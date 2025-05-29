To help others recognize the signs of infidelity, people in this thread shared the clues in their relationships that led them to find out their loved one had cheated. Scroll down to find them below, and keep in mind that none of them are for certain, as every relationship is different.

It’s an awful feeling finding out your partner has cheated. However, something that’s arguably worse is living blissfully unaware that your significant other is having an affair. Many would rather know the truth than remain in the dark about it, but spotting the signs of infidelity is never easy, as unfaithful partners usually do a good job of hiding it.

#1 Came home and the toilet seat was up. There is a 0.00% chance that she put it up.



Reminds me of when Shakira knew her husband was cheating because someone was eating her jam that he and her kids don’t like.

#2 I saw Tinder on her phone.



Thought she was using it to find friends. 💀.



Same, especially since my ex had it set to "only men". Turned out he was bi and a POS.

#3 When she got pregnant. I biologically CAN'T get any woman pregnant. Literally, can-not. But she got pregnant and I somehow lied to myself about it.

#4 When they're suddenly defensive / shady about their phone when they never were before.

#5 He said goodbye to his “mother” and called her sweetie. When I asked if he called his mother sweetie he said yes. I later found out it was his ex. I didn’t know about her and she didn’t know about me. She kicked him to the curb.

#6 Different panties before and after work.



My ex wife always ended up wearing sexy thongs when going over a specific friends house. It took a long time for me to catch on, but at some point she casually mentioned that her "abusive controlling ex" would make her wear thongs anytime they were together. So i started to notice, but she would play it off as those were the last clean underwear she had.

It turned out that she was indeed with that guy for years.

#7 He was mean, to me only.



I thought he was working too hard, and bent over backwards to make his life easier. I just suffered it for a bit, then finally called him out on it, with a "the way you are acting toward me is not in character for you, and I want to know what's going on." He broke and spilled all the damned tea, grateful to finally not be living a lie, and transferred all that pain right into me. MF. He'd been cheating for at least 8 mos with randos off the internet, then found one he "loved" and was making plans for a future without me.

#8 Bizarrely accusing me of cheating with no reason, evidence, or provocation.

#9 There were many red flags.



The biggest one was when in all the years we were married, she never initiated s*x, except one time. And one month later, she’s pregnant.

#10 Their phone became a fortress always face down, showering with it, or reacting defensively to casual questions like "Who's that?" with "Why are you obsessed?".

#11 Found starburst candy wrappers in the bathroom trash. He doesn’t eat candy. And I had been away for a week.

#12 He was cheating with the neighbour and she had little kids, both under five. We never really did anything with their kids so we didn’t know them. One day out of seemingly nowhere, these two kids, both under five ran across their yard, across the street and up our driveway to hug him, all while calling his name. Kids don’t do this to strangers. Clearly, he’d been spending a ton of time over there with her and befriending the kids.



Similar thing. Our kids were in elementary and attended an after school club. At the end of the year, a church in town hosted a big ice cream party for all the kids in the clubs from the different elementary schools. This 7ish looking girl comes right up to my husband, "Hi Husbandname!," while giving me the side-eye and a confused look of who are you? He tried so hard to gaslight me about whose kid this was, but for fuck's sake we both know all the same people, and I know that ain't their kid.

#13 Not allowing posts of the two of us on social media.

#14 Maybe not a "definitely cheating" sign but a BIG red flag I saw and ignored.





My anti-Facebook husband suddenly on Facebook or Facebook Marketplace constantly and I mean constantly while at home with me.

He hated the concept of Facebook ...but suddenly had his phone in his hand and using Social Media.

HMMM.🧐.

#15 She would only shave when she wanted to have s*x. One day I noticed that she had shaved and I got excited and just casually mentioned something about it thinking that she must planning to get intimate later. She got really weird when I mentioned it like I wasn’t supposed to notice. It turns out it wasn’t for me. I should’ve realized after she had already been acting weird in general and it was just a few days later that she very unexpectedly told that she wanted to separate. Then I kind of figured it out. She swore that she never cheated on me and that’s why she wanted to break up first, but she definitely lied about a lot of things towards the end that I later found out about. I ignored everything because I couldn’t possibly imagine that she would do anything like that to me.

