8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)
Philosophical thinking combined with drawing and unique perception skills transfer into bittersweet and thought-provoking comics. That is only one way of describing artist Tum Natakorn Ulit’s artwork.
The artist from Bangkok, Thailand, creates unique comics from which you might shed some tears. His in-depth fictional stories explore real-life problems and situations.
I’m here with you
Image credits: tumnulit
Even if I knew this would end, I’d do it again
Image credits: tumnulit
You can’t take anything but you can leave something
Image credits: tumnulit
We are even born with different tools
Image credits: tumnulit
Sometimes all you need is a good mate
Image credits: tumnulit
Words have more power than we thought
Image credits: tumnulit
Smile Spa
Image credits: tumnulit
Minotaur’s Labyrinth
Image credits: tumnulit