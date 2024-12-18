Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country
I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country

Kanat Nurtazin
My name is Kanat Nurtazin, a self-taught artist from Kazakhstan. Through my art, I strive to address pressing social issues, aiming to inspire reflection and change within our society.

In my ongoing project, “100 Methods of Drawing,” I’ve explored various materials and techniques—from apples to tiles—mastering approximately 83 methods over the past decade. About five years ago, I discovered the intriguing technique of creating art with shattered glass. Last year, I decided to utilize this method to craft a piece dedicated to combating violence in Kazakhstan.

Through “Behind the Glass,” I aim to raise awareness about violence and encourage societal change. Art possesses the power to evoke emotions and prompt action, and I hope my work contributes to the fight for safety and equality for all in Kazakhstan and the world.

The process of creating this artwork is available here.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

    I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country

    The statistics are alarming. Based on official figures, gender-based violence affects about 400 women in Kazakhstan every year. However, the real numbers are even worse.

    As a father of three, I aspire for them to grow up in a society that does not turn a blind eye to violence in any form. This motivation led me to create the artwork titled “Behind the Glass.” It symbolizes how victims of violence remain obscured behind the glass of our indifference.

    I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country

    On a personal note, I always remember my father’s advice: “A raised hand won’t win an argument in the family; one must always resolve issues with intellect.” This wisdom guides me in both life and art.

    I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country

    I Made Art Using Shattered Glass To Highlight Domestic Violence In My Country

    Kanat Nurtazin

    Kanat Nurtazin

    Author, Community member

