With editing apps and photoshopping software widely available, everyone can have an athletic body, a perfect vacation, or be youthful forever with just a touch of a finger. But how much can you alter a photo before it becomes a blatant giveaway that what you’re posting is far from reality?

Luckily we have the meticulous eyes and noggins of the netizens from the subreddit “Instagram Reality” who gladly expose people’s shams online and let us know how far is too far. Below you will find a collection of the best photoshopping fails that prove that not everything that glitters is gold.

That Cloud Won't Leave Her Alone

That Cloud Won't Leave Her Alone

#2

So Hot, The Car Melted

So Hot, The Car Melted

#3

When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton

When You're Influencing So Hard You Grow A Second Bellybutton

Data shows that 71% of people edit their selfies. When it comes to it, more than half of respondents change imperfections on their skin, while 47% say they create a sharper jawline and higher cheekbones.

A similar number of people touch up their arms, whereas 42% are unhappy with their eyes. In addition, a third confessed to altering their bums and lips before posting pictures online.

Concerning gender differences, men are almost as likely to add a filter to their pictures as women, busting the myth that females use more of them than males. Almost half of male respondents have edited their photos to remove wrinkles, brighten their smile, and remove red glare from the eyes.
#4

Saw This On Instagram

Saw This On Instagram

#5

Damn He's Ripped

Damn He's Ripped

#6

Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help

Found On A Thinspo Account. Send Help

#7

A Strong One

A Strong One

#8

Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares

Good Old Fashioned Facebook. These Are Going To Give Me Nightmares

#9

People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice

People Really Think They Can Photoshop Themselves Ten Pounds Lighter And Then Walk Out In Public Like No One Will Notice

One of the reasons why people might be influenced to edit their images is “the Kardashian effect.” Most of us already know how this family looks without having watched their iconic show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” which premiered more than 15 years ago. During this time, they became so influential that their impact can be traced to plastic surgery, makeup, beauty, and fashion trends.
#10

Famous Singer From My Country

Famous Singer From My Country

#11

I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

I Cannot Believe She Seriously Posted This

#12

A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed

A Body Builder I Have Since Unfollowed

Hopping on this trend, many MUAs (make-up artists) and stylists have been trying to replicate this specific aesthetic: the perfectly groomed, arched brow, the contoured face, the glow that comes from carefully placed concealer, and the neutral overlined lips topped with gloss. Not to mention their unrealistic hourglass figure characterized by slim waists, flat stomachs, and large thighs and bums. So it’s really no surprise that many people use editing tools to help them achieve the new trending beauty standard.

#13

What The Hell

What The Hell

#14

Maybe Just One More Filter

Maybe Just One More Filter

#15

Who Needs Organs Anyway

Who Needs Organs Anyway

In fact, a study in 2021 claimed that Kim Kardashian’s figure is more harmful to women’s image than the thin frame of Kate Moss. It was found that women exposed to this body type felt more dissatisfied with their weight and shape. Even though the “slim thick” ideal embraces “larger” bodies it’s not necessarily a healthier option than the skinny physique.
#16

The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets

The Longer You Look, The Stranger It Gets

#17

Her Booty Just Melts Into The Seat

Her Booty Just Melts Into The Seat

#18

Found On Facebook

Found On Facebook

The family themselves have also appeared in many scandals where people accused them of photoshopping their images after fans noticed their editing mistakes. In one of the most recent ones, the Instagram account ProblematicFame shared a video that compared Kim’s post to one from Getty Images to show how her stomach, arms, waist, chest, shoulders, chin, and jaw were altered to appear thinner.

#19

When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off

When You Move Too Much And The Filter Comes Off

#20

Why?... This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much?

Why?... This Is.. Wow Why Do People Hate Themselves This Much?

#21

It Gets Worse The More You Look

It Gets Worse The More You Look

Many followers called her out for editing her photos in the comments, while others pondered about how she looks fabulous without any digital enhancements. One fan described it as sad because she felt like she didn’t need to do this, while another stated that the photoshopped image contained random and unnecessary edits.
#22

Half Person Half Cartoon?!

Half Person Half Cartoon?!

#23

I Literally Have No Words

I Literally Have No Words

#24

Don't You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant?

Don't You Hate It When Your Pecs Grow Over Your Pendant?

But it doesn’t end there. In January 2022, she removed a bikini image from her Instagram account after fans noticed that her right leg appeared deformed to her left one. The celebrity also faced criticism when people noticed a “third hand” in her photoshoot. Before that, she was accused of photoshopping her neck and back muscles, meanwhile, others thought she had even enhanced a rug in one of her images.

