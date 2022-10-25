Hello, I am Bert Musketon and I am a visual artist based in Belgium. I love awkward stuff or situations, so I came up with the concept of Awkward Flyers. I try to communicate a random joke in one image. I put in a lot of time and effort, to be honest. Coming up with ideas, printing the flyer, going out, and pasting them on the streets. But, it's super fun!

A few months ago, I shared part 1 of this post. Here is the long-awaited part 2 of Awkward Flyer.

#1

Bert Musketon
Buren
28 minutes ago

During covid time, we fart to cover cough sound

#2

Bert Musketon
#3

Bert Musketon
#4

Bert Musketon
Papa Het
3 minutes ago

My brain had an error just looking at this

#5

Bert Musketon
#6

Bert Musketon
#7

Bert Musketon
#8

Bert Musketon
#9

Bert Musketon
#10

Bert Musketon
Buren
27 minutes ago

Delicious

#11

Bert Musketon
Papa Het
1 minute ago

It's so accurate 😭

#12

Bert Musketon
Papa Het
1 minute ago

Pfft.... Definitely not me or anything

#13

Bert Musketon
Buren
27 minutes ago

It works more than half a time.

#14

Bert Musketon
#15

Bert Musketon
#16

Bert Musketon
#17

Bert Musketon
#18

Bert Musketon
#19

Bert Musketon
#20

Bert Musketon
#21

Bert Musketon
#22

Bert Musketon
#23

Bert Musketon
#24

Bert Musketon
#25

Bert Musketon
