I Made This Moon Maze For My Hamster
I Made This Moon Maze For My Hamster

Gangster Hamster
Watch as our brave hamster embarks on an incredible journey through a colorful obstacle maze, facing fun and challenging twists at every turn!

In this epic adventure, our furry friend’s ultimate destination is the moon. Will he make it? Enjoy vibrant visuals, cute hamster moments, and the thrill of the journey to space!

Epic hamster maze adventure to the moon!

Does my eyes deceive me? I see nuts on the moon!

Epic hamster maze adventure to the moon!

How did the dinosaurs even get here?

Does my eyes deceive me? I see nuts on the moon!

Crossing the swamp is tricky and slippery

How did the dinosaurs even get here?

The shark below me is hungry

Crossing the swamp is tricky and slippery

Is this area 51?

The shark below me is hungry

So many traps in my way

Is this area 51?

The clouds tickle my feet

So many traps in my way

The first hamster on the moon

The clouds tickle my feet

Was worth it… num num num

The first hamster on the moon

Gangster Hamster

Gangster Hamster

Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Gabrielė Malukaitė

Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Hi there! I'm Gabrielė, but you can also catch me responding to Gab, Gabi, Gabert, or Gabe – take your pick. Professionally, I'm the senior community manager over at Bored Panda, helping people share their awesome work and connecting artists with a worldwide audience. Beyond work, you'll catch me traveling, listening to vinyl and diving into movies, art exhibitions, and concerts. I'm a culture buff at heart, always eager to explore and embrace the richness of the human experience.