#25

A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV

A German Reality TV Star On Instagram vs. On TV

#26

Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit)

Someone Needs To Come Take Their Moms Phone (In The Comments She Swears She Didn't Edit)

#27

Claims It's All Makeup And Expensive Wigs

Claims It's All Makeup And Expensive Wigs

However, she has acknowledged that her family has definitely made an impact, both negative and positive, on how people view themselves. In season three of their show, one of the sisters, Kylie Jenner, encouraged her family members to reevaluate the beauty standard they set for others. She justified this by saying that she didn’t want her daughter to do things that she did to herself.
#28

All Her Pictures Look Like This

All Her Pictures Look Like This

#29

Legend

Legend

#30

I Don’t Know Where To Start

I Don’t Know Where To Start

#31

I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan

I Didn’t Know There Was A Wax Statue In Milan

#32

Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable

Can‘T Believe How She Thinks That’s Acceptable

#33

Sad Face

Sad Face

#34

Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers

Twitter Thirst Trap Got That Grinch Fingers

#35

I’m Sensing A Filter

I’m Sensing A Filter

#36

Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic!

Girl, What Is Up With Your Legs?? She Put The Whole Leg On Backwards In The Second Pic!

#37

This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

This Person Is Running For Mayor Where I Live. Yikes

#38

Happy Holidays!

Happy Holidays!

#39

When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough

When One Right Hand Isn’t Enough

#40

This Girl Who Dotted In A Fake Piercing

This Girl Who Dotted In A Fake Piercing

#41

Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Now He Has Covid-19

Insta Pics vs. TV Candid. Also, He Licked A Public Toilet For The “Coronavirus Challenge” And Now He Has Covid-19

#42

When You See It

When You See It

#43

The Hands Really Got Me

The Hands Really Got Me

#44

The Baddest Indeed

The Baddest Indeed

#45

The Face Of A Ps3 Character

The Face Of A Ps3 Character

#46

Shrunken Head

Shrunken Head

#47

Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview

Her Official Press Photos vs. Interview

#48

Reptilians Are Back

Reptilians Are Back

#49

It’s The Photoshopped Cleavage For Me

It’s The Photoshopped Cleavage For Me

#50

Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned

Found On A Dating App. I Am Genuinely Concerned

#51

Pores You Say?

Pores You Say?

#52

Photographer Trying To Claim That The Long Legs Are Only Due To “Angling”

Photographer Trying To Claim That The Long Legs Are Only Due To “Angling”

#53

What

What

#54

The Power Of Makeup And Filters

The Power Of Makeup And Filters

#55

I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks

I Can’t Get Over The Difference! Don’t Believe What You See On Instagram Folks

#56

He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World

He “Travels” The World And He Has His Own Personal Fence Following Him Around The World

#57

Going Hiking

Going Hiking

#58

Yikes

Yikes

#59

His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ?

His Page vs. Her Page. I Guess He Had To Bring Her To His Level ?

#60

Floors Look A Bit Bent

Floors Look A Bit Bent

#61

He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames

He Colored His Eyes Over His Glasses Frames

#62

Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel

Shes Not Fooling Anyone With That Steering Wheel

#63

*gasp*

*gasp*

#64

I Could Use Her Face To Study Trigonometry

I Could Use Her Face To Study Trigonometry

#65

I Didn’t Know Rays Of The Sunlight Could Bend!

I Didn’t Know Rays Of The Sunlight Could Bend!

#66

She Looks Better Without It Though

She Looks Better Without It Though

#67

He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow

He Forgot To Photoshop The iPhone Box’s Shadow

#68

I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As "Goals"

I Thought People Had More Sense Than To Believe This Is Real, But She Popped Up On My Feed Because Friends Of Mine Shared Images Like This As "Goals"

#69

The Mirror Always Seems To Expose These People

The Mirror Always Seems To Expose These People

#70

Gym Sessions Were Lit

Gym Sessions Were Lit

#71

Spines Are Out Of Fashion. Pass It On

Spines Are Out Of Fashion. Pass It On

#72

People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure

People Writing “I Wish I Had Skin Like This”. Lol She Wishes She Had Skin Like That Too.. Don’t Let Filters/Photoshop/Facetune Make You Feel Insecure

#73

He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste

He Must Use Wite-Out Instead Of Toothpaste

#74

That Foot Said, “Mr. Stark? Don’t Feel So Good.”

