historical events, cultural shifts, and everyday life.

Although photos can be pretty factual, the history of our world has been shrouded in tales and riddles. From ancient civilizations that left behind incredible structures to unexplained disappearances and mythical figures, let's peel back the layers of time and intrigue ourselves with some unsolved mysteries of history.
#2

White Protesters Joined The March On Washington D.c. During The Civil Rights Movement, In August 1963

White Protesters Joined The March On Washington D.c. During The Civil Rights Movement, In August 1963

History Images Report

22points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's really crazy/sad is this could be a picture taken a few years ago.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#3

Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. (Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer)

Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. (Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer)

History Images Report

21points
POST
View more comments

Most of us have heard the tales of Britain's King Arthur and his magical sword, Excalibur. The story has been alive for around 1000 years and as of today, no one knows if it's real.

The interesting fact is that the ancient warrior is linked with places all over Britain and the story might have been about a real person, just not so magical. What we surely know is that real royals have been named after him and that to this day, this story inspires us.

After all, the king is meant to unite the Britons in their darkest time: "Legend has it that he's not actually dead, just sleeping, and that one day, when Britain needs him most, he will rise again and defend the country."
#4

Bodybuilder Relna Brewer Showing Her Strength By Ripping A Phone Book Apart, 1938

Bodybuilder Relna Brewer Showing Her Strength By Ripping A Phone Book Apart, 1938

History Images Report

20points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the adorable curls mixed with the "she could kick your @$$" vibe.

9
9points
reply
View more comments
#5

French Actress And Animal Lover Brigitte Bardot Pose For A Photo With A Harp Seal Pub In Newfoundland, Canada. Mar 1977. Bardot Traveled To Newfoundland To Publicly Oppose Seal Hunting

French Actress And Animal Lover Brigitte Bardot Pose For A Photo With A Harp Seal Pub In Newfoundland, Canada. Mar 1977. Bardot Traveled To Newfoundland To Publicly Oppose Seal Hunting

History Images Report

19points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The seal pup is the real beauty in this photo.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#6

Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912. [colorized]

Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912. [colorized]

History Images Report

19points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The horror in their eyes! Were they accompanied by someone else on the Titanic?

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Another mystery is the location of Egypt's beloved Cleopatra's tomb. According to ancient writers, she and her lover Mark Antony were buried together in a tomb in 30 B.C.

Plutarch wrote that "the tomb was located near a temple of Isis, an ancient Egyptian goddess, and was a lofty and beautiful monument containing treasures made of gold, silver, emeralds, pearls, ebony and ivory".

The exact location is a mystery up to this day, though The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently made a claim that they found it. Archeologists discovered a tunnel under Egypt’s ancient Taposiris Magna Temple that may lead to the long-lost tomb. 
#7

A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917

A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917

History Images Report

19points
POST
Janner Wingfeather
Janner Wingfeather
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that surprised look that babies have a lot of the time. Chubby little cheeks.

7
7points
reply
View more comments
#8

Testing Prototype Space Suit Intended For Use In Nasa's Apollo Moon Landing Program, Mojave Desert, California 1962

Testing Prototype Space Suit Intended For Use In Nasa's Apollo Moon Landing Program, Mojave Desert, California 1962

History Images Report

18points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This looks like a parody of a spacesuit rather than the real deal!

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Tippi Hedren Having Her Cigarette Lit By A Crow On The Set Of The Birds, 1963

Tippi Hedren Having Her Cigarette Lit By A Crow On The Set Of The Birds, 1963

History Images Report

17points
POST
View more comments

Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on December 25th, though there are debates that he wasn't really born on this day. According to 'Live Science', "the date Dec. 25 may have been chosen because it's close in time to Saturnalia, a Roman festival that celebrated the god Saturn.

The earliest records of Dec. 25 being the birthday of Jesus date to the fourth century A.D. — more than 300 years after his birth". According to ancient records, early Christians were never able to decide on the day; in fact, even the exact year is unknown. Thus many Catholic branches celebrate Christmas on a different day.
#10

Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974

Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974

History Images Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#11

A Peanut Vendor From 1890, Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts

A Peanut Vendor From 1890, Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts

History Images Report

16points
POST
Spookyaction
Spookyaction
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wonder if he had any issues with squirrels

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#12

A Japanese Samurai In Full Armor With A Sword, 1867

A Japanese Samurai In Full Armor With A Sword, 1867

History Images Report

16points
POST
Il think of a username soon
Il think of a username soon
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Gucci, take notes, this is the kind of stuff I would spend huge amounts of money to wear

