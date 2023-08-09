Thanks to photography, people can freeze beautiful moments in time; and some excel at the task. However, there’s always room for improvement, so even the best of shots can sometimes benefit from some constructive criticism. And that’s what the ‘I Took a Picture’ (ITAP) subreddit is for.

The community, comprising over 5 million members, is dedicated to photography techniques and styles. It encourages redditors to post their work and ask for critique or browse the submissions and learn how photography techniques are achieved. Today we invite you to browse the submissions simply to marvel at their captivating beauty. Scroll down to find some of the best shots shared on the subreddit and see what beautiful moments people managed to freeze in time.

#1

Itap Of A Boat In Fog

Itap Of A Boat In Fog

_Albin_ Report

#2

ITAP Of My Cats Watching A Sunset

ITAP Of My Cats Watching A Sunset

scarletheavens1 Report

#3

ITAP Of A Man Painting Shoes On A Rome Street

ITAP Of A Man Painting Shoes On A Rome Street

onewaymonkey Report

Jo Jones
Jo Jones
2023s Renaissance . Wow!!!!!!!

#4

ITAP Of The Snow In Kyoto This Evening

ITAP Of The Snow In Kyoto This Evening

mardmanimal Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
I don't like winter, but take me there...now!

#5

ITAP Of A Girl Wearing Silk In An Above Ground Swimming Pool

ITAP Of A Girl Wearing Silk In An Above Ground Swimming Pool

reddit.com Report

#6

ITAP Of The Empire State Building Reflected In An Oily Puddle

ITAP Of The Empire State Building Reflected In An Oily Puddle

olyhawk Report

Marika
Marika
Wow, that's cool, looks like a painting!

#7

ITAP Of A Street In Versailles

ITAP Of A Street In Versailles

ronneldavis Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The line of the trees and the road is so tight and straight, it looks like two different images!

#8

ITAP Of Some Snaky Steps

ITAP Of Some Snaky Steps

cat_prata Report

#9

ITAP Of A Morning Foggy Tea Hill

ITAP Of A Morning Foggy Tea Hill

Kevin_Nguyen1981 Report

Zephyr
Zephyr
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Panda village you mean

#10

ITAP Of My Cat In Tollymore Forest

ITAP Of My Cat In Tollymore Forest

irish_adventure_cat Report

#11

ITAP Of Some Reeds In Morning Light

ITAP Of Some Reeds In Morning Light

PhotoMatt28 Report

#12

Itap Of Fog Over Toronto

Itap Of Fog Over Toronto

alexandormitch Report

#13

ITAP Of A Dog Named Louie

ITAP Of A Dog Named Louie

Wholesale_Grapefruit Report

#14

ITAP Of A Windmill

ITAP Of A Windmill

TQairstrike Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If that's not the Netherlands...

#15

ITAP Of Rawson Lake

ITAP Of Rawson Lake

Bat2121 Report

#16

ITAP Of A Tree

ITAP Of A Tree

Davidzzr1999 Report

#17

ITAP Of Me Holding My Glasses

ITAP Of Me Holding My Glasses

WorldWideAperture Report

#18

ITAP Of Myself In The Old Polish Village

ITAP Of Myself In The Old Polish Village

erinthul Report

Shiroi Tsuki
Shiroi Tsuki
She reminds me of Morticia Addams

#19

ITAP Of My Sister With Cherry Blossoms

ITAP Of My Sister With Cherry Blossoms

Konmaru-Doma Report

#20

ITAP Of A Spiders Web At Night

ITAP Of A Spiders Web At Night

alexandormitch Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks as if the image is mirrored? If you look at one strip of flies and you compare it to the strip across from it, it's exactly the same.

#21

ITAP Of Some LEGO Sets

ITAP Of Some LEGO Sets

huehughes Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lego joined the Dark Side

#22

ITAP Of A Blue Tit In Flight

ITAP Of A Blue Tit In Flight

langshot Report

#23

ITAP Of My Dog And Her Camo Suit

ITAP Of My Dog And Her Camo Suit

vildrik Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
Dalmatian dressing up as a dalmatian....love it! Look at those little wellies!

#24

ITAP Of My Cat

ITAP Of My Cat

Wolfz1986 Report

#25

ITAP Of A Hawaiian Sunset

ITAP Of A Hawaiian Sunset

pannyst4s Report

#26

ITAP Of An American Saltwater Crocodile

ITAP Of An American Saltwater Crocodile

Itsfinmatt Report

#27

ITAP Of A Great Grey Owl

ITAP Of A Great Grey Owl

reddit.com Report

#28

ITAP Of The Tree Of Life

ITAP Of The Tree Of Life

squarederic Report

#29

ITAP Of A Climber The Moment She Lost Balance

ITAP Of A Climber The Moment She Lost Balance

theobenjamin_photo Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She's just hanging in the moment, very casual.

