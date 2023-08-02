If Your Neighbor Is An Artist, Visit Them (10 Pics)

Galyna Shevtsova is an artist who works not only in her studio; her space is not limited to a room. She has small equipment to draw sketches and etudes everywhere. The inspiration comes from everywhere when you're out for a walk or chatting with friends in a coffee shop. But it also happens that she draws with children who have come to the neighbor's house to see what's new with the artist and to be the first viewer of her new artistic selection.

It is interesting to paint with children because every time it is a look at a still life or a local landscape from a different perspective, a different vision. Children are more open in their perception of what they depict on paper or canvas.

I invite you to see how it usually happens. If an artist lives next door to you, you should visit him or her as a neighbor, sometimes it's interesting.

More info: Facebook