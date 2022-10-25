Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)
8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Philosophical thinking combined with drawing and unique perception skills transfer into bittersweet and thought-provoking comics. That is only one way of describing artist Tum Natakorn Ulit’s artwork.

The artist from Bangkok, Thailand, creates unique comics from which you might shed some tears. His in-depth fictional stories explore real-life problems and situations.

If you would like to read more of his comics here at Bored Panda, read herehere, and here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

I’m here with you

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Even if I knew this would end, I’d do it again

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

You can’t take anything but you can leave something

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

We are even born with different tools

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Sometimes all you need is a good mate

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Words have more power than we thought

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Smile Spa

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Minotaur’s Labyrinth

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

8 Comics By A Thai Illustrator That Contain Bigger Messages Than Your Usual Comics (New Pics)

Image credits: tumnulit

Hidrėlėy
Fascinated by music, movies and sitcoms, I'm passionate about social media and can't live without the internet, especially for all the cute dog and cat pictures out there. I wish the day had about 40 hours to be able to do everything I want.

