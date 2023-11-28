ADVERTISEMENT

Pictures and videos of cats and their funny antics have been circulating the internet since its inception. For most of us, it's merely another form of entertainment, while for others, it's an endless source of new ideas.

Tactooncat is an illustrator from Indonesia who recreates already hilarious cat pictures to make even funnier cartoons. Nowadays, this artist also redraws funny videos as well. In a recent interview with Bored Panda, the creator expressed that they would like for their audience to "enjoy Tactooncat art as a feeling of happiness that can make them laugh".

So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these cartoony drawings of cats that are already loved by over 248K people on Instagram and read the full interview with the artist below.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com