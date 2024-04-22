Welcome to the twilight zone of baby products, where the line between absurd and genius becomes but a blurry wisp. We present to you a selection of items where over-the-top meets practicality. First up, saddle up with a twist - we introduce "the parent saddle," because what child wouldn't want to ride their parents like a pony? Next, a sensory carnival with baby cologne. Who said babies can't be the best-smelling person in the room? These ridiculous, yet curiously appealing products might just be the ironic twist you never knew you needed in your parenting adventure! Buckle up, it's going to be a fun ride.

#1 Fresh Out The Womb And You're Already Introducing Nightmares: The Funny Ugly Monster Doll For Babies. How Charming! Share icon Review: "So cute and love how well made it is and the teeth and eyes glow that’s so cool!!" - Emily Langford

#2 Cactunes: The Musical Cactus That Talks Back Share icon Review: "How in the world I just learned about this product right now?. I mean, this really works and does its job. I’ve never heard and seen my son talks too much as in he would think of words he knows and talk to this toy! He is 5 and speech delayed, but he kept on talking to this toy 😆 Im glad I stumbled upon this toy. It’s worth the value for money." - writerwithoutaname

#3 Because 'Bicep Curls' Is Exactly What Your Baby Needs In Life - Gift Them Buff Baby Dumbbell ! Share icon Review: This is the best baby rattle! It is so easy for my baby to hold and he loves all the sound it makes. My 3 year old also likes to shake it and listen to the sounds it makes. She uses it at as a maraca. 😂 It is a great product and just so fun!" - Devin

#4 Turn Baby Into Burrito With Baby Burrito Swaddle Blanket . Just Adorable Share icon Review: "I bought this for my friends kid but for the sake of curiosity I put it on my dog. How could I not! So cute! It’s the perfect size for a kid (or dog) and is sooooo soft on both sides!!! I’m so in love with this I don’t even know if I’ll be able to give it to my friends kid after all. I might have to buy another! " - Lily

#5 No Teeth Yet? No Worries, Grillz Pacifier's Got Your Baby's Bling Sorted. Thug Life Starts Early Share icon Review: "My sister in law thought it was scary, but I loved it!" - Pru

#6 Go The F*ck To Sleep' Hardcover Book : Timeless Bedtime Poetry For Unruly Kids. Such A Classic! Share icon Review: "This book is DEFINITELY a conversation piece for any of those with newborn babies. Bonus: there is a YouTube read-a-long version with Samuel L Jackson (highly recommend)." - Andrew H.

#7 Cute Baby Mop Onesie : Deliver Speed-Cleaning Service From Birth, Because Why Not, Right? Share icon Review: "This was hilarious. It works great. My baby picked up all the dog hair. It runs big. I love the zipper in the back and the bottoms in the crotch leg area. Easy to put on and off to change diapers. My baby picked up all the dogs hair. On a serious note it’s great for his knees to crawl with extra padding. Highly recommend this." - Ddanielle

#8 Rinse & Snail', The New Mantra With Automatic Snail Water Pump For Your Babies Bath Share icon Review: "My child is terrified of the big shower this was a great way to let them have most of the benefits of the shower without the scary parts. So it sucks up the bath water and shoots it out of the little eyeballs which can be turned any direction (warning it will reach you and your bathroom floor) best to teach the kids where they are allowed to point them. [...] Highly recommend, would definitely purchase again if my kids break it, definitely would consider it as a gift." - Chloe

#9 Too Young For Starbucks? That's A Latte Nonsense With The Sippy Cup A.k.a. Babychino ! Share icon Review: "It was so cute I can't even stand it. Bought it for our baby reveal, added 2 more to our registry cause I love it so much! Didn't leak, pic is a little unclear if white or clear, it's clear fyi. Added almond milk for our photos :)" - Jana T. Dozier

#10 P Is For Pterodactyl : Because Nothing Says 'Screw You, Phonetics' Like 'The Worst Alphabet Book Ever'! Share icon Review: "This was such a fun book! My son is familiar with his letters and their sounds, so he was understandably confused most of the time. I had to stop after every page and explain why what he saw was different from what he heard. I'm also not ashamed to admit that even I had to glance at the glossary a few times for certain pronunciations! Definitely recommend." - Lindsi @ Do You Dog-ear?