#16 He got a text from his “dad” in the car and when I went to play it (newer car) he snapped. He snapped. Told me to never do that. I ignored it.

#17 Not me but my grandfather's girlfriend was talking about Life360 to some friends and said “I think Life360 doesn’t work that well because it keeps showing [my grandfather] at his ex-girlfriend's house and we can’t figure out why.”



He’s a POS and his girlfriend deserves better.

#18 He would take the dogs on walks after work or dinner, not getting home until 10-11pm. Turns out she lived in our complex, so he was meeting her everytime. I truly thought he was just out rollerblading / walking the dogs because he had done this a lot. I didn’t get suspicious until I went out to the dog park one evening to let him know dinner was ready, only to see he wasn’t there at all. That’s when I realized something was wrong. I caught him with her a few nights after that.

#19 Being called by her name, which is slightly similar to my name but clearly not my name.

#20 Suddenly going out a lot more frequently with her "family”, or “co workers” or “friends”.

#21 There were scratches, finger width apart, in a very specific position on his back. My ex made some excuse, and I believed it. 🤦‍♀️ I also stayed after finding out. 🤦‍♀️.

#22 My brother described what his partner did when she was sexually aroused. I said my wife did that, too.



Yup, he was doing my wife and bragging to me about it.

#23 Taking a shower BEFORE going to the gym.

#24 My child was suddenly best friends with a kid in his class, then that kid's dad was suddenly filing for divorce.

#25 One of them got mono. The other one didn't. Guess which one was cheating.

#26 When she changed her phone password every week and said it was for ‘security reasons.’ Girl, who’s trying to hack you? The FBI? Or just your conscience?



"Security" was one of the excuses I was given for constantly changing passwords on personal devices not used for work. Other lame excuses that eventually tipped me off included "battery life" for why he always hit the screensaver on his laptop when I walked in the door and "no signal" when he couldn't be reached in places where there most definitely was a signal. Lame excuses that would never fly with anyone other than a trusting partner or a small child are a big red flag.

#27 He kept taking money out of the bank and never had money for even simple things like his commute.



I suggested we start tracking our spending together and turn it into a game, and he balked. No wonder! I was so naive.

#28 Buying Rogaine in bulk, whitening teeth, dressing nicer for work. Started to exercise more. Our s*x pattern started to change. He wanted s*x daily, instead of our on day on, one day off routine we’ve had for 10 years. I remember telling him, wow it’s like we’re newlyweds again. But little did I know it was because he was just so turned on all the time. (I suspect he was thinking of her).



Making anything and everything into a big deal to argue, and give silent treatment for days on end.



At the end, placing a pillow between us in bed. He was being loyal to her, while married to me.

#29 Every time it has happened to me, there's been a sudden, noticeable distance almost like a switch flipped. Communication would drop off completely for long stretches, and I could just feel I wasn’t being respected or prioritized anymore.



It’s not just the silence...it’s how you start to feel minimized, like your presence doesn't matter. It hits your dignity hard.

#30 I was reading, on the couch in our living room, bare feet up on our coffee table. My ex was walking past, stopped, looked at my feet with thinly disguised disgust and asked me what size my feet were? I said “seven and a half— why?” He rolled his eyes and walked off.



In retrospect, all these little “death by a thousand cuts” implied and/or explicit criticisms of my various physical attributes (most of which were out of my control, ie breast size, waist to hip ratio, length of my legs, size of my feet) should have been recognized by me for what they were: signs that I was being compared to other women. And always, always falling short in his eyes. For most of our marriage, I was a very average size 12. For him, to stop the complaining about my a*s, I got down to a size two. 5’4”, 102 lbs. It wasn’t enough. I was still not good enough. And I was so beaten down, I genuinely thought there must have been a widespread change in women’s clothing sizes, because I was simultaneously being told I was fat but was unable to find women’s clothing small enough to fit me, and there was no way I was an ACTUAL size two.



Thankfully, we’ve been divorced for decades now, and I am happily married to someone who likes me as well as loves me. We’ve been married for over 20 years now and I still get so much joy in being with someone who genuinely likes spending time with me.



