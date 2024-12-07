ADVERTISEMENT

Personally, I adore public transport. It’s environmentally friendly, cheap, and gets you where you need to be without having to deal with traffic jams and other drivers. However, this enjoyment is often overshadowed by fellow passengers who seem to forget that they’re in a public place and not their own living room. Loud talking on the phone, videos blasted on full volume, unsolicited coughing, and shoving sometimes make me want to take my eyes out after a long day at work. 

Anyone who has stepped foot on public transport probably knows this pain all too well. At least, it looks like it from all the photos our team at Bored Panda managed to find where passengers are acting like complete nuisances. Below you’ll find a whole list of the most frustrating commuters' behaviors, proving that common decency needs to be more common.

While you're scrolling, make sure to check out a conversation with etiquette and diplomatic protocol consultant, founder of Manners with Kristina and author of Elevate Your Presence, Kristina Szabova, and etiquette expert and founder of Etiquette Consulting Inc., Jules Martinez Hirst, who kindly agreed to discuss with us public transport etiquette.

#1

This Bloke Putting His Filthy Shoes On The Train Seat, Blasting Netflix At Full Volume And Vaping

This Bloke Putting His Filthy Shoes On The Train Seat, Blasting Netflix At Full Volume And Vaping

#2

Previous Passenger Left An Imprint On My Seat

Previous Passenger Left An Imprint On My Seat

#3

This Guy Was Shaving His Legs On The Train

This Guy Was Shaving His Legs On The Train

"Impolite behaviors on public transport often arise because people are absorbed in their own world—running late, rushing to work, or simply zoning out," explains etiquette and diplomatic protocol consultant, founder of Manners with Kristina and author of Elevate Your Presence, Kristina Szabova.

"It’s common to see commuters blocking train doors, not letting others off first, or taking up extra space during peak hours. I believe that in most cases, these actions aren't intentionally rude but it's more a case of being unaware of how small actions can inconvenience others."
#4

These Girls Taking Up 2 Seats Each While Other People Have To Stand

These Girls Taking Up 2 Seats Each While Other People Have To Stand

#5

This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride

This Dude And His Girlfriend Blasting Tiktoks At Full Blast On A 3 Hour Train Ride

My wife and I are on our honeymoon in Italy and the jet lag has basically ruined our sleep schedule. No worries, we’ll just sleep on the train, right? Nope! Instead, we get to listen to hours of shitty TikTok audio courtesy of two apparently socially challenged, self-centered teens. When did it become okay to blast your phone while the people around you are clearly trying to sleep?

#6

Trying To Sleep On A Long Bus Ride And This Person Has Their Phone On Full Brightness

Trying To Sleep On A Long Bus Ride And This Person Has Their Phone On Full Brightness

While living in London, she has seen plenty of such ignorant commuter behaviors herself.

"Living in London and often traveling during rush hour on the Tube, I’ve seen my fair share of questionable behaviors—people doing their makeup, clipping nails, spraying perfume, eating food with overpowering smells, playing music without headphones, and even leaving behind empty bottles or rubbish. These moments often highlight how easy it is to prioritise our own convenience over being considerate of others in shared spaces."
#7

Smoking On The Bus

Smoking On The Bus

#8

I Know It’s Not Technically Illegal But I Strongly Feel That The Man Who Sat In Front Of Me On The Train And Ate Seven Carrots And A Load Of Green Beans Then Left The Compost Needs Locking Up

I Know It's Not Technically Illegal But I Strongly Feel That The Man Who Sat In Front Of Me On The Train And Ate Seven Carrots And A Load Of Green Beans Then Left The Compost Needs Locking Up

#9

Just Opened My Redbull And Took One Sip On The Mbta Bus Before This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Whipped Her Hair Over The Headrest Causing Pieces Of Either Crispy Hair Or Dried Hair Product To Fall Right Into The Opening... Now Holding This Full Can Until I Get To A Bin

Just Opened My Redbull And Took One Sip On The Mbta Bus Before This Lady Sat Down In Front Of Me And Whipped Her Hair Over The Headrest Causing Pieces Of Either Crispy Hair Or Dried Hair Product To Fall Right Into The Opening... Now Holding This Full Can Until I Get To A Bin

Etiquette expert and founder of Etiquette Consulting Inc., Jules Martinez Hirst, agrees that we can be absorbed in our own little worlds. That's why we often forget to be mindful of others.