#11 Congratulations! You're Not Just A Parent, But A Pony Too! Hop On The 'Pony Up Daddy' Parent Saddle ! Share icon Review: "My girls are thrilled with it, 2 and 4. Saves my shirts and gives them something to hang onto, so it's more fun for everyone. High quality material, pretty secure even with bucking." - M. Bidinger

#12 Giggle Gear: 8-Pack Onesies With A Punchline Share icon Review: "These are so cute in person! Can’t wait for my little one to wear these. ❤️" - HonoraryMonk

#13 Because Marksmanship Should Start Young - Introducing Toddler Toilet Target . Master The Throne, One Pee At A Time Share icon Review: "I have two boys and they have been peeing EVERYWHERE but in the toilet. Since installing this I have yet to wipe pee off the floor! It was so easy to stick to the toilet and the light is very bright. Best perchance I have made EVER!" - Sierra Vollmer

#14 Look Who's Going All Rocky Balboa With The Speed Bag Crinkle Toy . Toddler Fight Night, Here We Come! Share icon Review: "We bought this when our baby was 2 months and started batting. He absolutely loves it still months later! It really keeps him occupied and he enjoys just looking at it. You can hear the crunchy sounds with every tap! Such an adorable toy!" - Steph M.

#15 Great, Even Babies Prefer Remotes Now! Presenting The TV Remote Shape Teether . Channeling Teething Worries Away! Share icon Review: "For some reason my child loves our remote… this silicon baby toy remote fools him multiple times a day. Can’t recommend enough." - Ahayz

#16 What, A Baby Flat-Footed? No Way! Grab The Season's Latest - Newborn Baby Girls Heels . World, Here She Comes! Share icon Review: "Oh my goodness! These little shoes are so stinking cute! They were just about too small for my granddaughter at Christmas time but we had to try them anyway! She loves them & wanted to walk around. But they aren’t that practical. So if you want something that’ll make you happy, get these & take a video because they are adorable!!!" - Shawna Wood

#17 Little Rebel, Big Style: Tattoo Sleeve Bodysuit For The New Escapist Share icon Review: "The parents said this was their favorite clothing gift at the baby shower, because it was so COMPLETELY different from what they got from everyone else. It was also nice that it came with the shirt, pants, and hat. It was a total outfit. Adorbs!" - Kindle Customer Katie

#18 Child Labor Laws Are Shaking With Silicone Work Tool Teethers . Too Bad We Can't Pay Them In Milk Share icon Review: "These baby teething toys are a good size for small hands to grasp. The tool design is a cute idea and the silicone is soft and easy to clean. I like how the whole pack is gender neutral and not just masculine colors." - Jeanette

#19 Baby Busted A Big One? Try The Heated Tummy Wrap ! Gas Relief At High Speed Share icon Review: "I was looking for something in hopes of helping my 4 week old with gas, constipation etc. & stumbled upon this gem. It definitely helped soothe him, when he was getting fussy due to these reasons. The quality good, I have zero complaints. It is size adjustable, so it can grow with your baby as well. If your gel pouch ends up busting or something accidentally you can purchase a replacement. A well worth the “Uggh. I hope this helps him.” Blind buy." - MrsFatBoy

#20 Life's 'Gnawing' Questions Finally Answered With Teething Paw . Babies Now Prefer Plastic Over Fingers. Interesting Share icon Review: "We love it, he loves it, he’s a hand and finger chewer and this helps so much" - Danielle

#21 Travel Plans Sorted With The Ride-On Suitcase For Kids ! Because, Oh God Forbid, If Those Tiny Shoes Are Put To Use! Share icon Review: "Ummm… can I give this product a million stars? We did our first flight with our little one and, like all moms, I threw myself into hours to research. The research ranging from “how to keep my little one entertained throughout a 5 hour flight” to “what is most effective way to get a toddler through and airport.”[...] I came across this product via a YouTube which for the life of my I can’t find. Perfect! Is all I could think. It’s so efficient and we saved ourselves a lot of hassle with our connecting flight that got delayed. We choose to strap the lug bug to our hardshell carry on. And week before the trip we “practiced” with our toddler so she wasn’t wary of sitting in the seat. Worth every penny!" - Amazon Customer

#22 Valley Girls, Accessorize! The 'Hot Mom' Baby Stroller Isn't Just Transport, It's A Statement. #momlifebutmakeitfashion Share icon Review: "I love the space this stroller provides as well as the options to adjust the seat to your preference. My baby boy had a Doona stroller before & it was way to small for him as he is a big boy for his age. I decided to try this one out & it’s beyond perfect. Also came with a raincoat covering. Will highly recommend." - Shaquem Griffin

#23 Why Just Pee, When You Can Aim And Shoot! Cute Frog Potty Training Urinal : It's A Bullfrog-Eye! Share icon Review: "it's AWESOME! Yes, it's little, but so is the 2 year old using it. It's perfectly sized for a toddler, learning. It empties easily and there aren't any places that are heard to get rinsed and cleaned. [...] The fact that it's just hung on a hook makes it super easy to move to another bathroom, or take along if you're going somewhere. This was totally worth the purchase!!!" - David T.