My advice to women everywhere is to pay attention if you’re with someone who consistently lets you know the myriad ways you are insufficient. Who constantly moves the goalposts so you can never meet the shifting standards and the problems in the relationship will always be your fault. If you are with someone like this, you can do better.

#31 Didn’t come home one night. Didnt even answer his phone until noon the next day— I literally thought he had died. I bought his excuse that he had “fallen asleep on a friend's couch” (he had never ever done that before) and I’m still kicking myself for not calling that relationship then and there.

#32 Constantly asking where I was and accusing me of cheating lol. I worked 12+ hour shifts at a remote oil plant. When the f**k was I getting time to get some d**k on the side? I had to strategically plan grocery shops.

#33 Talking about one specific coworker all the time: so and so this, so and so that, me and so and so… etc etc etc.

#34 Protective of her phone, always on do not disturb when we’re together to hide notifications, brings her phone to the bathroom (even to just wash her hands), communicating less, getting very angry when I confront her even about the smallest of things (very defensive), not posting anything about me on social media, posting thirst traps. Ignored all of that because I was stupid and naive.

#35 Not me but my bestie found a bra under her boyfriend’s bed. He claimed it was his roommate’s girlfriend, who we knew, and did not wear this size bra. They got engaged. And then she got an anonymous email after she went out of town that said “while the cat’s away the mice will play, (fiancé’s name) is unfaithful.” He blamed that on her little sister being jealous of her getting married first. Little sister denied being jealous and creating a fake email and sending it. She still married him and they’re still going strong with three kids 15 years later. Sometimes ignorance is bliss I guess?

#36 Woke up at 2am to turn off the bedroom light which was controlled with an app. Used her phone cause mine was too far away and I saw a Tinder notification.



Couldn't believe she still had the app after we had been together for many many months at this point. In a sleepy haste I woke her up d**n near crying, asking wtf was going on, and she explained she was only using it casually to meet new people and make friends. That is most definitely not what she was doing, I only connected the dots about 4-6 months after we broke up when she waltzed into my place of work(tech repair shop) with her new guy and tried to start some s**t.



Thank God I had an employee who covered for me when they came back and checked them out so I didn't have to deal with that b******t.

#37 I came home and she was skyping with someone while wearing soccer jersey from a very niche Peruvian team. Not a popular team by any means, and in all our 4ys together she never showed any interest in this sport. I decided to ignore it because we were going through very rough times and I wanted to go back to our old relationship.



Some time later I connected the dots finding out that her current husband used to play for that soccer team.

#38 Started going to the gym all the time but never took a gym bag and always did her makeup and took a shower before and after.



She was very manipulative and controlling, didn't think I could question or challenge her.



Still I learnt a lot from it that's helped me have healthier relationships since.

#39 All I have learned over the years is if they dye their hair & put on cologne @ a new job, and they haven’t for 10 yrs, I’m asking who is she.

#40 I smelled perfume.

#41 10:30 p.m. - I need to check in on my grandparents...

#42 It was during the beginning of Covid, he was from Newfoundland Canada (we were in NB at the time). When everything started locking down, he got antsy and pissed off and kept saying “they won’t let us go anywhere”. Dude didn’t even have a license let alone a car, so finally I asked “where would you even want to go?” He got quiet and said “well…I guess nowhere”.



Flash forward a couple weeks and he broke up with me over facebook messenger before flying back to Newfoundland to get engaged to the girl he was cheating on me with LOL.

#43 "I want an open marriage"



(Left me for AP six weeks later).

#44 Only wanted to hang out at night, didn’t want pictures or me to tell anyone because “privacy”, and the biggest red flag- when we went on dates, they were extremely out of town and far away. Like for example, our first date we went to the movies, at a theater 1 hr and 45 mins away instead of the one literally in our town. I thought he was trying to impress me 💀.

#45 Being told by close friends and even mutual friends. I didn't believe it because literally the only time she left the house was to go to school, go to work, or it was with me. I ignored it saying it was impossible, she doesn't have the time or opportunity. Finally believed it after people that didn't like me that much told me how she'd brag about cheating on me.