She also notes that we can be less tolerant of questionable behaviors on public transport, as busy schedules and crowded spaces can cause people to run out of patience.

"The riders of public transportation make up a wide demographic of people. Although different in makeup, they all commute in crowded spaces with crazy schedules and little to no personal space, so it is easy for people to snap at the littlest thing," she says.

#10

The Girl In Front Of Me Refused To Close Her Window While It Was Pouring Rain

The Girl In Front Of Me Refused To Close Her Window While It Was Pouring Rain

So I was on a ride home from school on the bus, and it was pouring rain. So what does the girl in front of me do? Open her window. I asked her multiple times nicely if she could close it, to which she refused. At this point, I was soaked, and frustrated, so I closed the window. Guess what she does? Opens it back up, so the water continues to hit me.

#11

Preventing Others From Holding The Pole

Preventing Others From Holding The Pole

Busy commute to work and this woman is leaning against the pole, on her phone, taking up as much room as possible preventing people from getting on the train while leaning on my hand the entire commute.
She turned around and angrily stared at me like I was invading her personal space. The entitlement is simply incredible to witness

#12

Going The Extra Mile To Not Touch The Handrail With His Hand

Going The Extra Mile To Not Touch The Handrail With His Hand

According to etiquette experts, behaviors that are unacceptable on public transportation include:

  1. Playing music or videos without headphones.
  2. Having loud conversations, whether in person or over the phone.
  3. Occupying extra seats with bags during busy times.
  4. Eating smelly or messy food.
  5. Grooming like brushing hair or clipping nails.
  6. Ignoring priority seating for those who genuinely need it.
  7. Leaving behind litter or empty bottles.
#13

That No One Can Sit Next To U In A Full Bus

That No One Can Sit Next To U In A Full Bus

Disturbing Everyone On The Train

Disturbing Everyone On The Train

#15

People Who Stick Gum In Charing Ports On Public Transport

People Who Stick Gum In Charing Ports On Public Transport

"It’s important to remember that public transport is a shared space, and it reflects how you present yourself to others," says Szabova. "While you might argue that doing your makeup isn’t inconveniencing anyone, ask yourself—would you do your makeup in front of your boss? It’s not just about the act itself but the impression it leaves on those around you. How you behave in public spaces speaks volumes about you, so be considerate, respectful, and mindful of the shared environment."

#16

Sleeping In The Stairwell. Couldnt Get Off At My Stop. Yay Highschool

Sleeping In The Stairwell. Couldnt Get Off At My Stop. Yay Highschool

#17

Someone Put Cream On The Seat At The Bus Stop

Someone Put Cream On The Seat At The Bus Stop

#18

Full Train And This Guy

Full Train And This Guy

If a person sees fellow passengers violating any of these recommended rules, etiquette experts advise, addressing it, but of course, with caution, grace, tact, and kindness.

"For example, if someone is blocking a seat, you could politely ask, “Excuse me, is this seat taken?” instead of pointing out their lack of manners," says Szabova.

"I recall a moment on a quiet bus when a man was playing music loudly without headphones. Another passenger leaned over and said with a smile, “I love that song, but could you turn it down a little? Some of us are trying to relax.” The man smiled back, apologised, and put on his headphones—it was a perfect example of how kindness can defuse a situation," she shared.

