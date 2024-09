ADVERTISEMENT

As a teen, severe hearing loss was a challenge I never saw coming. But today, I’ve turned that challenge into power.

This life-size paper mache sculpture is my way of expressing how I’ve embraced my hearing difference. The wings emerging from her ear lift her mid-air, a symbol of surrendering and soaring beyond limits.

And yes, all those years of saving junk mail finally paid off in more ways than one – 100 hours and countless pieces of paper later, she came to life!

Art is my way of showing that what makes us different can also make us fly.

More info: priscilasoares.com

Building the limbs

Hollowing out the body

Adding the wing structure

Painting the body of Machella

Finishing the hair touch-ups

Finished piece with artist Priscila Soares

Hanging the piece at the center of the gallery at the Mare Island Art Studios in Vallejo, CA

Machella sitting at the main gallery during Priscila Soares Solo Art Show: MYLuckyEars

The making of Machella by Priscila Soares

My life’s art based on living with a hearing difference