Years later I ran into her and asked her about it. She told me she hid the fact that she was bisexual, and after I left her house at night she would sleep with her pregnant best friend; but that it was OK because it's not cheating if it's with a girl.

So glad I dodged that toxic bullet.

#46 I went on an overnight trip and when I came home the bed was still made exactly how I had left it.

#47 Went to her apt. I lifted up the seat to pee, noticed a couple pee drops on top of the rim of the bowl. “Oh wow,” I thought, “I didn’t realize women get pee there sitting on the seat.”



They don’t.

#48 Lingerie in dirty clothes hamper - when clearly we hadn’t used them recently….

#49 Not happened to me personally but my older brother married a b***h who would disappear to "her friends" house every time extended family would visit and was just an unpleasant person in general. Married for ten years and raised three children together. Turns out she was cheating with my brother's best friend and he didn't want to believe it when the signs were there. It almost k**led him when the truth came out but he wanted to be alive and there for his kids.



He's doing much better now and marrying someone who actually cares about him.

#50 Protective af of phone, sleeping with it directly under his pillow and keeping his hand on it or near it throughout the entire night.



Was meaner to me and more dismissive, but also randomly overly nice out of nowhere sometimes. Maybe when he felt just a little bad for whatever he just did behind my back.



Looking at me in the corner of his eye to see if I can see what’s going on in his phone.



He also used to stream and I would literally watch his 2+hr stream the next morning to see if I could see what he was doing on his phone. I could literally see him actively deleting chats/messages then he would tell me how crazy I was the next morning when I brought it up.



After bringing up the fact that he was on camera doing that s**t, he started angling his screen away from the camera so I couldn’t see anymore.

#51 Hiding their phone, taking it to the bathroom, messaging constantly but when you ask who it’s ’ no-one you know / work colleagues.’



Starting to emotionally distance themselves from you, spending less time as a couple, stoping talking about feelings / things that matter



Going out for lunch, breakfast or drinks with other girls who are ‘just friends’ but never inviting you, or planning the activities when they know you are busy.

#52 Ex gf of mine went to an anime convention with a bunch of mutual friends over a weekend, I figured if she was going as part of a big group I didnt have to worry about it, and I f****n hated the anime she was into (the little girl anime, whatever the proper term for it is, the relationship manga and shows about being awkward teenagers in love that was so f****n dumb to me but whatever) so I didnt go.





Well turns out our mutual friends were much more her friends than my friend because of course she was shoving molly in her face and raw dogging randos the whole time, but I never got wind of any of that from her or them.





Anyway while she was down there one of the peeps that was feeding her molly and violating her every orifice, well they must have had a deeper connection because I guess they stayed in touch. A month or so later her and those mutual friends planned another overnight trip to "hang out and watch anime" and of course since she was always bringing friends along I assumed it was legit but I didnt know the friends (my friends as well as her friends) were all scumbags that were totally cool with her f*****g around on the sap she had back home paying her f****n rent and keeping it on the dl.





This happened a couple more times and again, thinking nothing of it, and also you know, trying not to be the "typical possessive patriarchal male" I gave her the benefit of the doubt, but it was getting to be a bit much, but still, didnt want to be the a*****e jealous boyfriend so let it go...until I woke up and caught her talking quietly to dude in the middle of the night on our land line sitting in a closet. It was obviously not a platonic conversation.





I confronted her, she came clean, tears were shed on both sides, but that was pretty much that.





Honestly, her betrayal was obviously terrible, but the fact that all those mutual "friends" also didnt feel the need to give me a heads up, even anonymously, really was just as bad if not worse. These are people I'd let crash in our place anytime, eat our food, I'd given rides to, picked up at the bar when they were whitegirl wasted. Goes to show that I wasn't just my ex's sap, but the whole f****n friend group's sap.





This was many years ago now so im well over it, but out of all the heartache I suffered navigating through relationships in college and after graduation, that was definitely the worst.

#53 I was in a relationship that had kind of run its course and we were clearly heading in different directions. At one point I told several of our mutual friends "she'd either never cheat on me or she's already doing it and I'm oblivious". They got REAL quiet.