#19

Start To Wonder Why The Train Carriage Is Starting To Smell, Glance Over And Shoes Are On The Floor And Gammy Feet Are On The Seat. Gotta Love British Rail

Start To Wonder Why The Train Carriage Is Starting To Smell, Glance Over And Shoes Are On The Floor And Gammy Feet Are On The Seat. Gotta Love British Rail

#20

Boomer Refuses To Give Up Extra Seat On A Packed Rush-Hour Train Because His Bag Is Using It. Then Puts On Fox News With No Headphones. Gotta Get Those Feet Up On It

Boomer Refuses To Give Up Extra Seat On A Packed Rush-Hour Train Because His Bag Is Using It. Then Puts On Fox News With No Headphones. Gotta Get Those Feet Up On It

biache34 avatar
#21

She Also Attended A Half Hour Work Meeting Without Earphones

She Also Attended A Half Hour Work Meeting Without Earphones

In case someone ignores such requests or becomes aggressive, experts recommend avoiding escalating the situation by involving transport staff or letting it go completely.

"Remember that everyone is already stressed and on edge so you want to avoid escalating the situation," says Hirst. "Be polite but assertive. A simple polite request can go a long way to solving the problem. When in doubt, lead by example. If commuters are not giving up their seats, then you can offer up your seat, and hopefully, you will inspire others to do the same."

#22

Close To 0 Availabe Seats. Passengers Entering, No Reaction From The Passengers With Bags On The Seats

Close To 0 Availabe Seats. Passengers Entering, No Reaction From The Passengers With Bags On The Seats

jasonboyd avatar
#23

Stood Up For 2 Mins And The Lady Next To Me Put Her Bag In My Seat

Stood Up For 2 Mins And The Lady Next To Me Put Her Bag In My Seat

On the train and I finished a chapter in my book and got up to put the book in my bag that was on the storage rack (I didn't have time to finish another chapter before we got to my station) and came back and the lady had put her bag in my seat.

#24

I Had To Get Up And Change Seats Because These Scum Bags Decided To Start Smoking Next To Me. Not Only That, But They Kicked Leftover Food Under Their Seats And Spill Their Drinks All Over The Floor. This Type Of Stuff Happens Every Day On The Train

I Had To Get Up And Change Seats Because These Scum Bags Decided To Start Smoking Next To Me. Not Only That, But They Kicked Leftover Food Under Their Seats And Spill Their Drinks All Over The Floor. This Type Of Stuff Happens Every Day On The Train

To ensure a pleasant commute for everyone, etiquette experts provide a few rules that public transport passengers should stick to:

  1. Keep quiet—use headphones or speak softly during your phone calls.
  2. Respect personal space—try not to bump, lean, or push others.
  3. Share the space—your one fare entitles you to one seat. Do not take up more than that.
  4. Be considerate—cough or sneeze into a tissue or your elbow so as not to spread germs.
  5. Follow the rules—pay your fare and wait your turn to board.
  6. Let others off first—mind the doors and allow passengers to disembark before boarding.
  7. Leave personal grooming to the privacy of the bathroom—light touch-ups, like reapplying lipstick or fixing your hair, are fine if done discreetly, but anything more should be reserved for a private space.
#25

Woman Doesn't Let Pregnant Lady Sit On The Bus

Woman Doesn't Let Pregnant Lady Sit On The Bus

#26

Some Jerk Just Spilled His Beer All Over Me On The Bus

Some Jerk Just Spilled His Beer All Over Me On The Bus

This Woman Taking Up 8 Seats With Her Stuff On A Full Train

This Woman Taking Up 8 Seats With Her Stuff On A Full Train

"A little kindness and self-awareness can make all the difference. Whether it’s offering a smile, helping someone with heavy luggage, or saying “thank you” to the driver, these small gestures can transform a busy, chaotic commute into a more pleasant experience for everyone. After all, how we behave in shared spaces reflects not just our manners but also our respect for one another," says Szabova.