0
0points
reply

Let's learn about one of the big world wonders, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and debate whether it was real. The ancient city of Babylon was located around where modern-day Iraq is and was believed to have the impressive hanging gardens with plants at a height above ground level. The date of their existence is not surely known and modern-day archeologists have not been able to locate the remains of such a place.
#13

Porfirio Diaz And The Aztec Sun Stone, 1910

Porfirio Diaz And The Aztec Sun Stone, 1910

History Images Report

16points
POST
#14

Man In A Pressure Suit With A Beaker Of Boiling Water In A Vacuum Chamber Simulating An Altitude Of 65,000 Feet, Feb. 8, 1953

Man In A Pressure Suit With A Beaker Of Boiling Water In A Vacuum Chamber Simulating An Altitude Of 65,000 Feet, Feb. 8, 1953

History Images Report

16points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Tourists Having Tea And Sunbathing At The Top Of The Great Pyramid, 1938

Tourists Having Tea And Sunbathing At The Top Of The Great Pyramid, 1938

History Images Report

15points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my word, that would never fly today! This feels disrespectful somehow?

6
6points
reply
View more comments

Some things we'll never know, but sometimes that's the fun of it all. Let's admire the 'History Images' that freeze moments in time, honor the mysteries of history and embrace the ones that await us in the future. For it is through the exploration of the unknown that we truly come to understand ourselves and the world we inhabit.
#16

Maori Women From New Zealand In 1902

Maori Women From New Zealand In 1902

History Images Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#17

Albert Einstein At 5 Years Old. Munich, 1884. [colorized]

Albert Einstein At 5 Years Old. Munich, 1884. [colorized]

History Images Report

15points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He looks like he's smarter than everyone in the room even at 5, somehow.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#18

Twenty-Year-Old Arifa, A Member Of The Pro-Government Women's Unit, Guarding Their Village From The Mujahedeen, The Democratic Republic Of Afghanistan, 1987

Twenty-Year-Old Arifa, A Member Of The Pro-Government Women's Unit, Guarding Their Village From The Mujahedeen, The Democratic Republic Of Afghanistan, 1987

History Images Report

15points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If she is still there I wonder how she feels about all that happened in her country. These Mujahideens controlled her country and after a twenty year period are in control again. Women's lives are at their mercy again.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#19

King Charles III On The Buckingham Palace Balcony After His Mother's Coronation In 1953

King Charles III On The Buckingham Palace Balcony After His Mother's Coronation In 1953

History Images Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#20

Mount Rushmore Is Under Construction. This Photograph Was Taken In 1932 While Workmen Were Carving The Face Of George Washington

Mount Rushmore Is Under Construction. This Photograph Was Taken In 1932 While Workmen Were Carving The Face Of George Washington

History Images Report

14points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would have been hilarious if they'd carved just one boogie in just one nose.

3
3points
reply
#21

Ham Is The First Chimpanzee Astronaut To Return From His Legendary 16-Hour Flight In 1961 Year

Ham Is The First Chimpanzee Astronaut To Return From His Legendary 16-Hour Flight In 1961 Year

History Images Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#22

Three Jewish Children On Their Way To Palestine After Being Liberated From The Buchenwald Concentration Camp. The Girl On The Left Is From Poland, The Boy In The Center From Latvia, And The Girl On The Right From Hungary, 1945

Three Jewish Children On Their Way To Palestine After Being Liberated From The Buchenwald Concentration Camp. The Girl On The Left Is From Poland, The Boy In The Center From Latvia, And The Girl On The Right From Hungary, 1945

History Images Report

14points
POST
The Mediterranean Fruit
The Mediterranean Fruit
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happy they made it out. So sorry for what they had to go through

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#23

Indian Chief Speaking To Army Officers About The Construction Of Garrison Dam. North Dakota, 1946

Indian Chief Speaking To Army Officers About The Construction Of Garrison Dam. North Dakota, 1946

History Images Report

14points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have no witty comment. What America did to the Native Americans is appalling, period.

6
6points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#24

Mermaids On The Set Film "Peter Pan", 1924

Mermaids On The Set Film "Peter Pan", 1924

History Images Report

14points
POST
Indosidius
Indosidius
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do mermaids wear sea shells? B shells are to small and D shells are to big. (I'll see myself out)

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#25

Portrait Of An American Soldier In 1918

Portrait Of An American Soldier In 1918

History Images Report

14points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't know why but he looks really sad and filled with anguish to me.