That Foot Said, “Mr. Stark? Don’t Feel So Good.”

#75

It’s A Helluva Drug

It’s A Helluva Drug

#76

Rtx On

Rtx On

#77

Lady On Facebook Insists That There's No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

Lady On Facebook Insists That There's No Editing, And Any Comments Saying Otherwise Are Blocked

#78

Body So Hot The Colosseum And The Fence Gets Distorted

Body So Hot The Colosseum And The Fence Gets Distorted

#79

Wait, Are We Ashamed Of Our Hand Lines Now? Nobody Told Me??? I’ve Been Showing Them In Public Like A Total Chump!

Wait, Are We Ashamed Of Our Hand Lines Now? Nobody Told Me??? I’ve Been Showing Them In Public Like A Total Chump!

#80

Spotted On Twitter

Spotted On Twitter

#81

When You Preach Body Positivity And Then Shop Your Waist Into Oblivion

When You Preach Body Positivity And Then Shop Your Waist Into Oblivion

#82

What The Tim Burton

What The Tim Burton

#83

This Girl Was Posted In Another Post For Falsely Calling Police On Her Neighbor. They Put Both These Pictures In The Article

This Girl Was Posted In Another Post For Falsely Calling Police On Her Neighbor. They Put Both These Pictures In The Article

#84

Legs For Days

Legs For Days

#85

Those Abs Were Made In Ms Paint

Those Abs Were Made In Ms Paint

#86

This Just Makes Me Laugh

This Just Makes Me Laugh

#87

Known For Editing Her Breasts Often- She Forgot To Edit One This Time

Known For Editing Her Breasts Often- She Forgot To Edit One This Time

#88

Objects In Mirror Are Curvier Than They Appear

Objects In Mirror Are Curvier Than They Appear

#89

What Bleach Do You Use On Your Eyeballs?

What Bleach Do You Use On Your Eyeballs?

#90

Such A Pretty Sunset :)

Such A Pretty Sunset :)

#91

This Is... A Lot To Take In

This Is... A Lot To Take In

#92

Where's The Nose?

Where's The Nose?

#93

Well That's Something New

Well That's Something New

#94

Not Even Craters Are Safe From Mad Filtering

Not Even Craters Are Safe From Mad Filtering

#95

She Must Be On Tatooine With The Sun Both Behind And Ahead Of Her

She Must Be On Tatooine With The Sun Both Behind And Ahead Of Her

#96

Is It Really That Hard To Hire A Pregnant Model, Amazon?

Is It Really That Hard To Hire A Pregnant Model, Amazon?

#97

What Did She Even Try To Do With The Edits?

What Did She Even Try To Do With The Edits?

#98

I Thinks She's So Beautiful Without The Photoshop. Body Dysmorphia Is Real

I Thinks She's So Beautiful Without The Photoshop. Body Dysmorphia Is Real

#99

I'm No Doctor But Her Head Is Small

I'm No Doctor But Her Head Is Small

#100

What Is Going On Here Honestly

What Is Going On Here Honestly

#101

When Her Legs Are Taller Than You

When Her Legs Are Taller Than You

#102

“Ugly Sweater Dinner Date!” Dear God... I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

“Ugly Sweater Dinner Date!” Dear God... I Didn’t Need To Sleep Tonight Anyway

#103

Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews

Came Across This Gem Looking At Dress Reviews

#104

Posted vs. Tagged Videos

Posted vs. Tagged Videos

#105

Same Person - Instagram & Screenshot On Television

Same Person - Instagram & Screenshot On Television

#106

Excuse Me What

Excuse Me What

#107

Calf Day Was Clearly Not On The Schedule

Calf Day Was Clearly Not On The Schedule

#108

Instagram Picture vs. Interview Two Weeks Apart

Instagram Picture vs. Interview Two Weeks Apart

#109

Her Own Instagram vs. Tagged Photo... It Was Untagged Real Quick

Her Own Instagram vs. Tagged Photo... It Was Untagged Real Quick

#110

I Used To Think She Was So Perfect. Not That She Isn’t Beautiful In The Right, The Left Is Just So Unattainable And Perfect And Actually Just Not Real

I Used To Think She Was So Perfect. Not That She Isn’t Beautiful In The Right, The Left Is Just So Unattainable And Perfect And Actually Just Not Real

#111

Tagged vs. Posted Within The Same Week

Tagged vs. Posted Within The Same Week

#112

Instagram vs. Youtube

Instagram vs. Youtube

#113

Make Sure Your Friends Are Photoshopping Too