"Gratitude and kindness go a long way," agrees Hirst. "Thank people or give a nod when someone gives you their seat or helps you with your bag to show you appreciate their gesture. A little thoughtfulness can make public transportation better for everyone."
#28

The Way The Guy Next To Me Is Sitting

The Way The Guy Next To Me Is Sitting

#29

Subway Pimple Popper

Subway Pimple Popper

#30

Continuing To Play A Loud Video On The Bus With No Headphones Even After Asking Her To Stop

Continuing To Play A Loud Video On The Bus With No Headphones Even After Asking Her To Stop

#31

Blasting Her Christian Music Through The Whole Train. Cause She Likes It

Blasting Her Christian Music Through The Whole Train. Cause She Likes It

People tried to talk to her, but then she even started chanting. „Everyone should listen to this! Jesus is the only true god! He is our saviour!“ and so on… Religious people like this are ridiculous.

metalrob72 avatar
#32

She Is Tying A Random Persons Hair To The Bus Rail

She Is Tying A Random Persons Hair To The Bus Rail

#33

People Applying Nail Polish On The Subway. For Those Who Do Not Know, Nail Polish Stinks

People Applying Nail Polish On The Subway. For Those Who Do Not Know, Nail Polish Stinks

Bringing Your “Service Animal” Duck In The Train So You Can Sit On The Disabled Seating

Bringing Your "Service Animal" Duck In The Train So You Can Sit On The Disabled Seating

#35

This Is What We Call A Subway Creature

This Is What We Call A Subway Creature

#36

Just Chilling On The Train

Just Chilling On The Train

#37

Person Leaves Sunflower Seed Shells All Over Bus Floor. Some People Are So Disrespectful

Person Leaves Sunflower Seed Shells All Over Bus Floor. Some People Are So Disrespectful

#38

Trying To Sleep On An Overnight Bus, Dude In Front Of Me Has His Phone On Full Brightness. Dimmed Phone To The Left For Scale

Trying To Sleep On An Overnight Bus, Dude In Front Of Me Has His Phone On Full Brightness. Dimmed Phone To The Left For Scale

#39

He Tried To Use My Foot As A Pillow

He Tried To Use My Foot As A Pillow

#40

Dear Ana Belle, Using Nail Polish To Tag The Train Is Just As Trashy As Spray Paint. You Are Not #1 For This

Dear Ana Belle, Using Nail Polish To Tag The Train Is Just As Trashy As Spray Paint. You Are Not #1 For This

#41

Smelt Cigarettes Coming From Someone On My Bus, First Thought They Were Smoking. Turns Out They Were Trashing My Bus. They're A Regular On The Service And I Will Be Calling Them Out On It When They Next Get On. Made The Bus Smell For The Duration Of The Route But I Did Clean It Up When I Got Back

Smelt Cigarettes Coming From Someone On My Bus, First Thought They Were Smoking. Turns Out They Were Trashing My Bus. They're A Regular On The Service And I Will Be Calling Them Out On It When They Next Get On. Made The Bus Smell For The Duration Of The Route But I Did Clean It Up When I Got Back

#42

Corona Ain’t Gonna Get Her 200iq

Corona Ain't Gonna Get Her 200iq

#43

People Hoping To Skip Queues By Standing Like This And Trying To Slip In

People Hoping To Skip Queues By Standing Like This And Trying To Slip In

#44

A Bloke Tucking Into Full English Breakfast On The Tube

A Bloke Tucking Into Full English Breakfast On The Tube

Romance Is Is Still Alive

Romance Is Is Still Alive

#46

Good Night

Good Night

#47

Somebody Dropped Their Coffie On The Bus

Somebody Dropped Their Coffie On The Bus

Pos (To The Right) Blocks A Handicap Section Of A Metropolitan Train With Their Bicycle

Pos (To The Right) Blocks A Handicap Section Of A Metropolitan Train With Their Bicycle

