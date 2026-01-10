Unemployed Woman Cheats On BF With A Jobless Man And Asks The Now Ex To Fund Her Life

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s something so exhausting about having a bitter ex. Not only do you have to put your life back together after dedicating years to a relationship, you also have to watch what was once a beautiful friendship devolve into a situation that might require legal action.

That’s why this man was so heartbroken when he found out that his partner of eleven years had been cheating. But along with blowing up their relationship, she also had the audacity to demand that her ex continue funding her lifestyle. Below, you’ll find all of the details that the man posted on Reddit in search of advice, as well as some of the replies concerned readers left him.

This man was shocked when he found out that his girlfriend of 11 years had been cheating

Unemployed woman embraces jobless man warmly indoors, smiling while man kisses her on the head in cozy setting.

Image credits: Danik Prihodko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But her behavior became even worse when she found out that her ex wouldn’t be funding her lifestyle anymore

Screenshot of text discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man and asking her ex to fund her life.

Text describing a man paying bills and supporting an unemployed woman’s lifestyle while building their relationship.

Text excerpt revealing how an unemployed woman cheats on her boyfriend with a jobless man and the aftermath.

Stressed bald man wearing glasses and striped shirt, holding head in disbelief, representing unemployed and jobless struggles.

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about an unemployed woman asking her ex to fund her life after cheating on him with a jobless man.

Text excerpt from an unemployed woman who cheats on her boyfriend with a jobless man and asks her ex to fund her life.

Text showing a message where someone says they refused, kicked her out, and kept their dogs.

Unemployed woman with curly hair in casual clothes expressing frustration against a brick wall background.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt about an unemployed woman involved in disputes over job loss, legal threats, and harassment charges.

Text excerpt discussing an unemployed woman who cheats on her boyfriend and asks her ex to fund her life.

Unemployed woman asks for money after cheating on boyfriend with a jobless man, seeking funds to support her life.

Man in a white shirt sitting cross-legged with face buried in hands, conveying distress and unemployment emotions.

Image credits: Alexandru Molnar / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing an unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend and asking her ex to fund her life with a jobless man.

Text on a white background: But the way shes acting you would think I committed some kind of crime by cutting her off.

Image credits: Sad-Entertainer8553

Unemployed woman and jobless man having emotional tension outdoors, reflecting relationship struggles and financial stress.

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Over half of American adults say that they’ve been cheated on

At the beginning of a relationship, it’s hard to imagine yourself with anyone else. You’re deep in the honeymoon stage, and you’re seeing the whole world through rose-colored glasses. But over time, some people start to lose the spark they once had for their partner. And unfortunately, instead of just ending the relationship, some turn to cheating.

According to the Survey Center on American Life, infidelity is not rare. In fact, they report that 57% of women and 44% of men between the ages of 18 and 29 consider cheating to be extremely or very common.

Meanwhile, a YouGov survey found that one third of Americans admit that they’ve cheated on a partner, and 54% report that they’ve been cheated on. And apparently, Americans who live with their partner but aren’t married are the most likely to have been cheated on by their significant other.

So what’s causing all of this infidelity? Well, VerywellMind notes that there are many risk factors that can make someone more likely to cheat. These include substance use issues, certain attachment styles, childhood trauma, exposure to infidelity in early childhood, mental illness, psychological issues, or having cheated in the past.

There are also certain risk factors that might arise within a relationship, such as domestic violence, emotional and/or physical disconnect, financial pressures, lack of communication, lack of respect, and low compatibility.

However, if you ask a cheater where their behavior stemmed from, they might cite unhappiness or dissatisfaction, feeling unappreciated, being bored, body image issues or insecurities about aging, lack of commitment to their partner, or a desire to seek revenge.

Man in a brown sweater looking thoughtful as an unemployed woman leaves a room carrying a black bag.

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

It’s not always worth it to try to repair a relationship following infidelity

Of course, none of these excuses are valid reasons to betray a partner. But they can help us understand where unfaithful people are coming from. When it comes to how far into a relationship people often cheat, Marriage.com notes that it typically happens within the first 11 years of a marriage or, in this case, relationship.

Now, just because someone has cheated doesn’t mean that the entire relationship is doomed. It does, however, mean that it will take a lot of work to repair if both partners choose to do so. And YouGov reports that 75% of American adults have ended a relationship due to cheating, so the odds of survival aren’t great.

Psychologist Barbara Winter, PhD, notes that you’ll know it’s time to end your relationship after infidelity if it feels impossible to rebuild. If you’ll never be able to trust your partner again, it might be time to move on.

This can also be the case if the affair reveals deeper incompatibility, or if the cheating partner refuses to show remorse or take accountability for their actions. If they don’t regret it, what’s to stop them from doing it again?

Finally, Dr. Winter points out that leaving can be an act of self-respect. If it has become clear that your partner will never treat you how you deserve to be treated, there’s no need to drag the relationship out.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. How would you have responded if you were in the author’s shoes? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

Readers assured the author that he didn’t owe his ex anything, and many encouraged him to take legal action against her

Comment advising to keep screenshots, consult a lawyer, and use the law against false accusations in an unemployed woman cheating case.

Comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with jobless man and asking her ex for financial support.

Unemployed woman cheats on boyfriend with jobless man, asking her now ex to fund her life and expenses.

Comment discussing an unemployed woman who cheats on her boyfriend with a jobless man and asks her ex to fund her life.

Comment on a forum post discussing an unemployed woman who cheats on her boyfriend with a jobless man and asks her ex to support her lifestyle.

Comment on social media post advising to consider suing for slander after false domestic violence accusations involving unemployed woman and jobless man.

Comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man and exploiting her ex for financial support.

Comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man and asking her ex to fund her life.

Comment discussing unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with a jobless man and asking ex to fund her life, highlighting entitlement issues.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man.

Comment section showing user Kindly-Push-3460 stating "NTA. Time for her to move on." discussing unemployed woman cheating with jobless man.

Unemployed woman with a jobless man, in a tense moment after cheating and asking ex to fund her life.

Unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with jobless man, asking now ex to fund her life, online discussion text excerpt.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing gaslighting and defamation related to unemployed woman cheating with a jobless man.

Comment text discussing an unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with a jobless man and asking ex to fund her life.

Comment on a forum discussing an unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with a jobless man and asking her ex to fund her life.

Screenshot of a forum comment containing explicit language about an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing entitled behavior related to an unemployed woman cheating and financial demands.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing relationships involving an unemployed woman and a jobless man.

Screenshot of an online comment criticizing an unemployed woman for cheating and asking her ex to fund her life.

Comment text discussing a story about an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing an unemployed woman cheating on her boyfriend with a jobless man.

Comment on social media post expressing the need to find someone who loves and respects you, related to unemployed woman cheating on boyfriend with a jobless man.