#24 'Baby Cologne' : When Your Baby's Smell Gets Too 'Baby-Ish', Spray Some Of This, Problem Solved! Share icon Review: "It has a smell of baby powder, it is a very delicious soft smell for a little boy" - Jazmine

#25 Turns Out, Kiddos 'Deserve' Their Own Weather - Introducing Kids Personal Air Conditioning System . Brrrr… Share icon Review: "We live in Las Vegas and the summers here are no joke, it's always triple digits. My son is 6 months and is in a rear facing carseat. Even with the AC on the highest setting and with the car stored in the garage it's too hot for him. This has been a game changer. Connecting the AC vent was pretty easy. I ended up using one of the rings that hold his toys to clip on the car seat cover. It works amazing. It's a must have for any child in a rear facing carseat." - Rebecca

#26 Taco Tuesday Baby Toys , Because Starting The Guac Talk From Infancy Is Totally Legit, Right? Share icon Review: "This is the cutest thing ever. It’s made so well. I wish it came with multiple rings for each toy. My baby looks soooo cute chewing on the taco. The avocado is a rattle that spins and the lemon and lime slice are silicone but a very hard silicone. I’m so glad I bought this! I highly recommend getting it for those taco and avocado lovers out there!" - Stephanie K

#27 Zoom Into Dreamland With Stokke’s Jetkids Bedbox Share icon Review: "Traveling with a toddler is always a challenge but comfort is key and this little magic package makes the airport trip that much smoother. We can store small toys, pillow and one throw blankets for our family of three. Great idea and great buy. We will be using this until it breaks." - TifferTheTrend

#28 Zelda’s Little Hero : Superbib To The Rescue Share icon Review: "We like this bib! The material makes it easy to wipe clean or throw in the wash, the pocket at the bottom is helpful for keeping his lap clean, and the design is perfect for our little LoZ fan." - Erin Montigny

#29 Brace Yourselves, 'Instant Potty For Kids' Is Here! Because Who Wouldn't Want To Carry A Toilet Around? Share icon Review: "We just moved to a state that has almost no public bathrooms near playgrounds. We have these foldable potties in each car/stroller in case our newly trained boy needs to go number 2. They set up within 15seconds and are sturdy enough to withhold one big use. We opened one to make sure we know how to set it up, but it is self-explanatory. We have not yet needed it, but they have given us peace of mind. Once we run low, we will re-order. Excellent product to have with a toddler." - misspool

#30 Little Majesties, Thine Chariot Awaits, Featuring Car Foot Rest For Toddlers . Even When It's Child's Play, Comfort Is King! Share icon Review: "Best purchase ever for my long legged 5 year old. We had a 12 hour road trip and I needed something for her feet so her legs wouldn't get numb for a long car ride. This was super easy to install, it held up great, user friendly, my daughter loved having support under her feet. Definitely purchasing another for my 3 year old." - BONE Quiroz

#31 Double Trouble Or Twice The Fun, Check Out Duo Portable Chair For Kids. Even 'Park'ing Space Is A Sibling Issue Now Share icon Review: "This is definitely the coolest camper chairs for kids. We have a 3.5 and 8.5 year old and for the most part they can sit next to each other without any issues, this has a place for their water bottles too. When we go to the car shows, park or lake, this has come in so handy. It pack down nicely just like our adult camper chairs. And the sun shade is a great feature." - Parker-Moore and Family

#32 The Royal Treatment: A Headband For Hassle-Free Diaper Changes Share icon Review: "Grandson loves playing with Octi ! Magic fingers fun to put in mouth. Keeps him occupied and remaining forward while being able to change his diaper /clothing’s without squirming! Great invention ! He loves it and I love it !" - Dawn

#33 Diaper Duty Or Nap Time? Let The Coin Decide Share icon Review: "This decision coin is a really cute idea for new parents. The coin is a nice solid gold toned piece with crisp imprinting. The designs are large enough to read even with blurry just awakened eyes. Weighty enough to flip effectively. A cute little item to insert in a welcome baby card or gift. Using this coin could prevent squabbles!" - Susan C.