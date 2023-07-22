Various Parts Of Human History Told Through These 81 Images
Did you know that the first Tour de France happened in 1903? Or that there existed a Fat Men's Club in New York, whose members had to weigh over 200 pounds and learn a secret handshake and password to enter? These are only a few facts from the Facebook group 'History Images'. The group serves us as a window to the past through various pictures.
It consists of more than 544,000 people who are engaging in discussions, exchanging information and gathering their knowledge.
Bored Panda has gathered some of the finest pictures for your curiosity, so without further ado, see them below.
This post may include affiliate links.
A Indigenous Man Topples A Statue Of Spanish Conquistador Diego De Mazariegos On The 500th Year Anniversary Of The Discovery Of The Americas. Chiapas, Mexico, 1992
Photos provide us with a powerful lens through which we can see and understand history. This Facebook page's 'History Images' act as visual documentation, capturing significant historical events, cultural shifts, and everyday life.
Although photos can be pretty factual, the history of our world has been shrouded in tales and riddles. From ancient civilizations that left behind incredible structures to unexplained disappearances and mythical figures, let's peel back the layers of time and intrigue ourselves with some unsolved mysteries of history.
White Protesters Joined The March On Washington D.c. During The Civil Rights Movement, In August 1963
What's really crazy/sad is this could be a picture taken a few years ago.
Stoney First Nation Member, Guide Samson Beaver With His Wife Leah And Their Daughter Frances Louise, 1907. (Photo Taken By Mary Schäffer)
Most of us have heard the tales of Britain's King Arthur and his magical sword, Excalibur. The story has been alive for around 1000 years and as of today, no one knows if it's real.
The interesting fact is that the ancient warrior is linked with places all over Britain and the story might have been about a real person, just not so magical. What we surely know is that real royals have been named after him and that to this day, this story inspires us.
After all, the king is meant to unite the Britons in their darkest time: "Legend has it that he's not actually dead, just sleeping, and that one day, when Britain needs him most, he will rise again and defend the country."
Bodybuilder Relna Brewer Showing Her Strength By Ripping A Phone Book Apart, 1938
I love the adorable curls mixed with the "she could kick your @$$" vibe.
French Actress And Animal Lover Brigitte Bardot Pose For A Photo With A Harp Seal Pub In Newfoundland, Canada. Mar 1977. Bardot Traveled To Newfoundland To Publicly Oppose Seal Hunting
The seal pup is the real beauty in this photo.
Titanic Survivors Marjorie And Charlotte Collyer In New York Immediately Following The Sinking Of The Liner In 1912. [colorized]
The horror in their eyes! Were they accompanied by someone else on the Titanic?
Another mystery is the location of Egypt's beloved Cleopatra's tomb. According to ancient writers, she and her lover Mark Antony were buried together in a tomb in 30 B.C.
Plutarch wrote that "the tomb was located near a temple of Isis, an ancient Egyptian goddess, and was a lofty and beautiful monument containing treasures made of gold, silver, emeralds, pearls, ebony and ivory".
The exact location is a mystery up to this day, though The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities recently made a claim that they found it. Archeologists discovered a tunnel under Egypt’s ancient Taposiris Magna Temple that may lead to the long-lost tomb.
A Sami Woman, Toddler, And Infant In Lapland, Finland, 1917
I love that surprised look that babies have a lot of the time. Chubby little cheeks.
Testing Prototype Space Suit Intended For Use In Nasa's Apollo Moon Landing Program, Mojave Desert, California 1962
This looks like a parody of a spacesuit rather than the real deal!
Tippi Hedren Having Her Cigarette Lit By A Crow On The Set Of The Birds, 1963
Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus on December 25th, though there are debates that he wasn't really born on this day. According to 'Live Science', "the date Dec. 25 may have been chosen because it's close in time to Saturnalia, a Roman festival that celebrated the god Saturn.
The earliest records of Dec. 25 being the birthday of Jesus date to the fourth century A.D. — more than 300 years after his birth". According to ancient records, early Christians were never able to decide on the day; in fact, even the exact year is unknown. Thus many Catholic branches celebrate Christmas on a different day.
Reporters Who Exposed The Watergate Scandal Watch President Nixon Resign, 1974
A Peanut Vendor From 1890, Wearing A Suit Made Of Peanuts
A Japanese Samurai In Full Armor With A Sword, 1867
Gucci, take notes, this is the kind of stuff I would spend huge amounts of money to wear
Let's learn about one of the big world wonders, the Hanging Gardens of Babylon, and debate whether it was real. The ancient city of Babylon was located around where modern-day Iraq is and was believed to have the impressive hanging gardens with plants at a height above ground level. The date of their existence is not surely known and modern-day archeologists have not been able to locate the remains of such a place.
Porfirio Diaz And The Aztec Sun Stone, 1910
Man In A Pressure Suit With A Beaker Of Boiling Water In A Vacuum Chamber Simulating An Altitude Of 65,000 Feet, Feb. 8, 1953
Tourists Having Tea And Sunbathing At The Top Of The Great Pyramid, 1938
Oh my word, that would never fly today! This feels disrespectful somehow?
Some things we'll never know, but sometimes that's the fun of it all. Let's admire the 'History Images' that freeze moments in time, honor the mysteries of history and embrace the ones that await us in the future. For it is through the exploration of the unknown that we truly come to understand ourselves and the world we inhabit.
