“Who Needs Organs Anyway”: 126 Hilariously Fake Instagram Pics That Cracked People Up
With editing apps and photoshopping software widely available, everyone can have an athletic body, a perfect vacation, or be youthful forever with just a touch of a finger. But how much can you alter a photo before it becomes a blatant giveaway that what you’re posting is far from reality?
Luckily we have the meticulous eyes and noggins of the netizens from the subreddit “Instagram Reality” who gladly expose people’s shams online and let us know how far is too far. Below you will find a collection of the best photoshopping fails that prove that not everything that glitters is gold.
That Cloud Won't Leave Her Alone
When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton
Data shows that 71% of people edit their selfies. When it comes to it, more than half of respondents change imperfections on their skin, while 47% say they create a sharper jawline and higher cheekbones.
A similar number of people touch up their arms, whereas 42% are unhappy with their eyes. In addition, a third confessed to altering their bums and lips before posting pictures online.
Concerning gender differences, men are almost as likely to add a filter to their pictures as women, busting the myth that females use more of them than males. Almost half of male respondents have edited their photos to remove wrinkles, brighten their smile, and remove red glare from the eyes.
Saw This On Instagram
Damn He's Ripped
Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help
Idk what thinspo is but whatever this is, it reminds me of a stretched out rubberband, that is hoping to regain some resemblance of its former shape/self.
A Strong One
Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares
People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice
One of the reasons why people might be influenced to edit their images is “the Kardashian effect.” Most of us already know how this family looks without having watched their iconic show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” which premiered more than 15 years ago. During this time, they became so influential that their impact can be traced to plastic surgery, makeup, beauty, and fashion trends.
Famous Singer From My Country
I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This
This is beyond exaggeration, this is legit identity theft and extreme catfishing, imo.
A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed
Hopping on this trend, many MUAs (make-up artists) and stylists have been trying to replicate this specific aesthetic: the perfectly groomed, arched brow, the contoured face, the glow that comes from carefully placed concealer, and the neutral overlined lips topped with gloss. Not to mention their unrealistic hourglass figure characterized by slim waists, flat stomachs, and large thighs and bums. So it’s really no surprise that many people use editing tools to help them achieve the new trending beauty standard.
What The Hell
Maybe Just One More Filter
Who Needs Organs Anyway
In fact, a study in 2021 claimed that Kim Kardashian’s figure is more harmful to women’s image than the thin frame of Kate Moss. It was found that women exposed to this body type felt more dissatisfied with their weight and shape. Even though the “slim thick” ideal embraces “larger” bodies it’s not necessarily a healthier option than the skinny physique.
The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets
... I thought she was cosplaying the Other Mother (Coraline)?
Found On Facebook
The family themselves have also appeared in many scandals where people accused them of photoshopping their images after fans noticed their editing mistakes. In one of the most recent ones, the Instagram account ProblematicFame shared a video that compared Kim’s post to one from Getty Images to show how her stomach, arms, waist, chest, shoulders, chin, and jaw were altered to appear thinner.
When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off
Why?... This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much?
It Gets Worse The More You Look
Many followers called her out for editing her photos in the comments, while others pondered about how she looks fabulous without any digital enhancements. One fan described it as sad because she felt like she didn’t need to do this, while another stated that the photoshopped image contained random and unnecessary edits.
Half Person Half Cartoon?!
I Literally Have No Words
Don't You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant?
But it doesn’t end there. In January 2022, she removed a bikini image from her Instagram account after fans noticed that her right leg appeared deformed to her left one. The celebrity also faced criticism when people noticed a “third hand” in her photoshoot. Before that, she was accused of photoshopping her neck and back muscles, meanwhile, others thought she had even enhanced a rug in one of her images.
A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV
Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit)
She didn’t edit. She’s just the first human to have frog eyes transplanted into her eyesockets. /s
Claims It's All Makeup And Expensive Wigs
Maybe she just hired the make-up artist from White Chick's?
However, she has acknowledged that her family has definitely made an impact, both negative and positive, on how people view themselves. In season three of their show, one of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, encouraged her family members to reevaluate the beauty standard they set for others. She justified this by saying that she didn’t want her daughter to do things that she did to herself.
All Her Pictures Look Like This
Legend
I Don’t Know Where To Start
I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan
Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable
Sad Face
Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers
I’m Sensing A Filter
Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic!
This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes
When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough
This Girl Who Dotted In A Fake Piercing
Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Now He Has Covid-19
When You See It
Dude is legit driving a car in the reflection of his sunglasses but also sitting on a brick wall outside in a uniform?
The Hands Really Got Me
The Baddest Indeed
The Face Of A Ps3 Character
Shrunken Head
Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview
Reptilians Are Back
It’s The Photoshopped Cleavage For Me
Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned
Pores You Say?
Photographer Trying To Claim That The Long Legs Are Only Due To “Angling”
What
The Power Of Makeup And Filters
I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks
He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World
Yikes
His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ?
Floors Look A Bit Bent
He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames
Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel
*gasp*
I Could Use Her Face To Study Trigonometry
I Didn’t Know Rays Of The Sunlight Could Bend!
She Looks Better Without It Though
He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow
I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As "Goals"
The Mirror Always Seems To Expose These People
Gym Sessions Were Lit
Spines Are Out Of Fashion. Pass It On
People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure
He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste
He should have photo shopped a watch that fit his wrist properly while he was at it.