“I’m Not Ashamed”: TikTok Influencer Owes $1.75M After Admitting Inappropriate Act In Couple’s Home
A TikTok influencer who was recently ordered to pay $1.75 million to another woman over a high-profile affair has now acknowledged that she made an “inappropriate” video while staying in the woman’s home, and says she feels no shame about it.
The influencer, Brenay Kennard, appeared on Dr. Phil on January 5 alongside her now-husband Tim Montague, and confirmed that during a weeklong stay at the home of her then-friend Akira Montague, she recorded a video using Tim’s phone in which she said she couldn’t wait to become “Mrs. Montague.”
At the time, Tim and Akira were still married.
“It was inappropriate. Absolutely,” Kennard said during the interview, adding later: “I’m not ashamed.”
Influencer Brenay Kennard went on Dr. Phil to discuss the affair that left her $1.75 million in debt
The admission comes after a North Carolina jury found Kennard liable in a November 2025 civil trial for alienation of affection and criminal conversation, awarding Akira Montague $1.75 million in damages.
Kennard first met Tim Montague through his cousin, Devon Mayo, whom she had married in 2021.
The two couples appeared frequently in each other’s social media content, with Kennard and Akira seemingly close friends. At the same time, Kennard began gaining traction as a food influencer, eventually amassing nearly three million followers across platforms.
By early 2023, however, Kennard’s content began to focus more heavily on Tim, and by February 2024, it was evident to viewers the two were in a romantic relationship. Around that time, Kennard publicly announced her divorce from Mayo.
Akira Montague filed her lawsuit three months later, in May.
In court, Akira alleged that Kennard used her friendship to gain access to her marriage, openly flirted with her husband, and even engaged in an intimate relationship with him inside the couple’s shared home.
Kennard denied those claims, insisting that the marriage was already over and that Akira was aware of the relationship.
Kennard acknowledged that her actions were inappropriate, but said she felt no remorse
The recent Dr. Phil interview marks the first time Kennard publicly admitted to doing something she considered inappropriate inside the Montague home while Akira and Tim were still married.
“I was there for a week,” Kennard told Dr. Phil. “Tim and his wife, they allowed me to stay at their house.”
She then described making a video on Tim’s phone while under the influence of drinks. In that video, she said she “couldn’t wait to be Mrs. Montague.”
When Dr. Phil pressed her to confirm whether this happened while she was still staying in her friend’s home and while Tim was married Kennard replied, “Correct.”
“I’m not ashamed,” she added.
In a previous interview, the influencer said that her relationship with Tim was worth the trouble
This isn’t the first time Kennard has addressed the controversy. In December 2025, she appeared on The Tamron Hall Show, where she said the lawsuit had caused enormous financial strain but maintained that her relationship with Tim was worth it.
“Honestly, no – it’s not worth over a million,” she said. “But he’s worth it… we know that the outside hates us, but we know that we love each other.”
Kennard’s case drew the attention of a large group of Black female TikTok creators who rallied around Akira Montague. Influencers live-streamed updates from the courtroom and even produced court-themed sketches.
Akira, who remained mostly silent publicly during the proceedings, was embraced by supporters outside the courthouse after the verdict. She has also reportedly filed a criminal cyberstalking complaint against Kennard, which remains pending.
The trial had already gone viral on TikTok, but Kennard’s latest comments have brought a fresh wave of backlash. Viewers took to social media to criticize the influencer’s lack of remorse.
“Side chicks are usually shameless and don’t have empathy,” a viewer wrote.
"Not a flex."
Who are these people and why is this on BP?
"iNfLuEnCeRs!!!!!" - they're as famous as celebrities and actors, don'cha know! /s XD Seriously though, I assume BP posted this just because it's a dramarama story, not because this particular TikToker (is that even the proper noun/term?) is famous or anything.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
The prior alienation of affection case in NC was one of my neighbors in 2011. Two local people have Halifax County ties to record $30 million N.C. alienation of affection case - SoVaNOW: Home of The News & Record and The Mecklenburg Sun https://share.google/TTQk4lE6t63vbz1XU
