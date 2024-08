ADVERTISEMENT

Would you like a cozy little place to read books for hours? The inhabitants of a small village in the Pelhřimov district of the Czech Republic are lucky to have just such a place. The Neighborhood Library, or Sousedská knihovna in Czech, is a spot where everyone can borrow and exchange books and, most amazingly, stay there to read them.

While little libraries in public places are common in the Czech Republic, this one takes book exchange to a completely different level. Unlike other similar locations, it’s not just a box or a few shelves but a whole building equipped with everything a bookworm might need. The cozy little house is furnished with a table, a chair, and, of course, bookshelves full of books. Moreover, decorations enhance the experience, making the time spent there even more enjoyable. It’s also worth mentioning the beauty of the interior—furniture is tastefully painted and adorned with some ornaments. All this together turns the little library into a truly cozy place where you could spend hours. The only downside is that it’s located near the bus stop—who knows how many people have missed their bus, unable to leave such an amazing place?

Did you like this place?

More info: stepoffthebeatentrack.com