#54 Yall want to know how dumb I was in my 20s.. ok



1. He had Tinder on his phone, would say “I just need to know you’re the best out there look at these girls they're trash”



2. I would sleep over at his house, he would go out “to hang out with his friends” while I stayed back just hung out watching tv 💀 *and he would take my car*



3. Girls would call my phone and tell me to leave their boyfriend alone.



🙄🙄 yeah it was fun being just really young and dumb.

#55 Abruptly started being cold with me, didn’t want to text or FaceTime like we normally do. I blamed myself because I was having some mental health struggles. He was already on a dating app for a couple of weeks before taking another woman on a date then dumping me later that night.

#56 In college she would go out when I was studying, I would get calls and hang ups, but only when I was home. No noise in the background, she was supposed to be "out", she was "in."

#57 We were dating for a few months and out of the blue she was suddenly skipping seeing me for a couple of evenings to see her former boss. Allegedly to get back to her old job they had to 'negotiate contract details' over a glass of wine and an expensive dinner. Multiple days in a row. When I inquired further she just shrugged it off saying that the negotiations were very tough and and that negotiations like these typically take a couple of days. What an absolute buffoon I was to believe this story.



A week or so later I was at hers doing stuff in another room and overheard her thinking I left the house and talking to her best friend on the phone telling her about the sexual pleasures she experienced and that her boss 'still had it'. I immediately left the house and came back only once to pick up my stuff and say my goodbyes.

#58 My phone died so I asked to use his to order food and he blurts “I deleted all my texts awhile ago so don’t be suspicious there’s nothing there.”



Like I wasn’t at all but now….

#59 Deflecting. He accused me of everything under the sun, when I gave him zero reason to suspect I was guilty of any of it.



It was all him.

#60 I noticed that the tube of contraceptive gel she used with her diaphragm was always emptier than the last time she had used it with me.

#61 Intimacy abruptly stopped. Not as nice or tender to me, abrasive and cold. Distant and removed. I hate that I didn’t see it then, but it’s all clear from standing so far away from it now.

#62 Saying she was going to "after parties" when the bar closed. In 2 1/2 years of dating she never did this did it twice in a week, I accused her of cheating and she broke up with me.



Started posting pictures of new guy two weeks after we broke up, the last photo she sent me was from the bar and the new guy was in the background.

#63 When I came home after a particularly long deployment and she had “redecorated” the apartment. Any trace that I lived there (it was technically MY apartment she’d moved into) was erased.

#64 So many things I missed because she hid them within reasonable other life events.





Enrolls in grad school with evening classes, then isn't home regularly because she is in class or "studying." The only thing she was studying was her coworkers, and yeah, that's plural on purpose.





Participates in a public speaking group at work that is traveling out of town, sends pics from event with all of her group members, ends up f*****g one of them in the hotel the same night.

#65 If they are constantly bashing a certain person. This has been something that has occurred in my last 2 relationships.

#66 She hated taking kids to sports practice 5 minutes away, but wanted to take 1 to summer baseball clinics an hour away. The guy running the clinic was a coworker.

#67 The girl at work who is "so annoying".

#68 - password change

- stopped talking about our future together at some point.

#69 He was always "too tired" for intimacy. He had no job. I worked three and walked everywhere. He started gaslighting me that I had gotten too fat and that it made him think of his mother. It turns out he was using the laptop I bought him to have multiple online affairs with barely-legal women in the nearby states. It still took me like 3 years to kick him out because I was an idiot. He now says I ruined his life because it all went to hell for him the day I kicked him out. Screw you, Aaron.

#70 My ex cheated on me multiple times, but I only found out after we had broken up. Two red flags I can now see in hindsight:



1) Suddenly getting very cold towards me, and then getting super warm and love-bomby. After I found out about the cheating and matched up the timelines, I realized that when he was cold, it was because he was actively cheating on me and then he had gotten cold when the other girl found out about me and broke things off.



2) One night, he was coming home super late, and told me he was at the office having take out with coworkers after completing a big project. I offered to Uber him home because I had our car but I was too tired to pick him up. He immedialty started freaking out and texting me NOT to order an Uber to his office. He even called me to make sure I hadn't ordered one.



