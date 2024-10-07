ADVERTISEMENT

Whether you love it or hate it, summer always ends, and autumn is sure to follow. But even though the scenery created by all the falling golden leaves may be beautiful, the sudden cold and rainy weather may make it a little difficult to get into the right mood for this season.

Of course, all of that can be easily fixed with a little bit of DIY crafting right at home. For example, this one Facebook page recently shared the cutest animal-inspired decorations made from leaves that are almost guaranteed to lift your spirits up whenever you glance at them. Scroll down to check them out!

More info: Facebook

#1

#1

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#2

#2

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#3

#3

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

Making handcrafts may sometimes seem complicated and time-consuming, but it absolutely doesn’t have to be. While there are undoubtedly some works that require a good amount of skill and practice, there are also those that can look absolutely wonderful even when made by a beginner.

Sounds interesting? Well, you’re in luck, then, because here we present you the only thing you might still need - inspiration
#4

#4

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#5

#5

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#6

#6

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

These pictures before you come from the Pakistan Private Schools Association, Karachi Division Facebook page, and they’re absolutely adorable, as testified by over 26,000 likes and over 600 comments.

Just like the creations in the photos, almost everything that this page shares consists of easy-to-make crafts that are perfect for everyone, no matter whether you’re a student, a parent, a teacher, or anyone else. If you’re looking for beautiful ideas that won’t be frustrating or difficult to make, this is the place for you.

#7

#7

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#8

#8

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#9

#9

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

Of course, when it comes to crafting, it’s not only fun and pretty but also quite beneficial, especially for kids. Talking about it, Brittany Leddy of Scholastic shared a few good reasons why all children should dedicate some time to arts and crafts, regardless of their age.

Crafting can help preschoolers improve many of their basic skills and understanding. It teaches them shapes and colors while also playing a significant role in growing their fine motor skills by developing hand muscles, which will prove to be very useful in their daily tasks. 

Moreover, these types of activities are a great help when it comes to counting and recognizing patterns, which is also something that is really difficult to get by without.
#10

#10

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#11

#11

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#12

#12

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

For kids in elementary school, crafting can encourage critical thinking as well as planning ahead. At the same time, it helps build resilience when things don’t turn out the way they want on the first try. And if that’s not enough, one could even argue that it encourages them to read. After all, no matter whether you’re reading a book or some instructions, it’s still reading.
#13

#13

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#14

#14

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#15

#15

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

Lastly, if we think about older kids, it’s not hard to realize that arts and crafts can give them just as much benefit as the rest. Doing creative things is a great way to boost one’s confidence and sense of pride in their work. Making your vision into something real is sure to give you that "hell yeah" feeling, and it can be a perfect boost, even when doing something unrelated.

Crafting also encourages a creative mindset, showing a person that there is no single correct way to complete that very same task. This not only leads to better obstacle tackling but pushes the individual to think beyond the simple ‘it works,’ too, making them more curious to learn how things work and how they can make them better.

#16

#16

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#17

#17

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

#18

#18

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

And, of course, last but not least, arts and crafts can be great teachers when it comes to learning patience. Engaging in these activities often comes with an understanding that some things may not turn out they way you expect them and that sometimes, you have to wait for the result or put in more work before you start seeing everything take shape. 

So, all in all, it seems like it would be a great idea for all of us to stand up from our comfortable chairs and sofas, go outside, pick some leaves and twigs, and get crafty! After all, even if all of these useful skills are already in your toolbox, learning is a never-ending process, so you can always find something new or simply perfect what is already there.

What did you think about this story? Do you enjoy crafting? Share it all in the comments below!
#19

#19

Pakistan Private Schools Association - Karachi Division - Shakil Ahmed Khan (Facebook)

