Tum Ulit, an illustrator and storyteller from Bangkok, Thailand, continues to create bittersweet cartoons that unravel difficult emotions and feelings.

This year, the artist opened a solo exhibition titled "Who’s Cutting Onions?", a name that perfectly captures the essence of his work. While his illustrations are cute and charming, the stories they portray delve into deep and serious subjects, evoking a range of emotions that linger long after viewing.

From looking for relationships to letting go, we invite you to explore the messages that Tum has so carefully explored through his art.

More info: Facebook | Instagram

Wish you have a great journey

Image credits: tumnulit

Shall we go to the moon

Image credits: tumnulit

Who’s gonna move my swing?

Image credits: tumnulit

Take the right path for your own destination

Image credits: tumnulit

I’m the love, I think

Image credits: tumnulit

Until our last drop

Image credits: tumnulit