Pitta is a talented Korean tattoo artist who has made a name for himself by creating unique tattoos inspired by traditional Korean aesthetics. With a background steeped in Buddhist art, he has managed to bring his vision to life, attracting hundreds of clients from around the world each year who are drawn to his signature style and approach to the art form.

Pitta's tattoos are not simply replicas of traditional Korean art, but rather, they are adaptations that incorporate his own creative touch, as well as some contemporary elements and sometimes references to iconic artworks by old masters like Picasso, Magritte and more.

Pitta creates tattoos that are both beautiful and meaningful, capturing the essence of Korean culture for his clients to cherish for a lifetime. Scroll down to see the impressive works!

