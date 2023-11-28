67 Of The Funniest Internet-Famous Cat Pics Get Illustrated By Tactooncat (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Pictures and videos of cats and their funny antics have been circulating the internet since its inception. For most of us, it's merely another form of entertainment, while for others, it's an endless source of new ideas.
Tactooncat is an illustrator from Indonesia who recreates already hilarious cat pictures to make even funnier cartoons. Nowadays, this artist also redraws funny videos as well. In a recent interview with Bored Panda, the creator expressed that they would like for their audience to "enjoy Tactooncat art as a feeling of happiness that can make them laugh".
So, without further ado, we invite you to explore these cartoony drawings of cats that are already loved by over 248K people on Instagram and read the full interview with the artist below.
First of all, we were curious to learn about how the artist came up with the idea of redrawing already internet-famous cat photos and now, videos.
“Honestly, I’ve been redrawing from videos in the past but not too often, now my followers seem to like this type of work more, so I decided to change the subject to gain more engagement with this.”
As someone who draws cats every day, they probably must love animals. Therefore, we were curious if the artist has any pets. Though they confirmed that pets were in fact a part of their life in the past, however, now they interact with cats and others only through funny content and drawings.
In regards to drawing style, the artist behind Tactooncat shared if they were influenced by any other artists in their artistic journey.
“Yes, to be honest, I was so influenced by many artists, and they all mix into my art style, but I'm not sure which ones had the biggest influence.”
Besides all that, we wanted to know how the artist finds the content they illustrate. The artist shared: “I just find them on Instagram explore, to be honest.”
So here you go, this is how your hobby of scrolling online can become art that thousands seem to enjoy. If you liked the art done by Tactooncat, make sure to follow them on Instagram and other social media channels.