#30

ITAP Of Some Clouds

ITAP Of Some Clouds

CrookeJerkyJockey Report

#31

ITAP Of The Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle

ITAP Of The Taj Mahal From An Alternate Angle

Unique_Depth9902 Report

#32

ITAP Of My Girlfriends Dog And A Rainbow

ITAP Of My Girlfriends Dog And A Rainbow

Ikkosaw Report

Marika
Marika
That's the best thing to find at the end of a rainbow! :)

#33

ITAP Of A Barn

ITAP Of A Barn

itk_jpeg Report

#34

ITAP Of A Glitter-Coated Waterdrop Sitting On A Feather

ITAP Of A Glitter-Coated Waterdrop Sitting On A Feather

davidgrayPhotography Report

#35

ITAP Of A Traffic Light

ITAP Of A Traffic Light

pa_instaking Report

Marika
Marika
Community Member
51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay, wow, without the title I would have a hard time guessing what I'm looking at. Fascinating perspective!

#36

ITAP Of My Friend On Her Birthday

ITAP Of My Friend On Her Birthday

rabbitsanalogue Report

#37

ITAP Of My Local Church At Night

ITAP Of My Local Church At Night

lileur Report

#38

ITAP Of A Sunflower

ITAP Of A Sunflower

Hillbillie77 Report

Caroline Kimber
Caroline Kimber
This makes me feel really uneasy.

#39

ITAP Of My Dad Welding

ITAP Of My Dad Welding

DJ-Scully Report

#40

ITAP Stourhead In Its Autumn Colours

ITAP Stourhead In Its Autumn Colours

Chippyrog Report

#41

ITAP Of A Turtle In A Clear Lake

ITAP Of A Turtle In A Clear Lake

Plasmazine Report

#42

ITAP Of The Empire State Building

ITAP Of The Empire State Building

TalentBurke Report

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Each and every photo's are all gems.

#43

ITAP Inside A Steinway Grand Piano

ITAP Inside A Steinway Grand Piano

CharlesBrooks Report

#44

ITAP Of An Open Convenience Store In Buffalo, NY During A Blizzard

ITAP Of An Open Convenience Store In Buffalo, NY During A Blizzard

CasualAction Report

#45

ITAP Of My Daughter Sneaking Snacks

ITAP Of My Daughter Sneaking Snacks

submissionsignals Report

#46

ITAP Of A Deer In A Field Of Flax

ITAP Of A Deer In A Field Of Flax

sambinding Report

#47

ITAP Of The Alabama Hills In California

ITAP Of The Alabama Hills In California

cookdog1117 Report

#48

ITAP Of An Action Figure And Tried To Make It Look Real

ITAP Of An Action Figure And Tried To Make It Look Real

theycallmeingot Report

#49

ITAP Of A Snowflake That Fell Onto My Backpack

ITAP Of A Snowflake That Fell Onto My Backpack

Calmaar Report

#50

ITAP Of A Skateboarder

ITAP Of A Skateboarder

Fishhook007 Report

#51

ITAP Of My Friend In Front Of A Neon Sign

ITAP Of My Friend In Front Of A Neon Sign

nickbasra Report

#52

ITAP Of A Puddle In Bologna

ITAP Of A Puddle In Bologna

far_iconic_feel Report

jTown608
jTown608
That city sounds delicious. Now we need a puddle in turkey.

#53

ITAP Of The Most Beautiful Mountain

ITAP Of The Most Beautiful Mountain

Kotokhira Report

#54

ITAP Of The Toronto Skyline 16 Times

ITAP Of The Toronto Skyline 16 Times

dereksutton Report

#55

ITAP Of Positano, Italy

ITAP Of Positano, Italy

high-vibrations Report

#56

ITAP Of A Lampposts In Love On A Bench In Turin (Italy)

ITAP Of A Lampposts In Love On A Bench In Turin (Italy)

Mick_Tz Report

#57

ITAP Of A Staircase

ITAP Of A Staircase

Racemepls Report

#58

ITAP Of My Dog In The Snow

ITAP Of My Dog In The Snow

Nemesis-_ Report

#59

ITAP Of 3 Birds

ITAP Of 3 Birds

NiceLeatherPants Report

#60

ITAP 15 Minutes Worth Of Fireworks At Midnight

ITAP 15 Minutes Worth Of Fireworks At Midnight

Marineray Report

#61

ITAP Of My New Bass Guitar

ITAP Of My New Bass Guitar

thrndbck Report

#62

ITAP Of A Street

ITAP Of A Street

laurenaustralia Report

#63

ITAP Of Banff Town In Christmas Season

ITAP Of Banff Town In Christmas Season

Stunning_Spare Report

#64

ITAP Of A Wavy Building And A Bird

ITAP Of A Wavy Building And A Bird

FunnyFalcon69 Report

#65

ITAP Of New Mexico Petroglyphs

ITAP Of New Mexico Petroglyphs

reddit.com Report

#66

ITAP Of Downtown Vancouver’s Skyline From The Passenger Seat Of An Airplane

ITAP Of Downtown Vancouver's Skyline From The Passenger Seat Of An Airplane

Koblootski Report

#67

ITAP Of My Wife And Newborn Son

ITAP Of My Wife And Newborn Son

asgpta Report

#68

ITAP Of A Building Mostly In Shadow

ITAP Of A Building Mostly In Shadow

Party-Belt-3624 Report

August West
August West
Community Member