0
0points
reply
#26

On The Set Of The Movie "Godzilla", 1998

On The Set Of The Movie "Godzilla", 1998

History Images Report

14points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These are actual NY apartments- they're just that small.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Burlesque Costumes In The 1800s Were A Bizarre Affair. This Is Eliza Blasina Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress. If You're Interested, I've Compiled A Gallery Of 10 Images Of Burlesque Performers From That Era

Burlesque Costumes In The 1800s Were A Bizarre Affair. This Is Eliza Blasina Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress. If You're Interested, I've Compiled A Gallery Of 10 Images Of Burlesque Performers From That Era

History Images Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#28

The Endurance Ship Being Stuck In The Antarctic Ice (Forever), 1915

The Endurance Ship Being Stuck In The Antarctic Ice (Forever), 1915

History Images Report

13points
POST
#29

Handsome Young Crow Boy Dressed Up In Sheepskin Chaps And Fringed Gloves, Circa 1910. Photo By Richard Throssel

Handsome Young Crow Boy Dressed Up In Sheepskin Chaps And Fringed Gloves, Circa 1910. Photo By Richard Throssel

History Images Report

13points
POST
BetterBitterButter
BetterBitterButter
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can you hurry and just take the photo? I am getting bored now!

0
0points
reply
#30

Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Fall, Of 1901

Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Fall, Of 1901

History Images Report

13points
POST
#31

The New Pramobile Made By Dunckley, London, England C. 1930

The New Pramobile Made By Dunckley, London, England C. 1930

History Images Report

12points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That looks like it would take more energy and effort than just walking with a pram or bicycling with a baby in a carrier.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#32

Jacob White Eyes, Iron Tail And Buffalo Bill Cody At Caffè Greco In Rome During Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Tour In Europe Back In 1890

Jacob White Eyes, Iron Tail And Buffalo Bill Cody At Caffè Greco In Rome During Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Tour In Europe Back In 1890

History Images Report

12points
POST
#33

Queen Sophia Of Greece, 1915

Queen Sophia Of Greece, 1915

History Images Report

12points
POST
Shane S
Shane S
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The country that invented democracy having a royal family never made sense. I don’t think they’ve looked back since they kicked them out.

0
0points
reply
#34

A Woman Wearing An Elaborate Headdress In Japan During C. 1870-1890s

A Woman Wearing An Elaborate Headdress In Japan During C. 1870-1890s

History Images Report

12points
POST
#35

Motorcycle Chariots At New South Wales Police Carnival, 1936

Motorcycle Chariots At New South Wales Police Carnival, 1936

History Images Report

11points
POST
#36

Gas Station In Germany, 1958

Gas Station In Germany, 1958

History Images Report

11points
POST
Indosidius
Indosidius
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a red rocket refueling station from Fallout.

0
0points
reply
#37

An Old Photo Of A Samurai Was Taken By Felice Beato. Japan, Edo Period, 1865

An Old Photo Of A Samurai Was Taken By Felice Beato. Japan, Edo Period, 1865

History Images Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#38

December 17, 1949: Santa Claus Rides A Motorbike With A Sidecar Down Oxford Street In London, England

December 17, 1949: Santa Claus Rides A Motorbike With A Sidecar Down Oxford Street In London, England

History Images Report

11points
POST
El Dee
El Dee
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Smoggy days remind me of my childhood when you could taste the pollution in the air..

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#39

Miners In The Serra Pelada Gold Mines In Brazil, 1980s

Miners In The Serra Pelada Gold Mines In Brazil, 1980s

History Images Report

11points
POST
#40

Land Mower With Air Conditioning, Circa 1950

Land Mower With Air Conditioning, Circa 1950

History Images Report

11points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Watch her just keep driving, off the lawn and out of town.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#41

Searchlights In The Night Sky During An Air-Raid Practice On Gibraltar, 20 November 1942

Searchlights In The Night Sky During An Air-Raid Practice On Gibraltar, 20 November 1942

History Images Report

11points
POST
#42

Acrobats In Japan. Ca. 1900

Acrobats In Japan. Ca. 1900

History Images Report

11points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#43

House Built From A Tree Stump. "The Stump House On The Lennstrom Farm Near Edgecomb, Washington" 1905

House Built From A Tree Stump. "The Stump House On The Lennstrom Farm Near Edgecomb, Washington" 1905

History Images Report

10points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How did they even decide to do this? "Hey, wanna live in that there stump?"

0
0points
reply
#44

Saloon In Manitowoc , Wisconsin Note The Child Sized Beer. Circa 1890

Saloon In Manitowoc , Wisconsin Note The Child Sized Beer. Circa 1890

History Images Report

10points
POST
#45

Henryka "Heniuta" Wieczorek, A Member Of The Polish Underground Resistance, On The Last Day Of The Warsaw Uprising: October 2, 1944. [colorized]

Henryka "Heniuta" Wieczorek, A Member Of The Polish Underground Resistance, On The Last Day Of The Warsaw Uprising: October 2, 1944. [colorized]

History Images Report

10points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is what no f&%$'s left to give looks like.

