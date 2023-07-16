Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique “Seamless” Technology (6 Pics)
9points
User submission
Art

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique “Seamless” Technology (6 Pics)

Anrydiroc
Community member

I made a fully silicone anatomical reborn baby doll 33 cm tall and weighing 1000 grams. The doll has a spine in the neck and a system of drinking and pissing. The doll has acrylic eyes, glued eyelashes, foot size 5 cm.

The doll is made using the original mold without seams. In my work, I used ECOFLEX 00-20 (soft) silicone.

More info: dailydoll.shop

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

I Made This Full Silicone Doll Using An Unique "Seamless" Technology (6 Pics)

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Anrydiroc
Anrydiroc
Author, Community member

I’m working on aesthetic of other worlds.
Instagram @anrydiroc
Pinterest @Anrydiroc

Read more »
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Art
Homepage
Trending
Art
Homepage
Next in Art
Popular on Bored Panda
Add your comment
POST
Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg it’s so adorable!! 💙💙💙

0
0points
reply
POST
Natalie H
Natalie H
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Omg it’s so adorable!! 💙💙💙

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda