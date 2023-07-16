I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique “Seamless” Technology (6 Pics)

I made a fully silicone anatomical reborn baby doll 33 cm tall and weighing 1000 grams. The doll has a spine in the neck and a system of drinking and pissing. The doll has acrylic eyes, glued eyelashes, foot size 5 cm.

The doll is made using the original mold without seams. In my work, I used ECOFLEX 00-20 (soft) silicone.

More info: dailydoll.shop