0
0points
reply
#46

Chippendales Night Club, The First Strip Club In La - 1979. Photo Via - Bettmann Archives

Chippendales Night Club, The First Strip Club In La - 1979. Photo Via - Bettmann Archives

History Images Report

10points
POST
#47

Departure Of A Red Cross Train Going To Switzerland, Budapest, Hungary, 1947

Departure Of A Red Cross Train Going To Switzerland, Budapest, Hungary, 1947

History Images Report

10points
POST
#48

Testing Football Helmets, 1912

Testing Football Helmets, 1912

History Images Report

9points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This picture just really embodies my feelings about professional football so well...

0
0points
reply
#49

Bonnie Parker, Of Bonnie And Clyde Fame C.1933

Bonnie Parker, Of Bonnie And Clyde Fame C.1933

History Images Report

9points
POST
#50

A Janitor Sweeps The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange Following The Wall Street Crash Of 1929

A Janitor Sweeps The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange Following The Wall Street Crash Of 1929

History Images Report

9points
POST
The Mediterranean Fruit
The Mediterranean Fruit
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he still had a job. I hope he got paid for that.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#51

"A Member Of The Auxiliary Territorial Service, Miss Elizabeth Amery, Computes The Range At 428 Battery, Coastal Defence Artillery Headquarters, Dover, December 1942." Original Color Photograph

"A Member Of The Auxiliary Territorial Service, Miss Elizabeth Amery, Computes The Range At 428 Battery, Coastal Defence Artillery Headquarters, Dover, December 1942." Original Color Photograph

History Images Report

9points
POST
#52

The Mississippi River Freezes Solid In February 1905. A Woman Standing On The Mississippi River Beneath The Eads Bridge At St. Louis, Missouri, With Dozens Of People Behind Her Seen Walking Across The Frozen River

The Mississippi River Freezes Solid In February 1905. A Woman Standing On The Mississippi River Beneath The Eads Bridge At St. Louis, Missouri, With Dozens Of People Behind Her Seen Walking Across The Frozen River

History Images Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Aerial Photo Of The Enormous Hughes H-4 Hercules Wooden Aircraft Being Built - Playa Vista, California - February 1947

Aerial Photo Of The Enormous Hughes H-4 Hercules Wooden Aircraft Being Built - Playa Vista, California - February 1947

History Images Report

8points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It really is impressive, despite being totally impractical. It kept the record for the largest wingspan all the way until 2019! Made entirely of wood!

0
0points
reply
#54

Diane Keaton And Al Pacino During The Filming Of The Godfather In 1972

Diane Keaton And Al Pacino During The Filming Of The Godfather In 1972

History Images Report

8points
POST
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Lunaofthenest (She/they)
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Diane Keaton has looked the same for 40+ years!

0
0points
reply
#55

Two Boy Scouts Caught Swimming Illegally Near Point Edward. Ontario, Canada, 1911 - By John Boyd

Two Boy Scouts Caught Swimming Illegally Near Point Edward. Ontario, Canada, 1911 - By John Boyd

History Images Report

8points
POST
#56

Two Of The Biggest Names In Japanese Cinema History: Actor Toshiro Mifune And Director Akira Kurosawa On The Set Of Seven Samurai, 1954

Two Of The Biggest Names In Japanese Cinema History: Actor Toshiro Mifune And Director Akira Kurosawa On The Set Of Seven Samurai, 1954

History Images Report

8points
POST
#57

Afghan Hunter With A Fox-Mask, 1970's

Afghan Hunter With A Fox-Mask, 1970's

History Images Report

8points
POST
#58

Sculptor Felix De Weldon Working On The Plaster Model Of The Us Marine Corps War Memorial, C. 1954. His Artwork Is Located Just Outside Of Arlington National Cemetery, In Virginia

Sculptor Felix De Weldon Working On The Plaster Model Of The Us Marine Corps War Memorial, C. 1954. His Artwork Is Located Just Outside Of Arlington National Cemetery, In Virginia

History Images Report

8points
POST
#59

Fat Men's Club Of NY (1904) Members Had To Be At Least 200 Pounds, Pay A $1 Fee To Enter, And Learn A Secret Handshake And Password

Fat Men's Club Of NY (1904) Members Had To Be At Least 200 Pounds, Pay A $1 Fee To Enter, And Learn A Secret Handshake And Password