I later realized it was because he was at another woman's house, and didn't want me to realize when the Uber inevitably went to the wrong location.

#71 "Hes like a brother to me, you dont need to worry about him" (the guy she met at a bar with her SINGLE friends).

#72 He told me there were condoms missing from the box because he “gave them to his sister”.

#73 Did not text me for 7 days while he was on a boys trip to Europe.

#74 Oh man, I totally ignored the signs with my ex. The biggest one? They suddenly started going to the gym at weirdly specific times — like, always exactly 7:30 to 9:15 PM, four days a week. And if I asked to join? "Oh, no, babe, it’s my me time." Meanwhile, their fitness progress was… suspiciously slow.



But the real kicker? They got super protective of their phone — started keeping it face-down, taking it into the shower (who does that?!), and once literally snatched it out of my hands when I went to check the time. My gut was screaming, but I convinced myself, "Nah, they’re just private."



Spoiler: They were not just private.

#75 We lived together and had been together a few years at this point. He wasn't home, and I needed to use his pc to print a document. It was password protected, but i guessed it easily because all his passwords were his name and his favourite number. I printed what I needed and turned the computer off.

He must have worked out somehow that I'd used his computer because when he went to work the next day, he took his f*****g keyboard and mouse with him 😅.

#76 Snapchat score going up, but not receiving an amount of messages from him proportionate to his score’s increase.



Projecting about me cheating. I don’t have it in me, but he was all of a sudden telling me he wouldn’t be surprised or angry if I cheated on him. I chalked it up to insecurity.



Less and less and less time for me.

#77 Found a bil for catfood and flowers. We didn't own a cat, and I received no flowers.

#78 1. Not looking at you in the eye when they used to. Which can show that they’re hiding something.

2. Pay attention to the way they look at you the first time they see you after a short break: especially how it changes over time. If it goes from a bright smile to looking sideways and annoyed, that’s a good sign that they’re looking for a way out.

#79 I saw a text pop in from his ex on Snapchat. She and he ran in the same friend group & with how negatively he spoke about her & their past relationship, I never suspected anything.



I find out about 6mo after I dumped him for other stuff, that he was texting his ex behind my back, sending nudes & telling her all about the dreams he was having of her. Apparently he was doing this for 2yr of our 3.5yr relationship.



He & his ex were VERY messy & from everyone's account, his ex was the unstable one that brought the relationship to a halt. So I never thought he'd ever hit her up honestly. All his friends hated his ex, they were relieved when we got together because frankly, I'm a stable & level headed person. After finding out, I ended up telling a ton of our friends about his activities behind my back, which of course pissed a lot of them off. I got reactions that ranged from "He would go back to HER? After what she did?" To "You deserve better than him, anyways."



I later find out he was fired from the job I got him (I work in Staffing) and had to take a job doing construction (something he never wanted) and he gained about 30lbs after we separated, when his body image was already very poor when we parted. This would explain why he hadn't posted any pics of himself since we split. I never wished ill of him, but in my nearly 30yr, you learn quickly to step out of karma's way & let her do her job how she sees fit.

#80 Less time for you. Not a priority anymore.

#81 Drunk break up messages at night followed by teary calls claiming she didn't mean it/was drink/was only joking/insert other b******t here the next morning.



Ah uni relationships! Biggest regret was passing up the chance to get with a girl I'd fancied for ages because I wouldn't cheat despite it all!

#82 Hanging out with somebody because she was "lonely" who just happened to be of the opposite s*x.

#83 She was his booth babe for his race car every weekend at the track, I tried to not be jealous and then one weekend she called me and says she is gonna be with Jerry the racecar driver oh well s**t happens I guess.

#84 He talked s**t to me, acted crazy. broke up with me out of nowhere and said i “had so much love to give that i should give it to someone else” then with no provocation said “theres nobody else btw” days before this he was talking about how he was going to be better to me. also talked about his ex so much, shouldve known but was my first boyfriend.

#85 My ex insisted on going to her friend's wedding solo.