Maori Women From New Zealand In 1902
Albert Einstein At 5 Years Old. Munich, 1884. [colorized]
He looks like he's smarter than everyone in the room even at 5, somehow.
Twenty-Year-Old Arifa, A Member Of The Pro-Government Women's Unit, Guarding Their Village From The Mujahedeen, The Democratic Republic Of Afghanistan, 1987
If she is still there I wonder how she feels about all that happened in her country. These Mujahideens controlled her country and after a twenty year period are in control again. Women's lives are at their mercy again.
King Charles III On The Buckingham Palace Balcony After His Mother's Coronation In 1953
Mount Rushmore Is Under Construction. This Photograph Was Taken In 1932 While Workmen Were Carving The Face Of George Washington
Would have been hilarious if they'd carved just one boogie in just one nose.
Ham Is The First Chimpanzee Astronaut To Return From His Legendary 16-Hour Flight In 1961 Year
Three Jewish Children On Their Way To Palestine After Being Liberated From The Buchenwald Concentration Camp. The Girl On The Left Is From Poland, The Boy In The Center From Latvia, And The Girl On The Right From Hungary, 1945
Happy they made it out. So sorry for what they had to go through
Indian Chief Speaking To Army Officers About The Construction Of Garrison Dam. North Dakota, 1946
I have no witty comment. What America did to the Native Americans is appalling, period.
Mermaids On The Set Film "Peter Pan", 1924
Why do mermaids wear sea shells? B shells are to small and D shells are to big. (I'll see myself out)
Portrait Of An American Soldier In 1918
I don't know why but he looks really sad and filled with anguish to me.
On The Set Of The Movie "Godzilla", 1998
These are actual NY apartments- they're just that small.
Burlesque Costumes In The 1800s Were A Bizarre Affair. This Is Eliza Blasina Wearing A Horse-Head Headdress. If You're Interested, I've Compiled A Gallery Of 10 Images Of Burlesque Performers From That Era
The Endurance Ship Being Stuck In The Antarctic Ice (Forever), 1915
Handsome Young Crow Boy Dressed Up In Sheepskin Chaps And Fringed Gloves, Circa 1910. Photo By Richard Throssel
Can you hurry and just take the photo? I am getting bored now!
Annie Edson Taylor Poses With Her Cat And The Barrel She Rode Over The Fall, Of 1901
The New Pramobile Made By Dunckley, London, England C. 1930
That looks like it would take more energy and effort than just walking with a pram or bicycling with a baby in a carrier.
Jacob White Eyes, Iron Tail And Buffalo Bill Cody At Caffè Greco In Rome During Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show Tour In Europe Back In 1890
Queen Sophia Of Greece, 1915
A Woman Wearing An Elaborate Headdress In Japan During C. 1870-1890s
Motorcycle Chariots At New South Wales Police Carnival, 1936
Gas Station In Germany, 1958
An Old Photo Of A Samurai Was Taken By Felice Beato. Japan, Edo Period, 1865
December 17, 1949: Santa Claus Rides A Motorbike With A Sidecar Down Oxford Street In London, England
Miners In The Serra Pelada Gold Mines In Brazil, 1980s
Land Mower With Air Conditioning, Circa 1950
Watch her just keep driving, off the lawn and out of town.
Searchlights In The Night Sky During An Air-Raid Practice On Gibraltar, 20 November 1942
Acrobats In Japan. Ca. 1900
House Built From A Tree Stump. "The Stump House On The Lennstrom Farm Near Edgecomb, Washington" 1905
How did they even decide to do this? "Hey, wanna live in that there stump?"
Saloon In Manitowoc , Wisconsin Note The Child Sized Beer. Circa 1890
Henryka "Heniuta" Wieczorek, A Member Of The Polish Underground Resistance, On The Last Day Of The Warsaw Uprising: October 2, 1944. [colorized]
This is what no f&%$'s left to give looks like.
Chippendales Night Club, The First Strip Club In La - 1979. Photo Via - Bettmann Archives
Departure Of A Red Cross Train Going To Switzerland, Budapest, Hungary, 1947
Testing Football Helmets, 1912
This picture just really embodies my feelings about professional football so well...
Bonnie Parker, Of Bonnie And Clyde Fame C.1933
A Janitor Sweeps The Floor Of The New York Stock Exchange Following The Wall Street Crash Of 1929
At least he still had a job. I hope he got paid for that.
"A Member Of The Auxiliary Territorial Service, Miss Elizabeth Amery, Computes The Range At 428 Battery, Coastal Defence Artillery Headquarters, Dover, December 1942." Original Color Photograph
The Mississippi River Freezes Solid In February 1905. A Woman Standing On The Mississippi River Beneath The Eads Bridge At St. Louis, Missouri, With Dozens Of People Behind Her Seen Walking Across The Frozen River
Aerial Photo Of The Enormous Hughes H-4 Hercules Wooden Aircraft Being Built - Playa Vista, California - February 1947
It really is impressive, despite being totally impractical. It kept the record for the largest wingspan all the way until 2019! Made entirely of wood!
Diane Keaton And Al Pacino During The Filming Of The Godfather In 1972
Diane Keaton has looked the same for 40+ years!