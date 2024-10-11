FTX’s Ryan Salame, Sentenced To 7.5 Years In Prison, Updates His ‘New Position As Inmate’ On LinkedIn

ADVERTISEMENT

People’s attitudes toward LinkedIn have been diametrically opposed lately. From complete disdain – like the service is not what it used to be – to passionate and selfless love. But few would argue that LinkedIn is an important element of modern corporate culture, and updating your new position or job is practically a ritual for many professionals.

And where there are rituals, there is demonstrative mockery of all corporate traditions. This time – from the former top executive of the notorious FTX crypto service, Ryan Salame, whose update on his ‘new position’ recently blew up the internet. The thing is, Salame’s new position is as a prison inmate…

More info: LinkedIn

RELATED:

Ryan Salame, former top executive of FTX crypto service, got sentenced to 7.5 years in prison, but took it with some humor

Share icon

Image credits: LinkedIn Sales Navigator / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The guy updated his LinkedIn profile in classic business traditions, announcing his ‘new position as prison inmate’

Salame, 30, was the co-chief of FTX Digital Markets, FTX’s Bahamas unit, and one of the closest assistants of the service founder, Sam Bankman-Fried. After the company went bankrupt in 2022, a subsequent investigation uncovered numerous frauds that management had carried out, including with the help of Salame, and in April 2023, he was arrested.

About six months later, in September 2023, the man pleaded guilty to violating campaign finance laws and operating an illegal money-transmitting business, and he also agreed to forfeit $1.5 billion. This May, Salame was sentenced to 7.5 years in prison. He starts serving his term today, at FCI Cumberland, a medium-security federal prison in Maryland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Ryan Salame / Linkedin

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The post immediately went viral – proving that virality also applies to professional networks like LinkedIn

It must be said that Salame took his impending imprisonment with humor. First, he wrote that he hadn’t made friends with anyone in the camp for almost 20 years, and then, in the best traditions of online businessmen and managers, he started to build up the suspense. “Exciting week coming up!” exclaimed Salame’s post on X exactly seven days before his prison term began.

And now, the day has come. And Salame didn’t disappoint us – he updated his LinkedIn profile, stating that he was happy to start a new position as an Inmate at FCI Cumberland. The man accompanied his post with an illustrative GIF image of people dancing around a cake with a cherry falling on top. If you have ever notified followers about starting a new position, the service also offered you this option, I’m quite sure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rsalame7926

Share icon

Image credits: rsalame7926

Share icon

Image credits: rsalame7926

Well, the effect was definitely achieved, and the post went immediately viral, having collected over 10.3K likes and more than 1K different comments as of today, mostly equally ironic.

Share icon

Image credits: rsalame7926

ADVERTISEMENT

People in the comments ‘congratulated’ Salame on his new job and added some typical ‘office wisdom’ as well

I must say, people appreciated the sense of humor of the newly minted convict, because what else can you call some sarcastic congratulations on starting a new job? “Are you #OpenToWork remotely?” one of the responders wrote. “Bro does not want any gap in resume – recruiter’s fav,” another commenter added wittily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some folks even believe that all of LinkedIn was created just for this moment and this very post. “I will not be convinced otherwise,” another person is almost sure. And, of course, there were some pieces of classic ‘office wisdom’ from the responders. “My dude, remember to dress for the job you want not the job you have,” reads one of them. “Time for some work life balance,” another says.

However, Salame would not be himself if he didn’t have the last word. “Today I learned people still use LinkedIn” – this is how the guy commented on people’s reactions to his post. Well, let’s wait for some new updates to his LinkedIn profile in seven and a half years. After all, judging by the history of his jobs, this will be the longest job in Salame’s entire career…

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon