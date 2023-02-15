I’m a long time reader and a multi medium jack of all trades creator. In other words a single Mom who made stuff for my kids from costumes to cakes.

My first notebook design was my way of occupying my time, and overcoming depression during those dark lockdown days. I enjoyed the process so much I just kept going, but stopped when things started opening up again.

My little brother is encouraging me very strongly to share because "other people would like this". So I am sharing 11 images, and hope it makes at least one person smile.

