Perfect Smiles, Veneers & Lip Fillers: Prove You Can Recognize The Celebs Just By Looking At Their Smiles
Entertainment

Perfect Smiles, Veneers & Lip Fillers: Prove You Can Recognize The Celebs Just By Looking At Their Smiles

Selin Atalay
BoredPanda staff
It might be easy trying to identify celebrities from their eyes in the previous trivia, because as the saying goes, eyes are the windows to the soul, but this time it might be a little more tricky. You will identify celebs only from their mouths, and as we know, lip fillers now have the power to completely transform a person’s look. In this challenge, there are 20 mouths—each belonging to a well-known celebrity—and your mission will be to identify the celebrities by the pictures of their mouths only.

Get ready to put a name to those faces—or lips, in this case!

    Selin Atalay

    Selin Atalay

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi, I’m a writer here at Bored Panda. When I’m not writing, you can find me reading books, binge-watching TV shows, making pottery and jewelry, or cooking. I love good food and good company. I also love my dog and cat who bring me so much joy every day.

    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    14/20 "Maybe you could have gotten a few more if you tried a few lucky guesses." Most of my answers WERE fvcking guesses! I'm weird, but I don't have a lip fetish. 😂😂

