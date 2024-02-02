Luckily we have the meticulous eyes and noggins of the netizens from the subreddit “ Instagram Reality ” who gladly expose people’s shams online and let us know how far is too far. Below you will find a collection of the best photoshopping fails that prove that not everything that glitters is gold.

With editing apps and photoshopping software widely available, everyone can have an athletic body, a perfect vacation, or be youthful forever with just a touch of a finger. But how much can you alter a photo before it becomes a blatant giveaway that what you’re posting is far from reality?

#1 That Cloud Won't Leave Her Alone Share icon

#2 So Hot, The Car Melted Share icon

#3 When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton Share icon

Data shows that 71% of people edit their selfies. When it comes to it, more than half of respondents change imperfections on their skin, while 47% say they create a sharper jawline and higher cheekbones. A similar number of people touch up their arms, whereas 42% are unhappy with their eyes. In addition, a third confessed to altering their bums and lips before posting pictures online. Concerning gender differences, men are almost as likely to add a filter to their pictures as women, busting the myth that females use more of them than males. Almost half of male respondents have edited their photos to remove wrinkles, brighten their smile, and remove red glare from the eyes.

#4 Saw This On Instagram Share icon

#5 Damn He's Ripped Share icon

#6 Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 A Strong One Share icon

#8 Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice Share icon

One of the reasons why people might be influenced to edit their images is “the Kardashian effect.” Most of us already know how this family looks without having watched their iconic show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” which premiered more than 15 years ago. During this time, they became so influential that their impact can be traced to plastic surgery, makeup, beauty, and fashion trends.

#10 Famous Singer From My Country Share icon

#11 I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This Share icon

#12 A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed Share icon

Hopping on this trend, many MUAs (make-up artists) and stylists have been trying to replicate this specific aesthetic: the perfectly groomed, arched brow, the contoured face, the glow that comes from carefully placed concealer, and the neutral overlined lips topped with gloss. Not to mention their unrealistic hourglass figure characterized by slim waists, flat stomachs, and large thighs and bums. So it’s really no surprise that many people use editing tools to help them achieve the new trending beauty standard. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 What The Hell Share icon

#14 Maybe Just One More Filter Share icon

#15 Who Needs Organs Anyway Share icon

In fact, a study in 2021 claimed that Kim Kardashian’s figure is more harmful to women’s image than the thin frame of Kate Moss. It was found that women exposed to this body type felt more dissatisfied with their weight and shape. Even though the “slim thick” ideal embraces “larger” bodies it’s not necessarily a healthier option than the skinny physique.

#16 The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets Share icon

#17 Her Booty Just Melts Into The Seat Share icon

#18 Found On Facebook Share icon

The family themselves have also appeared in many scandals where people accused them of photoshopping their images after fans noticed their editing mistakes. In one of the most recent ones, the Instagram account ProblematicFame shared a video that compared Kim’s post to one from Getty Images to show how her stomach, arms, waist, chest, shoulders, chin, and jaw were altered to appear thinner. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off Share icon

#20 Why?... This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much? Share icon

#21 It Gets Worse The More You Look Share icon

Many followers called her out for editing her photos in the comments, while others pondered about how she looks fabulous without any digital enhancements. One fan described it as sad because she felt like she didn’t need to do this, while another stated that the photoshopped image contained random and unnecessary edits.

#22 Half Person Half Cartoon?! Share icon

#23 I Literally Have No Words Share icon

#24 Don't You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant? Share icon

But it doesn’t end there. In January 2022, she removed a bikini image from her Instagram account after fans noticed that her right leg appeared deformed to her left one. The celebrity also faced criticism when people noticed a “third hand” in her photoshoot. Before that, she was accused of photoshopping her neck and back muscles, meanwhile, others thought she had even enhanced a rug in one of her images. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV Share icon

#26 Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit) Share icon

#27 Claims It's All Makeup And Expensive Wigs Share icon

However, she has acknowledged that her family has definitely made an impact, both negative and positive, on how people view themselves. In season three of their show, one of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, encouraged her family members to reevaluate the beauty standard they set for others. She justified this by saying that she didn’t want her daughter to do things that she did to herself.