#49

People Who Do This With Lighters On Bus Seats

People Who Do This With Lighters On Bus Seats

#50

Music Aficionado Sharing His Music On The Bus With Everyone

Music Aficionado Sharing His Music On The Bus With Everyone

#51

On A Public Bus.. That Is Absolutely Disgusting

On A Public Bus.. That Is Absolutely Disgusting

#52

Teenager Sat Opposite Me On The Train. Here's How He Left His Seat

Teenager Sat Opposite Me On The Train. Here's How He Left His Seat

#53

Acting Like This On A Morning Commuter Train Full Of People

Acting Like This On A Morning Commuter Train Full Of People

#54

Full Bus But The Bag Needs A Seat

Full Bus But The Bag Needs A Seat

This Woman Who Thinks It's Appropriate To Use A Seat On The T For Her Shopping Bags

This Woman Who Thinks It's Appropriate To Use A Seat On The T For Her Shopping Bags

#56

If You Do This, Especially With People Sitting In Front Of You, You Are An Absolute Twat

If You Do This, Especially With People Sitting In Front Of You, You Are An Absolute Twat

#57

Girls Play Music And Sing Along Very Loudly, Then Get Off The Bus Leaving This Behind

Girls Play Music And Sing Along Very Loudly, Then Get Off The Bus Leaving This Behind

#58

The Guy Sitting Across From Me On The Bus

The Guy Sitting Across From Me On The Bus

#59

This Guy Taking Up Three Seats On The Bus While Watching A Movie Without Headphones

This Guy Taking Up Three Seats On The Bus While Watching A Movie Without Headphones

#60

In A Crowded Bus Back To Campus And This Guy Decides He Needs His Space

In A Crowded Bus Back To Campus And This Guy Decides He Needs His Space

#61

Stuck In A Crowded Tram And Someone Decides To Use Two Handles

Stuck In A Crowded Tram And Someone Decides To Use Two Handles

Just A Normal Day

Just A Normal Day

#63

This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species

This Guy Hanging From One Of His Belts To Show People That His Belts Are Good Quality. Egyptian Metro Sellers Are A Different Species

carolynking avatar
#64

This Inconsiderate Rapunzel

This Inconsiderate Rapunzel

#65

Lovely Woman Who’s A Regular On My Bus Decided To Bring Her Shopping Haul With Her On The Commute Home

Lovely Woman Who's A Regular On My Bus Decided To Bring Her Shopping Haul With Her On The Commute Home

A Mom Letting Her Kid Play With Her Vape On The Subway. When The Kid Tried To Put It In His Mouth, She Said, "Nooo, Don't Do That"

A Mom Letting Her Kid Play With Her Vape On The Subway. When The Kid Tried To Put It In His Mouth, She Said, "Nooo, Don't Do That"

#67

Having A Light On The Public Train At 8 In The Morning

Having A Light On The Public Train At 8 In The Morning

#68

Feeling Relaxed While Using Public Transportation

Feeling Relaxed While Using Public Transportation

I've often seen those posts about naked feet weirdos in planes (presumably from the US), I always thought most of them are so gross that they must be fake. TIL that it's a real thing, so this is what I've seen in a German long-distance train (ICE), in the first class carriage. Bon appetit!

#69

Putting Your Feet Up On A Table In A Bus Therefore Blocking The Only Four People Seats In A Bus Coming From The Airport

Putting Your Feet Up On A Table In A Bus Therefore Blocking The Only Four People Seats In A Bus Coming From The Airport

In The Train - Because Laptops Are Overated

In The Train - Because Laptops Are Overated

#71

When You’re 6’4 And The Person In Front Of You Maxes Out Their Reclining Seat

When You’re 6’4 And The Person In Front Of You Maxes Out Their Reclining Seat

#72

Boomer Blocks Entire Pathway With Her Cart Instead Of Sitting In The Designated Area For Things Like This In The Front Of The Bus

Boomer Blocks Entire Pathway With Her Cart Instead Of Sitting In The Designated Area For Things Like This In The Front Of The Bus

