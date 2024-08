ADVERTISEMENT

There is no justification for choosing to cheat; it is a decision that one makes. And no matter how many times you apologize, it’s difficult to trust someone again after they’ve been disloyal.

A man, for instance, shared online how he struggled to believe his ex-girlfriend when she told him she was pregnant with his child. The guy explained how they had a great relationship until he discovered she had been cheating on him. The author sought advice online after the girl and her family tried convincing him to cover her maternity expenses.

Pregnancy can be costly, involving significant expenses for prenatal care, delivery, and postnatal support

Share icon

Image credits: voronaman111 (not the actual photo)

A man shared how he agreed to pay his cheating ex’s maternity expenses but only after a DNA test

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: shotprime (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

The author even decided to hire a lawyer as his ex kept pestering him

Share icon

Image source: MansuMansa

He also mentioned how his ex was falsely claiming to others that he was the father of the child

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of giving birth varies significantly depending on where you live

Share icon

Image credits: Oleskandra Biliak (not the actual photo)

Bringing life into the world is not only a joyous and fulfilling experience but also an expensive one. For instance, giving birth in the US costs $18,865 on average, according to the Peterson-Kaiser Family Foundation Health System Tracker. This includes the pregnancy, delivery and postpartum care.

Many couples try to achieve financial stability before starting a family. However, the true cost of giving birth can vastly vary depending on many factors, like where you live and what type of birth you have.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per a 2022 report by Coyne College, having a baby in the UK can cost around $4,500. In many European countries, there is a universal healthcare system that often covers a significant portion of maternity costs, which reduces the expenses for families. The cost of giving birth in Germany and France was a little over $2,500 in 2022.

For a typical delivery in Australia, couples spend an average of $5,312. In South Africa, delivery costs around $1,200. Additionally, in the US, out-of-pocket expenses can also get quite costly. Now, if you decide to have a vaginal delivery, the spending can be around $2,655. However, if there are complications, this amount might be more. A cesarean birth is more expensive and the out-of-pocket cost can be around $3,214. If you choose to have a home birth, the average cost is around $4,650.

A home birth involves finding a skilled midwife

Share icon

Image credits: Beyondmedia Education (not the actual photo)

In this particular incident, the woman chose to give birth at home. She also found a midwife and a doula for herself. Usually, midwives charge anywhere between $3,000 to $9,000. Their fee typically covers all prenatal and postpartum care. They also look after the newborn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depending on the service, the midwife also assists with the home birth by providing continuous support during labor and delivery. Prior to the delivery, the midwife also gives a list of things to buy to ensure the environment is safe and equipped for the birthing process.

Some of the items included are basic cleaning supplies, clean bed sheets, old towels, washcloths and large plastic sheets or shower curtains. You also need to buy a birth kit, which includes sterile gloves, gauze pads, cord clamps and scissors.

Additionally, a midwife recommends hiring a birth doula, a skilled individual who supports you by offering emotional and physical support before, during, and following labor. And while a doula’s fee varies based on where you live, it can range from several hundred to several thousand dollars.

On top of that, you also need to pay for your ultrasounds and other medical expenses or birth supplies. Apart from all these, families also have to spend money on essentials like maternity clothes, baby products, and diapers, among other things. All these costs can add up quickly.

The expenses related to giving birth can really add up. Do you think it was fair for the woman to expect 40k from her ex, especially since the child wasn’t his? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many online strongly believed that the author shouldn’t be responsible for any expenses