#28 All Her Pictures Look Like This Share icon

#29 Legend Share icon

#30 I Don’t Know Where To Start Share icon

#31 I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable Share icon

#33 Sad Face Share icon

#34 Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers Share icon

#35 I’m Sensing A Filter Share icon

#36 Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic! Share icon

#37 This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes Share icon

#38 Happy Holidays! Share icon

#39 When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough Share icon

#40 This Girl Who Dotted In A Fake Piercing Share icon

#41 Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Now He Has Covid-19 Share icon

#42 When You See It Share icon

#43 The Hands Really Got Me Share icon

#44 The Baddest Indeed Share icon

#45 The Face Of A Ps3 Character Share icon

#46 Shrunken Head Share icon

#47 Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview Share icon

#48 Reptilians Are Back Share icon

#49 It’s The Photoshopped Cleavage For Me Share icon

#50 Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned Share icon

#51 Pores You Say? Share icon

#52 Photographer Trying To Claim That The Long Legs Are Only Due To “Angling” Share icon

#53 What Share icon

#54 The Power Of Makeup And Filters Share icon

#55 I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks Share icon

#56 He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World Share icon

#57 Going Hiking Share icon

#58 Yikes Share icon

#59 His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ? Share icon

#60 Floors Look A Bit Bent Share icon

#61 He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames Share icon

#62 Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel Share icon

#64 I Could Use Her Face To Study Trigonometry Share icon

#65 I Didn’t Know Rays Of The Sunlight Could Bend! Share icon

#66 She Looks Better Without It Though Share icon

#67 He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow Share icon

#68 I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As "Goals" Share icon

#69 The Mirror Always Seems To Expose These People Share icon

#70 Gym Sessions Were Lit Share icon

#71 Spines Are Out Of Fashion. Pass It On Share icon

#72 People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure Share icon

#73 He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste Share icon

#74 That Foot Said, “Mr. Stark? Don’t Feel So Good.” Share icon

#75 It’s A Helluva Drug Share icon

#76 Rtx On Share icon

#77 Lady On Facebook Insists That There's No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked Share icon

#78 Body So Hot The Colosseum And The Fence Gets Distorted Share icon

#79 Wait, Are We Ashamed Of Our Hand Lines Now? Nobody Told Me??? I’ve Been Showing Them In Public Like A Total Chump! Share icon

#80 Spotted On Twitter Share icon

#81 When You Preach Body Positivity And Then Shop Your Waist Into Oblivion Share icon

#82 What The Tim Burton Share icon

#83 This Girl Was Posted In Another Post For Falsely Calling Police On Her Neighbor. They Put Both These Pictures In The Article Share icon

#84 Legs For Days Share icon

#85 Those Abs Were Made In Ms Paint Share icon

#86 This Just Makes Me Laugh Share icon

#87 Known For Editing Her Breasts Often- She Forgot To Edit One This Time Share icon

#88 Objects In Mirror Are Curvier Than They Appear Share icon

#89 What Bleach Do You Use On Your Eyeballs? Share icon

#90 Such A Pretty Sunset :) Share icon

#91 This Is... A Lot To Take In Share icon

#92 Where's The Nose? Share icon

#93 Well That's Something New Share icon

#94 Not Even Craters Are Safe From Mad Filtering Share icon

#95 She Must Be On Tatooine With The Sun Both Behind And Ahead Of Her Share icon

#96 Is It Really That Hard To Hire A Pregnant Model, Amazon? Share icon

#97 What Did She Even Try To Do With The Edits? Share icon

#98 I Thinks She's So Beautiful Without The Photoshop. Body Dysmorphia Is Real Share icon

#99 I'm No Doctor But Her Head Is Small Share icon

#100 What Is Going On Here Honestly Share icon

#101 When Her Legs Are Taller Than You Share icon

#102 “Ugly Sweater Dinner Date!” Dear God... I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway Share icon

#103 Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews Share icon

#104 Posted vs. Tagged Videos Share icon

#105 Same Person - Instagram & Screenshot On Television Share icon

#106 Excuse Me What Share icon

#107 Calf Day Was Clearly Not On The Schedule Share icon

#108 Instagram Picture vs. Interview Two Weeks Apart Share icon

#109 Her Own Instagram vs. Tagged Photo... It Was Untagged Real Quick Share icon

#110 I Used To Think She Was So Perfect. Not That She Isn’t Beautiful In The Right, The Left Is Just So Unattainable And Perfect And Actually Just Not Real Share icon

#111 Tagged vs. Posted Within The Same Week Share icon

#112 Instagram vs. Youtube Share icon