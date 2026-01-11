“I’m Not Ashamed”: TikTok Influencer Owes $1.75M After Admitting Inappropriate Act In Couple’s Home

ADVERTISEMENT

A TikTok influencer who was recently ordered to pay $1.75 million to another woman over a high-profile affair has now acknowledged that she made an “inappropriate” video while staying in the woman’s home, and says she feels no shame about it.

The influencer, Brenay Kennard, appeared on Dr. Phil on January 5 alongside her now-husband Tim Montague, and confirmed that during a weeklong stay at the home of her then-friend Akira Montague, she recorded a video using Tim’s phone in which she said she couldn’t wait to become “Mrs. Montague.”

Highlights Brenay Kennard admitted on Dr. Phil that she made an inappropriate video while staying in her friend’s home.

A jury ordered the TikTok influencer to pay $1.75 million for alienation of affection.

The influencer said that despite online hatred and financial damage she wasn’t remorseful.

At the time, Tim and Akira were still married.

“It was inappropriate. Absolutely,” Kennard said during the interview, adding later: “I’m not ashamed.”

RELATED:

Influencer Brenay Kennard went on Dr. Phil to discuss the affair that left her $1.75 million in debt

TikTok influencer smiling in car selfie after owing 1.75M for admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home.

Image credits: lifeofbrenay

ADVERTISEMENT

The admission comes after a North Carolina jury found Kennard liable in a November 2025 civil trial for alienation of affection and criminal conversation, awarding Akira Montague $1.75 million in damages.

Kennard first met Tim Montague through his cousin, Devon Mayo, whom she had married in 2021.

TikTok influencer and partner in festive sweaters standing outside a home, involved in a $1.75M legal case.

Image credits: lifeofbrenay

The two couples appeared frequently in each other’s social media content, with Kennard and Akira seemingly close friends. At the same time, Kennard began gaining traction as a food influencer, eventually amassing nearly three million followers across platforms.

Alt text: TikTok influencer faces $1.75M owed after admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home in social media comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer smiling in car wearing red top and seatbelt after admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home.

Image credits: akirasydnor

By early 2023, however, Kennard’s content began to focus more heavily on Tim, and by February 2024, it was evident to viewers the two were in a romantic relationship. Around that time, Kennard publicly announced her divorce from Mayo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akira Montague filed her lawsuit three months later, in May.

TikTok influencer in a courtroom scene facing legal action after admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home.

Image credits: lexusj._

In court, Akira alleged that Kennard used her friendship to gain access to her marriage, openly flirted with her husband, and even engaged in an intimate relationship with him inside the couple’s shared home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kennard denied those claims, insisting that the marriage was already over and that Akira was aware of the relationship.

Kennard acknowledged that her actions were inappropriate, but said she felt no remorse

TikTok influencer admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home, owing $1.75 million in damages, social media comment visible.

Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to TikTok influencer owing $1.75M after admitting an inappropriate act.

The recent Dr. Phil interview marks the first time Kennard publicly admitted to doing something she considered inappropriate inside the Montague home while Akira and Tim were still married.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was there for a week,” Kennard told Dr. Phil. “Tim and his wife, they allowed me to stay at their house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer posing with partner, capturing a mirror selfie indoors in colorful sweater and dark shirt.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

She then described making a video on Tim’s phone while under the influence of drinks. In that video, she said she “couldn’t wait to be Mrs. Montague.”

TikTok influencer Wynter Smith supporting Akira with empowering message about confidence and standing strong.

TikTok influencer in colorful sweater discussing $1.75 million debt after admitting inappropriate act on talk show set.

Image credits: theneighborhoodtalk

ADVERTISEMENT

When Dr. Phil pressed her to confirm whether this happened while she was still staying in her friend’s home and while Tim was married Kennard replied, “Correct.”

“I’m not ashamed,” she added.

In a previous interview, the influencer said that her relationship with Tim was worth the trouble

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer wearing colorful sweater and necklace, discussing situation involving inappropriate act and $1.75M debt.

Image credits: theneighborhoodtalk

This isn’t the first time Kennard has addressed the controversy. In December 2025, she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, where she said the lawsuit had caused enormous financial strain but maintained that her relationship with Tim was worth it.

“Honestly, no – it’s not worth over a million,” she said. “But he’s worth it… we know that the outside hates us, but we know that we love each other.”

TikTok influencer dancing with friend in living room, text overlay about world being mad at them and their reaction.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: www.instagram.com

Kennard’s case drew the attention of a large group of Black female TikTok creators who rallied around Akira Montague. Influencers live-streamed updates from the courtroom and even produced court-themed sketches.

Comment from TikTok influencer Shay McAdoo about relationships and boundaries amid controversy over $1.75M owed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment by Wandjell Harvey saying when the money is gone, he’s gonna be gone on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Akira, who remained mostly silent publicly during the proceedings, was embraced by supporters outside the courthouse after the verdict. She has also reportedly filed a criminal cyberstalking complaint against Kennard, which remains pending.

TikTok influencer and friend posing outside near cars, involved in $1.75M lawsuit over inappropriate act in couple’s home.

Image credits: www.instagram.com

The trial had already gone viral on TikTok, but Kennard’s latest comments have brought a fresh wave of backlash. Viewers took to social media to criticize the influencer’s lack of remorse.

“Side chicks are usually shameless and don’t have empathy,” a viewer wrote.

“Not a flex.” Viewers were put off by the influencer’s attitude

TikTok influencer commenting on a controversial incident, sparking discussion about inappropriate acts and legal consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer shown with a comment saying This is not a flex, linked to owing $1.75M after inappropriate act.

TikTok influencer admits inappropriate act and faces $1.75M debt after incident in couple’s home.

TikTok influencer responding to comments about owing 1.75 million dollars after admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer comment on video emphasizing getting money after admitting inappropriate act and owing $1.75M.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer Tyquisha Roberson commenting on relationships in a TikTok video about losing someone.

TikTok influencer admits inappropriate act in couple’s home, now faces $1.75M owed after viral social media post.

TikTok influencer commenting on Dr. Phil comeback, linked to $1.75M owed after inappropriate act admission.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer comment saying she isn’t sorry and mentions letting God handle vengeance after inappropriate act.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer comment on Dr. Phil, reacting with laughing emojis about an inappropriate act and $1.75M owed case.

TikTok influencer admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home, facing $1.75M owed charges in text screenshot.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer comment criticizing interviews, suggesting therapy after admitting inappropriate act in couple’s home controversy.

TikTok influencer iamchevel comment expressing excitement about Dr. Phil's return with good episodes on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from TikTok user mzebony87 urging to make money to pay Akira in response to influencer's $1.75M debt case.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok influencer’s controversial comment on inappropriate act sparks outrage after owing $1.75M in couple’s home case.