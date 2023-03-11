The human body is a fascinating thing. But despite the fact that we live in this complex sack of flesh for our entire lives, many of us know very little about it. And while there are plenty of fun facts to learn about our bodies, like that information travels to our brains at 268 miles per hour, there are also many facts about ourselves that we actually might not want to know.

But if you’re in the mood to be disturbed, you’re in luck. Because below, we’ve gathered a list of some of the most unsettling facts about the human body that one TikToker has been enlightening his followers with. Enjoy learning something new about these bodies we cart around, and be sure to upvote all of the disturbing facts that you can’t believe are true (or those that you wish weren’t true). 

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Sometimes when you have a runny nose, it isn't snot. It's cerebral fluid that the brain leaks to reduce pressure.

glowworm2
glowworm2
Community Member
1 hour ago

So that one Calvin and Hobbes comic where he sneezes and is relieved that there’s no brains in his tissue isn’t entirely that far off.

8
8points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Every child's jaw is packed with teeth which sounds normal until you realise this is what it looks like.

J
J
Community Member
1 hour ago

But the thing is, whose child's skull is that? why does that guy have it?

3
3points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker That weird feeling you get on a roller coaster is actually your internal organs slightly shifting around inside you, especially the ones not secured by ligaments like the intestines.

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker There's a kind of tumor that can cause teeth to grow in a woman's ovaries and a male's testicles.

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker If you rub the soles of your feet with garlic, you'll begin to taste it 30 minutes later, there's a compound in garlic that penetrates cell membranes, travels up the bloodstream, and reaches your taste buds. Meaning you can taste garlic with your feet.

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ok I really want to try this now but I don't have any garlic. Any pandas out there willing to make the sacrifice in the name of science?

6
6points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker If you force someone to stay awake without giving them any food, they'll die of lack of sleep before they die of starvation.

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Men can actually produce milk, it's more common than you think most men are just too ashamed to admit it. And it can be triggered by starvation. Concentration camp survivors were given food after being starved for weeks and for some reason, they started lactating.

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Double checked this, because of course there's no source. It's true. https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/strange-but-true-males-can-lactate/

4
4points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker The acid in your stomach is strong enough to dissolve razor blades which is why your stomach is in a constant battle to not digest itself. Only being kept in check by mucus.

Minty mosasaurus
Minty mosasaurus
Community Member
10 minutes ago

Props to the guy who swallowed the razor blade so we could know this

1
1point
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Sometimes during brain surgery, they'll peel your face forward like a goddamn banana.

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Because we evolved to walk on two feet, the pelvis and birth canal of women got narrower meaning they have to suffer one of the most painful births on the planet, which is why in 1780 chainsaws were used to saw off a part of the pelvic bone to make childbirth easier.

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

But was it less painful?

3
3points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Most people think the brain feels like wet clay but the human brain actually feels like melted butter. Without special chemicals you wouldn't even be able to pick it up

Ryker
Ryker
Community Member
1 hour ago

How many brains did we need to figure this out?

2
2points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker You produce more earwax when you're stressed and stressed earwax smells way worse than the regular stuff

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wonder which poor sod had to go around sniffing people's earwax for this to be discovered.

9
9points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker The brain has no pain receptors, meaning it's possible for people to stay awake and talk to doctors while they're performing brain surgery on them

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

I knew this! There was a super famous saxophone player a few years back that had to get brain surgery or something and the surgeons had him play his saxophone during the procedure so they knew they didn't mess up.

3
3points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Since you shed about 40,000 skin cells a day, the dust you see in your house actually used to be part of you. Which means every time you breathe in someone else's house, you could be inhaling 1000s of somebody else's skin flakes.

BatPhace
BatPhace
Community Member
27 minutes ago

And there's no escaping it no matter how much you clean and vacuum 🤣

0
0points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker One of the first things a surgeon does before the surgery is clean out the belly button because there can be 67 types of bacteria in there.

Daniel Yamada
Daniel Yamada
Community Member
58 minutes ago

I doubt that a surgeon is doing this. More likely it is a surgical nurse.

5
5points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker When you really think about it we're all just three-pound brains piloting meat bicycles we call bodies

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker If someone sneezes in your face, they're launching germs at you at 100 miles per hour. Coughs aren't that bad because they're only about 60 miles per hour.

ERIKA H.
ERIKA H.
Community Member
1 hour ago

This happened to me 2 weeks ago. Obviously, I got very sick. People suck.

1
1point
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker When you breathe, most of the air goes in one nostril and comes out the other and they switch roles every couple of hours. And you're checking right now, right?

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

It feels like exactly the same for me?

2
2points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker There could be mites having sex on your eyelashes right now you would have no way of knowing

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am perfectly ok with not knowing.

5
5points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker If you decapitated someone, the disembodied head will be conscious for 15 to 20 seconds, long enough for them to realize what you did to them

ChocolateCake
ChocolateCake
Community Member
1 hour ago

how exactly did we find out this information...?

4
4points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker If a woman's ligaments stretch and her muscles aren't strong enough her uterus can straight up fall out of her. Kegels are your friend.

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

Been there. Done that. I give prolapse a one star out of five.

2
2points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker The water you drink has probably been inside someone or something else.

Zophra
Zophra
Community Member
1 hour ago

well, it is the "water cycle"

2
2points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker You aren't actually you, you're just a brain controlling the body. The things that make you you is decided by a three-pound wrinkly mess of tissue.

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

Well most of the time the rest of me also feels like a wrinkly mess so I am not too worried about this one

3
3points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker You can exchange as many as 80 million bacteria in one 10 second kiss, and if you kiss your partner multiple times a day you'll develop similar colonies of oral bacteria.

AJay
AJay
Community Member
1 hour ago

Sharing is caring ❤️

9
9points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Your immune system doesn't always recognize the eye as part of the body which is why there are many diseases where the immune system attacks and tries to destroy the eye which could blind you in the process.

Minty mosasaurus
Minty mosasaurus
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Has there been cases where the immune system has done this?

0
0points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Your brain lies to you all the time. if you turn your head too quickly, your brain can't possibly process everything. So it'll take what little information it was able to grab and fill in the missing blanks. There's another way your brain kind of lies to you. If you cover one, the reason you don't see a big black void in your vision is because the brain basically makes up and fills in the missing parts based on the surroundings.

Superninjatiger
Superninjatiger
Community Member
25 minutes ago

I have vision loss in some parts of my eyes (I'm going to a eye specialist on tuesday and I'm scared of what might be wrong) so my brain does this all the time, it's really weird because sometimes I don't see things because they're at the "wrong" place for my eyes and they just fill out the gap with whatever is beside. So like on a paper some of the things that's written/printed on it is gone and the space is just white.

3
3points
28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker When you die, your body will begin digesting itself as enzymes eat through cell membranes and leak out.

28 Disturbing Human Body Facts That Might Trigger You, As Shared By This TikToker Placentophagy is the practice of a woman eating the placenta that comes out after she gives birth. And apparently, she has two options. She could cook it or eat it fresh out. A Canadian study claimed that 24% of women polled ate the placenta.

Dontyouwishyouknew
Dontyouwishyouknew
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited)

Eat it fresh out?! That's a bit much. I mean other mammals do it but I can't wrap my brain around a human doing that. Haven't looked this up recently, but I've heard of drying it out and putting into a pill form and just taking it like a daily vitamin. Edit: if you've eaten a fresh placenta, no shade to you. You do you. Not trying to offend anyone.

3
3points
